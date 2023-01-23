Advanced search
The GEO Group Announces Date for Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call

01/23/2023 | 04:17pm EST
  • Earnings Release Scheduled for Tuesday, February 14, 2023 Before the Market Opens
  • Conference Call Scheduled for Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at 11:00 AM (Eastern Time)

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) ("GEO") will release its fourth quarter 2022 financial results on Tuesday, February 14, 2023 before the market opens. GEO has scheduled a conference call and simultaneous webcast for 11:00 AM (Eastern Time) on Tuesday, February 14, 2023.

Hosting the call for GEO will be George C. Zoley, Executive Chairman of the Board, Jose Gordo, Chief Executive Officer, Brian R. Evans, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Wayne Calabrese, Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, and James Black, President, GEO Secure Services.

To participate in the teleconference, please contact one of the following numbers 5 minutes prior to the scheduled start time:

1-877-250-1553 (U.S.)
1-412-542-4145 (International)

In addition, a live audio webcast of the conference call may be accessed on the Webcasts section of GEO's investor relations home page at investors.geogroup.com. A webcast replay will remain available on the website for one year.

A telephonic replay will also be available through February 21, 2023. The replay numbers are 1-877-344-7529 (U.S.) and 1-412-317-0088 (International). The passcode for the telephonic replay is 1705386. If you have any questions, please contact GEO at 1-866-301-4436.


© Business Wire 2023
