Go Ahead : Proxy Voting Total Report 2021

At the Annual General Meeting of The Go-Ahead Group plc (the "Group") held at 11:00am on 21 December 2021 all resolutions proposed at the meeting were duly passed on a poll. The total number of votes received on each resolution were as follows:
Resolutions
For
Against
Votes cast as %
Withheld
of issued share
capital
Votes
% of votes cast
Votes
% of votes cast
Votes
1
To elect Christian Schreyer as a director
26,557,354
99.75
66,450
0.25
61.66%
4,343
2
To elect Gordon Boyd as a director
26,554,884
99.74
69,251
0.26
61.66%
4,012
3
To re-elect Clare Hollingsworth as a director
26,117,268
98.10
505,854
1.90
61.66%
5,025
4
To re-elect Adrian Ewer as a director
6,377,853
53.53
5,536,394
46.47
27.59%
14,713,900
5
To re-elect Harry Holt as a director
26,271,953
98.68
351,667
1.32
61.66%
4,527
6
To re-elect Leanne Wood as a director
26,304,002
98.80
319,618
1.20
61.66%
4,527
7
To authorise the Company to make political donations and incur political
26,399,625
99.81
50,664
0.19
61.26%
177,858
expenditure
8
To authorise the directors to allot shares
26,333,061
98.91
290,040
1.09
61.66%
5,046
9
To authorise the directors to disapply pre-emption rights (special resolution)
26,571,052
99.81
51,118
0.19
61.66%
5,977
10
To give authority to the Company to make market purchases of its own shares
26,396,520
99.22
207,112
0.78
61.61%
24,515
(special resolution)
11
To authorise the calling of general meetings of the Company by notice of 14
25,653,064
96.35
970,937
3.65
61.66%
4,146
clear days (special resolution)
Note :
Any proxy appointments which gave discretion to the Chairman have been included in the 'for' total
The Group's issued capital (excluding treasury shares) at the date of the meeting was 43,177,390 ordinary shares of 10p each. Each ordinary share carries the right to one vote and, therefore, at the date of the meeting there were 43,177,390 voting rights in the Group
A 'vote witheld' is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes 'for' and 'against' a resolution
All percentages are shown to two decimal places
UK Corporate Governance Code statement - Resolution 4
Resolution 4 concerning the re-election of Adrian Ewer as a director of the Company was passed as an ordinary resolution, with 53% of votes in favour. Adrian Ewer is Senior Independent Director and Chair of the Audit Committee and the Group understands that this voting outcome is attributable to concerns in relation to the issues identified in connection with London & South Eastern Railway Ltd (LSER). In accordance with the UK Corporate Governance Code 2018, the Board will consult with shareholders and will consider their feedback in connection with this matter. As recently announced, the Group has appointed Dominic Lavelle and David Blackwood as Independent Non-Executive Directors, with Dominic Lavelle assuming the role of Audit Committee Chair Designate and David Blackwood assuming the role of Senior Independent Director Designate both with effect from 1 January 2022. These appointments reflect the Board's succession planning, with Adrian Ewer reaching a nine year term in April 2022.
Go-Ahead Group plc published this content on 21 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2021 16:29:06 UTC.