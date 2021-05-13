Go Ahead : Director/PDMR Shareholding

Notification of Transactions of Directors/Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility and their Closely Associated Persons

The Go-Ahead Group plc (the 'Company') makes the following notification pursuant to the UK Market Abuse Regulation.

Computershare Trustees Limited, as Trustee of the Company's all-employee Share Incentive Plan (the 'SIP'), notified the Company on 13 May 2021 that it purchased ordinary shares of 10 pence each in the capital of the Company on behalf of the following persons discharging managerial responsibility at a price of £12.6539 per share on 12 May 2021.

The attached notifications, made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation, give further detail of the number of shares purchased under the SIP on 12 May 2021.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name David Brown 2 Reason for notification a) Position/status Group Chief Executive b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name The Go-Ahead Group plc b) LEI 2138009TF1SYOMQLBJ60 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 10 pence each GB0003753778 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition through the Company's Share Incentive Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £12.6539 11 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price 11 £12.6539 e) Date of the transaction 2021-05-12 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange XLON

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Carolyn Ferguson 2 Reason for notification a) Position/status Group Company Secretary b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name The Go-Ahead Group plc b) LEI 2138009TF1SYOMQLBJ60 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 10 pence each GB0003753778 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition through the Company's Share Incentive Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £12.6539 12 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price 12 £12.6539 e) Date of the transaction 2021-05-12 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange XLON

For further information please contact:

Carolyn Ferguson, Group Company Secretary - 0191 232 3123