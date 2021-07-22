Go Ahead : announces the appointment of Group Chief Executive

Following a thorough selection process, the Board of the Go-Ahead Group plc ('Go-Ahead') is pleased to announce the appointment of Christian Schreyer as Group Chief Executive with effect from the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting on 5 November 2021. He will join the Group on 1 November.

Christian's appointment follows David Brown's decision, announced in May, to retire from the role of Group Chief Executive by the end of the year. David will step down as Group Chief Executive and from the Board at the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting on 5 November 2021 and retire from Go-Ahead at the end of the year to support a smooth transition.

Christian, 53, a German national, has been working for Transdev, the public transport operator, since 2014, most recently as CEO North and Central Europe. He is a member of the Executive Committee and has led the development and transformation of multi modal operations across 7 countries with 26,000 colleagues. When Chief Strategy and Performance Officer for the Group he diversified Transdev from B2C transport businesses by expanding on its work with regional and local governments including developing end to end transport solutions such as Mobility as a Service.

Prior to Transdev, Christian worked for more than 15 years for Deutsche Bahn Group in roles including Head of Corporate Strategy, and he was a member of Deutsche Bahn's mergers and acquisitions committee.

Clare Hollingsworth, the Go-Ahead Group plc Chairman, said:

'I am delighted to welcome Christian to Go-Ahead. He joins us at a time when we are responding to the effects of the pandemic, fundamental shifts in government policy but also the opportunity to be part of the solution to climate change and towards Net Zero.

'Christian's record of driving efficiency and better service for passengers and clients, his experience of international markets and innovation in urban mobility, will enable our business to respond well to the challenges and opportunities ahead. While the Board looks forward to working with Christian as our new CEO, it renews its thanks to David Brown for the job he has done leading the Group for the last 10 years.'

Christian Schreyer added:

'It is a great honour to be appointed to lead Go-Ahead. I have always found Go-Ahead to be a great company with excellent people. I am very grateful that the Board have put their trust in me to take on this important role. While digital disruption and the COVID-19 pandemic have been giving the transport market a difficult time, the industry faces many opportunities. I am convinced that we will find the right answers to these challenges together.'

