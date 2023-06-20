Advanced search
    GPS   US3647601083

THE GAP, INC.

(GPS)
2023-06-20
9.610 USD   +0.31%
Old Navy Fuels July 4th Road Trips with Free Gas

06/20/2023 | 07:06am EDT
Brand to Give Away Gas during Peak Summer Travel Week

Old Navy is giving away free gas to customers hitting the road to celebrate Independence Day, one of the busiest holidays for car travel in the U.S.1 The brand will fuel up vehicles at select RaceTrac stores across five states, while also treating a few lucky radio listeners and social fans nationwide to gas gift cards.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230620849988/en/

Old Navy Fuels July 4th Road Trips with Free Gas (Photo: Business Wire)

Old Navy Fuels July 4th Road Trips with Free Gas (Photo: Business Wire)

Road Trips: An American Tradition

Road trips are a quintessential summer tradition, with nearly 205 million Americans planning a road trip this summer.2 Famous for encouraging family bonding and offering more flexibility than other modes of travel, road trips are consistently the most popular type of travel each year. The average family takes five road trips per year,3 and the average parent will drive over 1,400 miles before considering another mode of transportation.4

While road trips are a beloved family ritual that spark lifelong memories, travelers have become more hesitant to hit the open road amid high fuel costs. Experts are forecasting additional hikes in gas prices in July, with new reports of global oil suppliers slashing production and further limiting supply.5

As an iconic American family brand, Old Navy aims to aid families traveling for Independence Day, making it easier to hit the open road to celebrate the nation’s birthday.

Road Trip Fuel Up

Ahead of the Independence Day holiday, Old Navy will fill the tanks of cars at five RaceTrac stores spanning five states.

The activation will kick off on Monday, June 26 in Orlando, Fla., last year’s most popular destination for Independence Day travel.6

On Thursday, June 29, the giveaways will continue in key markets adjacent to notable July 4th celebrations, including: Atlanta, Ga.; Dallas, Texas; Nashville, Tenn.; and New Orleans, La.

Gas giveaways will take place at the select five stations starting at 9 a.m. local time, with the exact locations revealed earlier that morning in partnership with local radio broadcasts. At each gas station, the first 250 cars will receive a $50 RaceTrac gift card7 when they pull up to the pumps that can be used towards filling up their tank and stocking up on snacks. Old Navy credit card holders will receive double the rewards - two $50 gift cards, totaling $100 in value - as a loyalty perk.8

Old Navy will also surprise-and-delight social fans with gas cards to power their summer road trips. Followers of @oldnavy on Instagram and TikTok will be prompted to share where they are cruising to this summer for a chance to win free fuel.9

Road Trip Styles

In addition to helping customers get to their destinations, Old Navy is making it easy to pack for wherever the road takes them. The brand’s Vacation Shop is available now for the family on www.oldnavy.com and in all U.S. stores, offering curated packing lists of seasonal trends such as Electric Beach, Resortcore and Summer Dressy. The retailer is also featuring a classic Americana sort with fresh red, white and blue styles, including the brand’s collectible flag tee.

About Old Navy

Old Navy is a global apparel and accessories brand that makes current American essentials accessible to every family. Originated in 1994, the brand celebrates the democracy of style through on-trend, playfully optimistic, affordable and high-quality products. A division of San Francisco-based Gap Inc. (NYSE: GPS), Old Navy brings a fun, energizing shopping environment to its customers in more than 1,200 stores around the world. For more information, please visit www.oldnavy.com.

About RaceTrac

Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, family-owned RaceTrac has been serving guests since 1934 and now operates over 570 convenience store locations in Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Texas and Tennessee. While operating under its mission of making people’s lives simpler and more enjoyable, RaceTrac stores offer guests an affordable one-stop-shop featuring a wide selection of food and beverage favorites, including Swirl World frozen desserts, freshly ground, freshly brewed coffee and competitively priced fuel.

1 https://www.autoweek.com/news/luxury/a40432692/july-4-2022-travel-forecast/

2 https://thevacationer.com/summer-travel-survey-2023/

3 https://nypost.com/2023/05/04/parents-will-drive-halfway-across-the-us-for-a-trip-before-flying-poll/

4 https://nypost.com/2023/05/04/parents-will-drive-halfway-across-the-us-for-a-trip-before-flying-poll/

5 https://www.cnn.com/2023/06/06/business/us-government-gas-forecast-increase-opec-saudi-arabia/index.html

6 https://newsroom.aaa.com/2022/06/from-sea-to-shining-sea-aaa-predicts-47-9-million-people-will-travel-this-july-4th/

7 No purchase necessary. Eligible to U.S. residents 18 years or older. Limit to one gift card per customer. Ends 7/30/23 while supplies last. Void where prohibited. Sponsor: The Gap Inc.

8 Old Navy cardholders need to show their brand credit cards to a designated employee at the activation.

9 No purchase necessary. Eligible to U.S. residents 18 years or older. Ends 7/4/23. For official rules, including prize description, visit https://oldnvy.me/fuelup. Void where prohibited. Sponsor: The Gap Inc.


