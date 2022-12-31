South Korea Dec exports fall 9.5%, but rise 6.1% in 2022

Exports fell to $54.99 billion from $60.73 billion in December 2021, while imports dropped 2.4% to $59.68 billion. This resulted in a trade deficit of $4.69 billion.

South Korea is the first major exporting economy to release trade data each month, providing an early glimpse into the latest state of global demand.

Analysts in a Reuters poll expected exports in December 2022 to fall by a median 10.1% over a year earlier and imports to fall 0.6%. In November, South Korea's exports fell by a revised 14.0% while imports increased by 2.7%.

Exports for full-year 2022 rose 6.1% to $683.9 billion despite the three-month drop, but imports grew 18.9% to $731.2 billion, resulting in a trade deficit of $47.2 billion. It was the country's biggest shortfall on record.

