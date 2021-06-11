Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. The Go-Ahead Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GOG   GB0003753778

THE GO-AHEAD GROUP PLC

(GOG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Martijn Gilbert: Go North East never sleeps – how we're rebuilding the night-time economy

06/11/2021 | 06:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
  1. Home
  2. Media
  3. Blog
  4. Martijn Gilbert: Go North East never sleeps - how we're rebuilding the night-time economy

This blog was originally posted on the CPT website.

Martijn Gilbert, Managing Director of Go North East, writes about rebuilding the night time economy following the pandemic and the launch of 24-hour services on three key bus routes.

Towns and cities never sleep - not even in a pandemic. In the past year our key workers have been helping people to access vital services, including healthcare, education, and work.

Now as restrictions ease, our economy is again waking up. We're seeing pubs come alive, as well as extended opening hours for shops, restaurants and businesses, which means there's a need for us to extend our services.

As the North East's third largest private employer, we know the significant role buses can have on boosting our region's economy. We need to ensure that we offer services that are relevant and helpful to our passengers and make sure we capitalise on our clean, green fleet.

At Go North East, we have launched 24-hour services on three of our key routes (Angel 21, Cityrider 56 and Drifter 60), which operate seven days a week. These buses are vital for encouraging people to use public transport again and avoid taking the car.

Our buses provide the safe, secure and environmental option. With a friendly bus driver on board, we can add that extra reassurance of getting home safely and securely after a shift. And with our enhanced cleaning regimes, it will be a pleasant journey for all.

We've also launched more incentives to encourage people to travel in the evening. We've introduced a flat £1 single fare, which customers can pay between 7pm each evening and 3am the following morning. With more people on buses, businesses can only recover quicker.

In fact, we saw the discount in revenue pay back very quickly. We're continuing to deliver strong week-on-week growth that is outstripping underlying evening revenue growth seen in other comparable operations. There is also a halo effect of people trying the bus over an evening and seeing that today's buses are much better than they expected, helping to drive daytime recovery and growth.

But it isn't just about the social events we've all missed - night-time buses are also vital for shift workers in healthcare, hospitality and in warehouses. The new Amazon warehouse site in Gateshead is expected to see 1,000 jobs for the region. We've improved our timetables and access to the site so that people can feel comfortable taking the bus, and don't have to resort to the car.

In addition, we're continuing to make improvements to other services. We've improved access to the Nissan Factory - making sure we're offering later journeys after the last shift finishes. No one should be left in the dark because their shift ends before the last bus.

At Go North East we're staying awake so people don't miss their journeys.

Disclaimer

Go-Ahead Group plc published this content on 11 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 June 2021 10:21:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about THE GO-AHEAD GROUP PLC
06:22aMARTIJN GILBERT : Go North East never sleeps – how we're rebuilding the ni..
PU
06/10GO AHEAD  : Britain's Go-Ahead sees improved profit on travel demand recovery
RE
06/10GO AHEAD  : Trading update for the year ending 3 July 2021
PU
06/10GO AHEAD  : trading update
PU
06/03GO AHEAD  : named a ‘European Climate Leader' for progress in cutting carb..
PU
06/01GO AHEAD  : News Across the Group May 2021
PU
05/26Go-Ahead CEO Plans Year-End Exit
MT
05/26DAVID BROWN : Go-Ahead CEO David Brown to retire at the end of the year
RE
05/26GO AHEAD  : CEO David Brown to retire
PU
05/26GO AHEAD  : announces retirement of CEO David Brown
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 3 708 M 5 247 M 5 247 M
Net income 2021 33,6 M 47,5 M 47,5 M
Net Debt 2021 235 M 333 M 333 M
P/E ratio 2021 17,7x
Yield 2021 2,96%
Capitalization 513 M 726 M 726 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,20x
EV / Sales 2022 0,37x
Nbr of Employees 30 000
Free-Float 84,6%
Chart THE GO-AHEAD GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
The Go-Ahead Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE GO-AHEAD GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 1 371,00 GBX
Last Close Price 1 194,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 38,2%
Spread / Average Target 14,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Elodie Brian Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Clare Margaret Hollingsworth Non-Executive Chairman
Kanwar Brar Group Director-Information Technology
Adrian James Henry Ewer Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Harry Arthur Blair Holt Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE GO-AHEAD GROUP PLC21.28%726
MTR CORPORATION LIMITED-0.12%34 500
CENTRAL JAPAN RAILWAY COMPANY21.69%32 783
EAST JAPAN RAILWAY COMPANY21.73%29 315
WEST JAPAN RAILWAY COMPANY27.45%12 122
ODAKYU ELECTRIC RAILWAY CO., LTD.-11.02%9 783