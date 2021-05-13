Log in
    GOG   GB0003753778

THE GO-AHEAD GROUP PLC

(GOG)
Go Ahead : Director/PDMR Shareholding

05/13/2021 | 05:46am EDT
Notification of Transactions of Directors/Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility and their Closely Associated Persons

The Go-Ahead Group plc (the 'Company') makes the following notification pursuant to the UK Market Abuse Regulation.

Computershare Trustees Limited, as Trustee of the Company's all-employee Share Incentive Plan (the 'SIP'), notified the Company on 13 May 2021 that it purchased ordinary shares of 10 pence each in the capital of the Company on behalf of the following persons discharging managerial responsibility at a price of £12.6539 per share on 12 May 2021.

The attached notifications, made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation, give further detail of the number of shares purchased under the SIP on 12 May 2021.

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

David Brown

2

Reason for notification

a)

Position/status

Group Chief Executive

b)

Initial notification/ Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

The Go-Ahead Group plc

b)

LEI

2138009TF1SYOMQLBJ60

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 10 pence each

GB0003753778

b)

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition through the Company's Share Incentive Plan

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£12.6539

11

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

11

£12.6539

e)

Date of the transaction

2021-05-12

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange XLON

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Carolyn Ferguson

2

Reason for notification

a)

Position/status

Group Company Secretary

b)

Initial notification/ Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

The Go-Ahead Group plc

b)

LEI

2138009TF1SYOMQLBJ60

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 10 pence each

GB0003753778

b)

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition through the Company's Share Incentive Plan

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£12.6539

12

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

12

£12.6539

e)

Date of the transaction

2021-05-12

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange XLON

For further information please contact:

Carolyn Ferguson, Group Company Secretary - 0191 232 3123

Disclaimer

Go-Ahead Group plc published this content on 13 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 May 2021 09:45:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
