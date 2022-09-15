Kanye West seeks to cut ties with apparel chain Gap - WSJ

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Lawyers for Kanye West sent a letter to
Gap Inc notifying the apparel chain that the rapper was
terminating his partnership with the company, the Wall Street
Journal reported on Thursday.
Gap breached its agreement with West by not opening retail
outlets and releasing apparel as promised, according to the
report https://www.wsj.com/articles/kanye-west-tells-gap-he-is-terminating-partnership-11663246801?mod=latest_headlines,
which added the company would still be able to sell existing
Yeezy Gap products before ceasing to use the brand name.
Ties between the rapper and the clothing company have been
increasingly strained recently, with West taking to social media
to threaten to walk away from the brand earlier this month.
Gap did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for
comment, while representatives for West could not be immediately
reached.
Gap shares fell about 4% to $9 in premarket trading.
West and Gap signed a 10-year deal in 2020 to create a line
of clothing under the Yeezy Gap brand.
(Reporting by Deborah Sophia in Bengaluru;
Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)