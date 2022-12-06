Advanced search
    GPS   US3647601083

THE GAP, INC.

(GPS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:42 2022-12-06 am EST
14.99 USD   -1.06%
SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Files Class Action on Behalf of Investors in The Gap, Inc. and Advises Shareholders with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

12/06/2022 | 09:29am EST
The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against The Gap, Inc. (“Gap” or “the Company”) (NYSE: GPS) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's securities between November 24, 2021 and July 11, 2022, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before February 3, 2023.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at bschall@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Gap suffered from significant management errors in its Old Navy brand, specifically related to the “BODEQUALITY” program which impacted its financial results. BODEQUALITY caused inventory risks to grow, despite the Company’s claims to investors. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Gap, investors suffered damages.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2022
