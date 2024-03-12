The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) (“GEO”) announced today that its wholly-owned subsidiary, GEO Transport, Inc. (“GTI”) has been awarded a five-year contract, inclusive of option periods, to provide air operations support services on behalf of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (“ICE”), as a subcontractor to CSI Aviation, Inc. (“CSI Aviation”) which has been selected by ICE as the prime contractor. CSI Aviation is a veteran-owned aviation services company, founded in 1979, with a long-standing record as a leading provider of aviation support services to the U.S. federal government. GTI first began providing air operations support services to ICE as a subcontractor to CSI Aviation, under a nine-month emergency contract starting in July of 2023. The new five-year contract is expected to generate approximately $25 million in annualized revenues for GEO.

George C. Zoley, GEO’s Executive Chairman, said, “Our GTI transportation division has a long-standing record providing secure transportation services for our government agency partners across the United States. The award of this new five-year contract to provide air operations support services on behalf of ICE is a testament to GTI’s service delivery and safety record since its founding in 2007. We look forward to continuing to work with CSI Aviation as we jointly deliver high-quality services under this important contract.”

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE: GEO) is a leading diversified government service provider, specializing in design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO’s diversified services include enhanced in-custody rehabilitation and post-release support through the award-winning GEO Continuum of Care®, secure transportation, electronic monitoring, community-based programs, and correctional health and mental health care. GEO’s worldwide operations include the ownership and/or delivery of support services for 100 facilities totaling approximately 81,000 beds, including idle facilities and projects under development, with a workforce of up to approximately 18,000 employees.

Use of forward-looking statements

