  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. The GEO Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GEO   US36162J1060

THE GEO GROUP, INC.

(GEO)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:38 2022-09-26 pm EDT
7.375 USD   -3.09%
12:47pGEO Group wins legal challenge to California private immigrant prisons
RE
09/21GEO Group Closes $84.4 Million Sale of Interest in Ravenhall Correctional Centre in Australia
MT
09/21The GEO Group Completes $84 Million Asset Sale and Repays Remaining $147 Million in Term Loans Due In 2024
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GEO Group wins legal challenge to California private immigrant prisons

09/26/2022 | 12:47pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The Wider Image: Life in California's largest immigration detention center

(Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Monday struck down California's ban on privately-run immigrant detention centers, saying it gave the state too much control over how the federal government handles immigrant detainees.

The San Francisco-based 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals sided with private prison operator GEO Group Inc and the administration of President Joe Biden in lawsuits challenging the 2019 ban.

A federal judge in San Diego had upheld the state law in 2020, saying California could ban private detention centers because federal law does not explicitly allow for them.

But the 9th Circuit in an 8-3 decision said the government has come to rely almost exclusively on detention centers operated by GEO Group and other companies. California, the largest U.S. state, does not have the authority to second-guess that decision, the court said.

While campaigning for the 2020 election Biden said he wanted to end the use of private detention centers to house immigrants awaiting deportation hearings.

But he did not mention them in a 2021 executive order requiring that private criminal detention centers be phased out, which drew criticism from immigrant advocates.

(Reporting by Daniel Wiessner in Albany, New York, Editing by Franklin Paul and Grant McCool)

By Daniel Wiessner


© Reuters 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 349 M - -
Net income 2022 164 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,99x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 917 M 917 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,39x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,37x
Nbr of Employees 15 800
Free-Float 91,7%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jose Gordo Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian Robert Evans Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
George Christopher Zoley Executive Chairman
Jose A. Rosario Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Anne Newman Foreman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE GEO GROUP, INC.-1.81%917
AMERICAN TOWER CORPORATION-21.77%106 531
CROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL CORP.-26.39%66 541
SBA COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION-24.23%31 799
LAMAR ADVERTISING COMPANY-30.59%8 549
OUTFRONT MEDIA INC.-40.38%2 623