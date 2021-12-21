Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. The Go-Ahead Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GOG   GB0003753778

THE GO-AHEAD GROUP PLC

(GOG)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 12/21 11:35:10 am
642 GBX   +1.90%
11:30aGO AHEAD : Proxy Voting Total Report 2021
PU
12/10Go-Ahead admits to error as shares to be suspended
AQ
12/09Go-Ahead Tumbles 10% Amid Southern Rail Franchise Issue
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Go Ahead : Proxy Voting Total Report 2021

12/21/2021 | 11:30am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Go-Ahead Group plc

At the Annual General Meeting of The Go-Ahead Group plc (the "Group") held at 11:00am on 21 December 2021 all resolutions proposed at the meeting were duly passed on a poll. The total number of votes received on each resolution were as follows:

Resolutions

For

Against

Votes cast as %

Withheld

of issued share

capital

Votes

% of votes cast

Votes

% of votes cast

Votes

1

To elect Christian Schreyer as a director

26,557,354

99.75

66,450

0.25

61.66%

4,343

2

To elect Gordon Boyd as a director

26,554,884

99.74

69,251

0.26

61.66%

4,012

3

To re-elect Clare Hollingsworth as a director

26,117,268

98.10

505,854

1.90

61.66%

5,025

4

To re-elect Adrian Ewer as a director

6,377,853

53.53

5,536,394

46.47

27.59%

14,713,900

5

To re-elect Harry Holt as a director

26,271,953

98.68

351,667

1.32

61.66%

4,527

6

To re-elect Leanne Wood as a director

26,304,002

98.80

319,618

1.20

61.66%

4,527

7

To authorise the Company to make political donations and incur political

26,399,625

99.81

50,664

0.19

61.26%

177,858

expenditure

8

To authorise the directors to allot shares

26,333,061

98.91

290,040

1.09

61.66%

5,046

9

To authorise the directors to disapply pre-emption rights (special resolution)

26,571,052

99.81

51,118

0.19

61.66%

5,977

10

To give authority to the Company to make market purchases of its own shares

26,396,520

99.22

207,112

0.78

61.61%

24,515

(special resolution)

11

To authorise the calling of general meetings of the Company by notice of 14

25,653,064

96.35

970,937

3.65

61.66%

4,146

clear days (special resolution)

Note :

  1. Any proxy appointments which gave discretion to the Chairman have been included in the 'for' total
  2. The Group's issued capital (excluding treasury shares) at the date of the meeting was 43,177,390 ordinary shares of 10p each. Each ordinary share carries the right to one vote and, therefore, at the date of the meeting there were 43,177,390 voting rights in the Group
  3. A 'vote witheld' is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes 'for' and 'against' a resolution
  4. All percentages are shown to two decimal places
    UK Corporate Governance Code statement - Resolution 4
    Resolution 4 concerning the re-election of Adrian Ewer as a director of the Company was passed as an ordinary resolution, with 53% of votes in favour. Adrian Ewer is Senior Independent Director and Chair of the Audit Committee and the Group understands that this voting outcome is attributable to concerns in relation to the issues identified in connection with London & South Eastern Railway Ltd (LSER). In accordance with the UK Corporate Governance Code 2018, the Board will consult with shareholders and will consider their feedback in connection with this matter. As recently announced, the Group has appointed Dominic Lavelle and David Blackwood as Independent Non-Executive Directors, with Dominic Lavelle assuming the role of Audit Committee Chair Designate and David Blackwood assuming the role of Senior Independent Director Designate both with effect from 1 January 2022. These appointments reflect the Board's succession planning, with Adrian Ewer reaching a nine year term in April 2022.

Disclaimer

Go-Ahead Group plc published this content on 21 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2021 16:29:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about THE GO-AHEAD GROUP PLC
11:30aGO AHEAD : Proxy Voting Total Report 2021
PU
12/10Go-Ahead admits to error as shares to be suspended
AQ
12/09Go-Ahead Tumbles 10% Amid Southern Rail Franchise Issue
MT
12/08MARTIN DEAN : Delivering on the Williams-Shapps Plan
PU
12/03MARK ANDERSON : How one idea transformed 2,000 lives
PU
12/02The Go-Ahead Group plc Announces Board Changes, Effective 1 January 2022
CI
11/30GO AHEAD : News Across the Group November 2021
PU
11/22WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Covid spike has many consequences on stock markets
11/22ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Activision Blizzard, Amgen, Ebay, Vmware, Xcel Energy...
10/29News Across the Group October 2021
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on THE GO-AHEAD GROUP PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 3 868 M 5 119 M 5 119 M
Net income 2021 25,3 M 33,5 M 33,5 M
Net Debt 2021 306 M 405 M 405 M
P/E ratio 2021 10,9x
Yield 2021 1,90%
Capitalization 271 M 358 M 358 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,15x
EV / Sales 2022 0,25x
Nbr of Employees 30 000
Free-Float 85,0%
Chart THE GO-AHEAD GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
The Go-Ahead Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE GO-AHEAD GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 630,00 GBX
Average target price 1 136,88 GBX
Spread / Average Target 80,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christian Schreyer Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gordon A. Boyd Chief Financial Officer
Clare Margaret Hollingsworth Non-Executive Chairman
Kanwar Brar Group Director-Information Technology
Adrian James Henry Ewer Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE GO-AHEAD GROUP PLC-36.01%358
MTR CORPORATION LIMITED-6.00%32 348
CENTRAL JAPAN RAILWAY COMPANY6.55%26 975
EAST JAPAN RAILWAY COMPANY1.99%23 357
AVIS BUDGET GROUP, INC.470.62%12 014
WEST JAPAN RAILWAY COMPANY-10.21%10 425