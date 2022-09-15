Advanced search
    GPS   US3647601083

THE GAP, INC.

(GPS)
2022-09-15
9.420 USD   +0.86%
09:30aKanye West seeks to cut ties with apparel chain Gap - WSJ
RE
09:19aKanye West severs ties with apparel chain Gap - WSJ
RE
09:13aKANYE WEST INTENDS TO TERMINATE PARTNERSHIP WITH GAP, SHARES PLUNGE PREMARKET : Wsj
MT
Kanye West seeks to cut ties with apparel chain Gap - WSJ

09/15/2022 | 09:30am EDT
Sept 15 (Reuters) - Lawyers for Kanye West sent a letter to Gap Inc notifying the apparel chain that the rapper was terminating his partnership with the company, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.

Gap breached its agreement with West by not opening retail outlets and releasing apparel as promised, according to the report https://www.wsj.com/articles/kanye-west-tells-gap-he-is-terminating-partnership-11663246801?mod=latest_headlines, which added the company would still be able to sell existing Yeezy Gap products before ceasing to use the brand name.

Ties between the rapper and the clothing company have been increasingly strained recently, with West taking to social media to threaten to walk away from the brand earlier this month.

Gap did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment, while representatives for West could not be immediately reached.

Gap shares fell about 4% to $9 in premarket trading.

West and Gap signed a 10-year deal in 2020 to create a line of clothing under the Yeezy Gap brand.

(Reporting by Deborah Sophia in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)


© Reuters 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 15 664 M - -
Net income 2023 -1,82 M - -
Net Debt 2023 624 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 124x
Yield 2023 6,27%
Capitalization 3 397 M 3 397 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,26x
EV / Sales 2024 0,27x
Nbr of Employees 97 000
Free-Float 49,0%
Technical analysis trends THE GAP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 9,34 $
Average target price 10,40 $
Spread / Average Target 11,4%
Managers and Directors
Bob L. Martin Executive Chairman, President & CEO
Katrina O'Connell Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
John F. Strain Chief Digital & Technology Officer
Shawn Curran Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Julie Gruber Vice President & Deputy General Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE GAP, INC.-47.08%3 397
INDITEX-20.15%70 901
KERING-26.57%63 782
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.25.33%58 583
ROSS STORES, INC.-21.37%31 048
HENNES & MAURITZ AB-36.38%17 425