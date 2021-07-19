Log in
    GOG   GB0003753778

THE GO-AHEAD GROUP PLC

(GOG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 07/19 08:33:24 am
916.25 GBX   -6.17%
MARTIN DEAN : All bus companies must race to net zero
PU
07/14GO AHEAD : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PU
07/14GO AHEAD : plots journey to become a carbon neutral transport provider by 2045
PU
Martin Dean: All bus companies must race to net zero

07/19/2021 | 08:09am EDT
Originally posted on the CPT website. For Net Zero Week 2021 Martin Dean, Go-Ahead Managing Director of Business Development and CPT Chairman, writes about the need for collaboration between bus companies and government to reach net zero.

Extreme weather events are becoming a regular feature of daily life, whether you're in the UK or abroad. Clearly we have a challenge - only three years ago, the UN International Panel on Climate Change warned we had 11 years left to curb emissions.

Buses are an environmental benefit for society. When you combine walking, cycling and public transport in preference to using the car, you're actively fighting climate change. Private cars account for 55% of transport emissions, whereas buses account for just 3%.

However, we need to take a lead. We need to race to 'net zero' - getting our own house in order by focusing on making energy efficiencies from the depot to the bus ride in service.

Last week, Go-Ahead launched its climate change strategy - the most ambitious strategy for transport, backed up by science-based targets. In the strategy we set out our goal to be a net zero carbon business by 2045, and the first zero carbon transport provider.

This will be tough. It means reducing our emissions by 75% by 2035, with a zero emission UK bus fleet by 2035. That means in 14 years' time all our 5,000+ buses will likely be operated by electricity or hydrogen. To put that into context, 14 years ago in 2007 we didn't have a single electric bus in our operation.

But we know we can deliver this. We've achieved so much in the past five years, including running the UK's largest electric bus fleet, reducing our emissions by 22% and receiving the highest score in transport from the Carbon Disclosure Project.

However, for all our efforts to be truly impactful, we need to work together and collaborate well with the Government. We need to build momentum for the bus sector and show best practice to other industries on how we are all taking on our fair share of tackling emissions.

Buses are clean, safe, reliable - and for the good of the planet. If we don't seize the moment it's a massive missed opportunity for the industry.

Read more about Go-Ahead's climate change strategy here.

Disclaimer

Go-Ahead Group plc published this content on 19 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2021 12:08:13 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 3 771 M 5 178 M 5 178 M
Net income 2021 25,2 M 34,7 M 34,7 M
Net Debt 2021 356 M 489 M 489 M
P/E ratio 2021 17,0x
Yield 2021 3,62%
Capitalization 420 M 579 M 576 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,21x
EV / Sales 2022 0,33x
Nbr of Employees 30 000
Free-Float 85,0%
Chart THE GO-AHEAD GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
The Go-Ahead Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE GO-AHEAD GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 976,50 GBX
Average target price 1 389,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 42,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Elodie Brian Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Clare Margaret Hollingsworth Non-Executive Chairman
Kanwar Brar Group Director-Information Technology
Adrian James Henry Ewer Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Harry Arthur Blair Holt Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE GO-AHEAD GROUP PLC-0.81%710
MTR CORPORATION LIMITED3.00%34 137
CENTRAL JAPAN RAILWAY COMPANY11.03%30 495
EAST JAPAN RAILWAY COMPANY12.74%27 315
WEST JAPAN RAILWAY COMPANY14.26%11 169
LOCALIZA RENT A CAR S.A.-1.81%9 674