Go Ahead : Director/PDMR Shareholding

Notification of Transactions of Directors/Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility and their Closely Associated Persons
The Go-Ahead Group plc (the 'Company') makes the following notification pursuant to the UK Market Abuse Regulation.
Computershare Trustees Limited, as Trustee of the Company's all-employee Share Incentive Plan (the 'SIP'), notified the Company on 13 May 2021 that it purchased ordinary shares of 10 pence each in the capital of the Company on behalf of the following persons discharging managerial responsibility at a price of £12.6539 per share on 12 May 2021.
The attached notifications, made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation, give further detail of the number of shares purchased under the SIP on 12 May 2021.
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
David Brown
|
2
|
Reason for notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Group Chief Executive
|
b)
|
Initial notification/ Amendment
|
Initial notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
The Go-Ahead Group plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
2138009TF1SYOMQLBJ60
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Ordinary shares of 10 pence each
GB0003753778
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Acquisition through the Company's Share Incentive Plan
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
£12.6539
|
11
|
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
11
£12.6539
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
2021-05-12
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
London Stock Exchange XLON
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Carolyn Ferguson
|
2
|
Reason for notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Group Company Secretary
|
b)
|
Initial notification/ Amendment
|
Initial notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
The Go-Ahead Group plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
2138009TF1SYOMQLBJ60
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Ordinary shares of 10 pence each
GB0003753778
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Acquisition through the Company's Share Incentive Plan
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
£12.6539
|
12
|
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
12
£12.6539
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
2021-05-12
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
London Stock Exchange XLON
For further information please contact:
Carolyn Ferguson, Group Company Secretary - 0191 232 3123
Disclaimer
Go-Ahead Group plc published this content on 13 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 May 2021 09:45:05 UTC.