PRESS PHOTOCALL: ATHLETA TO OPEN SECOND COMPANY-OPERATED CANADIAN STORE IN TORONTO TODAY

Brand to announce Toronto Six as first team sponsorship in Canada

WHAT: Athleta, part of San Francisco-based Gap Inc. (NYSE: GPS), will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony to unveil its new 4,800-square-foot retail store at Yorkdale Shopping Centre in Toronto. The new Yorkdale store is Athleta’s second company-operated Canadian location opened over the past two months, advancing the brand towards its goal to reach two billion dollars in net sales by 2023.

In alignment with the brand’s mission to empower women and girls, Athleta will also announce its new partnership with the Toronto Six, Canada’s only professional women’s sports team, at the grand opening event.

WHO: The partnership and grand opening will be celebrated with a ribbon cutting, hosted by:

MB Laughton, Athleta President & CEO

Kyle Andrew, Athleta Chief Brand Officer

Digit Murphy, Toronto Six President

Saroya Tinker & Taylor Woods, Toronto Six players

Jane McKenna, MPP, Associate Minister of Children and Women’s Issues



WHEN: Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, 10:00 a.m. ET (Ribbon cutting, Athleta executive and MPP McKenna remarks)

WHERE: Athleta, Yorkdale Shopping Centre, 3401 Dufferin St., Toronto, (Closest entrance: A2)

ABOUT ATHLETA: A certified B Corporation, Athleta is a performance lifestyle brand with a mission of empowering a community of active women and girls. Athleta's versatile premium performance lifestyle apparel is designed by women for women with inclusivity at its core. Founded in 1998, Athleta integrates performance and technical features across its collection to support women across their entire lifestyle – from yoga and training to travel and sleep. In 2016, the company launched Athleta Girl mirroring its signature performance in styles for the next generation. Based in San Francisco, CA and a Gap Inc. brand (NYSE: GPS), Athleta apparel is available at its over 200 retail stores across the United States, through its catalog, and at Athleta.com.