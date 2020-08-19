Log in
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.

THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.

(GS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 08/19 04:58:21 pm
205.75 USD   +2.21%
04:51pAirbnb confidentially files for U.S. IPO
RE
04:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
Summary 
News

Airbnb confidentially files for U.S. IPO

08/19/2020 | 04:51pm EDT

Aug 19 (Reuters) - Short-term home rental company Airbnb Inc on Wednesday confidentially filed for an initial public offering with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, marking what is expected to be one of the marquee public market debuts of the year.

The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the IPO has not yet been determined, the company said in a statement.

"The initial public offering is expected to take place after the SEC completes its review process, subject to market and other conditions," Airbnb added.

Reuters reported in October that Airbnb was close to hiring Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs Group Inc as joint lead advisers on its planned stock market flotation.

Airbnb last year announced plans to become a publicly listed company in 2020, making it one of the biggest names to pursue a stock market float this year.

The company's plans to go public come at a time when its core home-rental business has been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, which has forced millions of people across the world to postpone their travel plans. (Reporting by Neha Malara and Anirban Sen in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 39 210 M - -
Net income 2020 5 605 M - -
Net Debt 2020 280 B - -
P/E ratio 2020 12,9x
Yield 2020 2,48%
Capitalization 72 225 M 72 225 M -
EV / Sales 2020 8,97x
EV / Sales 2021 9,50x
Nbr of Employees 39 100
Free-Float 37,9%
Chart THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 248,12 $
Last Close Price 201,31 $
Spread / Highest target 60,4%
Spread / Average Target 23,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,62%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Michael Solomon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John E. Waldron President & Chief Operating Officer
Stephen M. Scherr Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Marco Argenti Co-Chief Information Officer
Atte Lahtiranta Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.-11.68%72 225
MORGAN STANLEY-0.39%80 289
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED29.21%56 586
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.77.98%53 227
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION-26.51%45 038
CHINA MERCHANTS SECURITIES CO., LTD.23.02%26 493
