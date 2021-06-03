Log in
    GEO   US36162J1060

THE GEO GROUP, INC.

(GEO)
GEO : Thinking about buying stock in La Jolla Pharmaceutical, The GEO Group, Abeona Therapeutics, Sellas Life Sciences, or Naked Brand?

06/03/2021 | 09:32am EDT
NEW YORK, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- InvestorsObserver issues critical PriceWatch Alerts for LJPC, GEO, ABEO, SLS, and NAKD.

To see how InvestorsObserver's proprietary scoring system rates these stocks, view the InvestorsObserver's PriceWatch Alert by selecting the corresponding link.

(Note: You may have to copy this link into your browser then press the [ENTER] key.)

InvestorsObserver's PriceWatch Alerts are based on our proprietary scoring methodology. Each stock is evaluated based on short-term technical, long-term technical and fundamental factors. Each of those scores is then combined into an overall score that determines a stock's overall suitability for investment.

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thinking-about-buying-stock-in-la-jolla-pharmaceutical-the-geo-group-abeona-therapeutics-sellas-life-sciences-or-naked-brand-301305236.html

SOURCE InvestorsObserver


© PRNewswire 2021
