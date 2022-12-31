Advanced search
    VRAR   US37892C1062

THE GLIMPSE GROUP, INC.

(VRAR)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-12-30 pm EST
3.030 USD   +6.32%
2022South Korea Dec exports fall 9.5%, but rise 6.1% in 2022
RE
2022China's factory activity likely cooled in Dec on COVID surge: Reuters Poll
RE
2022Insider Buy: Glimpse Group
MT
South Korea Dec exports fall 9.5%, but rise 6.1% in 2022

12/31/2022 | 07:45pm EST
FILE PHOTO: A truck carrying a shipping container travels past cranes at Pyeongtaek port in Pyeongtaek

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea's exports in December fell 9.5% from a year earlier, slightly less than expected in the third consecutive monthly decline, as the global economy cooled and demand from China remained weak, trade ministry data showed on Sunday.

Exports fell to $54.99 billion from $60.73 billion in December 2021, while imports dropped 2.4% to $59.68 billion. This resulted in a trade deficit of $4.69 billion.

South Korea is the first major exporting economy to release trade data each month, providing an early glimpse into the latest state of global demand.

Analysts in a Reuters poll expected exports in December 2022 to fall by a median 10.1% over a year earlier and imports to fall 0.6%. In November, South Korea's exports fell by a revised 14.0% while imports increased by 2.7%.

Exports for full-year 2022 rose 6.1% to $683.9 billion despite the three-month drop, but imports grew 18.9% to $731.2 billion, resulting in a trade deficit of $47.2 billion. It was the country's biggest shortfall on record.

(Reporting by Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Richard Chang)


© Reuters 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 18,3 M - -
Net income 2023 - - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -4,15x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 41,2 M 41,2 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,25x
EV / Sales 2024
Nbr of Employees 200
Free-Float 66,6%
Technical analysis trends THE GLIMPSE GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 3,03 $
Average target price 7,00 $
Spread / Average Target 131%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lyron L. Bentovim Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Maydan Rothblum COO, CFO, Secretary, Treasurer & Director
Sharon T. Rowlands Independent Director
Jeffrey Enslin Independent Director
Lemuel Amen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE GLIMPSE GROUP, INC.-69.27%41
ORACLE CORPORATION-6.66%220 392
SAP SE-22.83%119 992
SERVICENOW INC.-39.94%78 281
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.-9.93%33 100
PAYCOM SOFTWARE, INC.-25.26%17 957