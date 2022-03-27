Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  The Glimpse Group, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    VRAR   US37892C1062

THE GLIMPSE GROUP, INC.

(VRAR)
  Report
Will Smith smacks Chris Rock on stage, then apologizes upon winning Oscar

03/27/2022 | 11:30pm EDT
94th Academy Awards - Oscars Show - Hollywood

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) -Best actor nominee Will Smith smacked presenter Chris Rock in the face with an open hand and shouted a vulgarity at the comedian for making a joke about his wife's appearance at the Oscars ceremony on Sunday.

Minutes later, when accepting the Oscar for best actor for his role in "King Richard," Smith apologized to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and his fellow nominees but not to Rock.

The episode with Rock at first appeared to be a scripted joke but turned serious when Smith shouted out, "Keep my wife's name out of your fucking mouth."

The audio from the show, broadcast on a time-delay of a few seconds in the United States, appeared to have been cut from the live transmission for many viewers because of the language.

Rock was roasting some of the nominees and, after mentioning Smith, said of his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, "Jada, I love you. G.I. Jane II, can't wait to see it."

Moments later, Smith walked on stage toward Rock, who had his hands behind his back when Smith threw an open hand at his face that produced an audible smack.

"Oh, wow! Wow! Will Smith just smacked the shit out of me," Rock said as the audience laughed, thinking it was a skit. "Wow, dude. It was a G.I. Jane joke," referencing the 1997 film "G.I. Jane" in which actress Demi Moore shaved her head.

Smith then made what may become one of the most repeated phrases of Oscar history when he said, "Keep my wife's name out of your fucking mouth."

Rock responded, "I'm going to. That's the greatest night in the history of television."

Smith then repeated his phrase, louder and more deliberately.

Jada Pinkett Smith told Billboard in December she has been battling the autoimmune disorder alopecia, which can cause hair loss and balding.

The audience initially thought Smith's indignation was feigned, part of the act. It was only after he returned to his seat and shouted that the audience went silent and audibly gasped. Many people in the mezzanine stood up and craned their heads to try to catch a glimpse.

Smith won the Oscar for playing Richard Williams, the father of tennis stars Venus and Serena Williams. Upon accepting his award, Smith apologized to the Academy and his fellow nominees but not to Rock.

"Richard Williams was a fierce defender of his family," Smith said. And the last thing he said before he took his seat was: "I hope the Academy invites me back."

(Reporting by Frank McGurty in Los Angeles and Daniel Trotta in Carlsbad, Calif.; Editing by Howard Goller)

By Frank McGurty and Daniel Trotta


© Reuters 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 12,1 M - -
Net income 2022 -3,27 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -23,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 79,1 M 79,1 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 6,52x
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,21x
Nbr of Employees 65
Free-Float 65,3%
Chart THE GLIMPSE GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
The Glimpse Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE GLIMPSE GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 6,27 $
Average target price 14,00 $
Spread / Average Target 123%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lyron L. Bentovim Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Maydan Rothblum COO, CFO, Secretary, Treasurer & Director
Sharon T. Rowlands Independent Director
Jeffrey Enslin Independent Director
Lemuel Amen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE GLIMPSE GROUP, INC.-36.41%79
ORACLE CORPORATION-6.28%218 068
SAP SE-19.25%130 053
SERVICENOW INC.-13.44%112 374
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.-10.94%35 439
HUBSPOT, INC.-29.63%22 065