Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  The GEO Group, Inc.    GEO

THE GEO GROUP, INC.

(GEO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GEO : Publishes Second Annual Human Rights and ESG Report

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/28/2020 | 04:53pm EDT

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE: GEO) ("GEO") published today the company’s second annual Human Rights and Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG) report. The report builds on GEO’s first-ever Human Rights and ESG report, which provided disclosures on how GEO informs its employees of the company’s long-standing commitment to respecting human rights; the criteria GEO uses to assess human rights performance; and GEO’s contract compliance program and independent verification of the company’s performance by third party organizations.

The 88-page publication incorporates updated disclosures and metrics for the calendar year 2019 based on recognized ESG reporting standards, related to the development of GEO’s employees; the company’s adherence to ethical governance practices, and its efforts to advance environmental sustainability in the construction and operation of its facilities.

In the area of environmental sustainability, for the first time in the company’s history, the report discloses comprehensive data on GEO’s energy consumption, water usage, and scope 1 and scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions. The report also highlights GEO’s continued commitment to provide enhanced rehabilitation and post-release support services through the award-winning GEO Continuum of Care (CoC) program. The CoC program integrates enhanced offender rehabilitation, including cognitive behavioral treatment, with post-release support services to address basic community needs of released individuals, including housing, transportation, food, clothing, and job placement assistance.

2019 GEO Continuum of Care program milestones

  • Completed approximately 6.8 million hours of rehabilitation programming
  • Awarded 2,882 GEDs and high school equivalency degrees
  • Awarded 9,413 vocational training certifications
  • Awarded 8,767 substance abuse treatment program completions

George C. Zoley, GEO’s Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and Founder, said: “The publication of our second annual Human Rights and ESG report is an important step in furthering our commitment to providing transparent and comprehensive ESG disclosures and metrics. We recognize the continued interest from our diverse stakeholder groups in learning more about our company, and we welcome an ongoing engagement with our stakeholders as our company continues its ESG journey in the future.”

A copy of GEO’s second annual Human Rights and ESG report can be found at www.geogroup.com and www.wearegeo.com.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is a fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs. GEO’s worldwide operations include the ownership and/or management of 125 facilities totaling approximately 93,000 beds, including projects under development, with a workforce of approximately 23,000 professionals.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and GEO’s second annual Human Rights and ESG report contains certain forward-looking statements based on GEO’s management’s current assumptions and expectations, including statements regarding GEO’s goals, commitments, programs and other business plans, initiatives and objectives. These statements are typically accompanied by the words “expect,” “may,” “could,” “hope,” “believe,” “would,” “might,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “aspire” or similar words. All such statements are intended to enjoy the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Although GEO believes there is a reasonable basis for the forward-looking statements made in the report, GEO’s actual future results, including the achievement of targets, goals or commitments, could differ materially from the projected results as the result of changes in circumstances, assumptions not being realized, or other risks, uncertainties and factors. Such risks, uncertainties and factors include the risk factors discussed in Item 1A of GEO’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and GEO’s subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, as well as with respect to GEO’s goals and commitments outlined in the report or elsewhere, the challenges, assumptions, risks, uncertainties and other factors identified in the report. You should consider the forward-looking statements in this press release and the report in conjunction with GEO’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and GEO’s subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K filed with the SEC. The forward-looking statements in the report are made as of the date of the report, unless otherwise indicated, and we undertake no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about THE GEO GROUP, INC.
04:53pGEO : Publishes Second Annual Human Rights and ESG Report
BU
09/08GEO FINAL DEADLINE TODAY : ROSEN, NATIONAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Reminds The GEO Gro..
PR
09/07GEO FINAL DEADLINE : Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Shareholders of ..
BU
09/04THE LAW OFFICES OF FRANK R. CRUZ : Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the ..
BU
09/03GEO INVESTOR FILING DEADLINE : Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Shareholders of th..
BU
09/02GEO Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces that a Securities Class Action Lawsuit h..
BU
08/27Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Th..
PR
08/26DEADLINE REMINDER : The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Loom..
PR
08/18Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Fi..
BU
08/18GEO : ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Reminds The GEO Group, Inc. Investors of Imp..
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 338 M - -
Net income 2020 116 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 11,4x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 308 M 1 308 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,56x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,54x
Nbr of Employees 22 000
Free-Float 93,0%
Chart THE GEO GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
The GEO Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE GEO GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 16,50 $
Last Close Price 10,98 $
Spread / Highest target 63,9%
Spread / Average Target 50,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 36,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
George Christopher Zoley Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Brian Robert Evans Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Jose A. Rosario Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Anne Newman Foreman Independent Director
Norman A. Carlson Director-Emeritus
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE GEO GROUP, INC.-33.90%1 308
AMERICAN TOWER CORPORATION (REIT)4.35%106 372
CROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL CORP. (REIT)15.08%67 865
SBA COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION30.30%35 151
CYRUSONE INC.9.19%8 349
LAMAR ADVERTISING COMPANY (REIT)-25.38%6 715