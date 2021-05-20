Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. The Go-Ahead Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GOG   GB0003753778

THE GO-AHEAD GROUP PLC

(GOG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Go Ahead : Employee Benefit Trust Share Purchase

05/20/2021 | 07:48am EDT
The Go-Ahead Group plc

(the 'Company')

Employee Benefit Trust Share Purchase

The Company was notified on 19 May 2021 by Computershare Trustees (Jersey) Limited, the Trustees of The Go-Ahead Group Employee Trust (the 'Trust'), that on 19 May 2021, the Trust completed the purchase of 7,147 ordinary shares of 10p each in the Company at an average share price of £12.826800, as part of a planned program of monthly share purchases.

The Trust holds shares for the benefit of the Company's employees and in particular for the satisfying of awards made under the Company's various share schemes.

The Trust now holds 185,474 ordinary shares representing 0.4296% of the Company's current voting rights.

For further information please contact:

Carolyn Ferguson, Group Company Secretary

The Go-Ahead Group plc - 0191 232 3123

Disclaimer

Go-Ahead Group plc published this content on 20 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2021 11:47:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
