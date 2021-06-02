Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GS   US38141G1040

THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.

(GS)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 06/01 04:10:00 pm
382.44 USD   +2.80%
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
06/01NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
06/01NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Analysis: 'Greenium' shrinks as climate bond sales swell to record

06/02/2021 | 01:07am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Reuters) - Investors have long paid a premium to get hold of scarce green bonds, but record issuance might be about to change that.

Bonds sold to fund environmentally-beneficial projects have tended to command higher prices and lower yields than conventional bonds. But that differential -- dubbed the greenium -- all but vanished in April in the euro corporate bond market.

Comparing option-adjusted credit spreads on an index of euro green bonds with a comparable index of conventional bonds, the Association for Financial Markets in Europe, an industry body, found investors in April paid virtually no premium for holding green corporate bonds. That compares with an average 9 bps premium in 2020.

Estimates vary, depending on methodology, as most green bonds don't have a directly comparable conventional peer. But market players generally agree greeniums are shrinking.

The driver, it seems, is a big increase in supply.

Companies in the euro investment-grade corporate bond market, a major source of green funding, have already raised nearly as much through green bonds this year as during the whole of 2020, according to Refinitiv.

It's good news for investment funds that are under pressure to invest under environmental, social and governance (ESG) tenets. But borrowers may need to re-evaluate the cost advantage of funding themselves via the green market.

(GRAPHIC: Greenium dwindles in 2021 - https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/ygdvzxybyvw/BjZVB-greenium-dwindles-for-euro-ig-corporate-bonds-in-2021%20(1).png)

In selling their bonds, green issuers still paid a smaller new issue premium this year than conventional issuers, but the pricing benefit relative to conventional issuance has halved compared to 2020, according to data from ABN AMRO.

The spike in issuance comes as borrowers globally have raised $193 billion from green bonds this year, Refinitiv data to May 25 shows, a record for this time of year and nearly three times the amount raised at this point in 2020.

"There is a kind of limit to how big the greenium could get. Investors still need to make returns," said Barnaby Martin, head of credit strategy at BofA.

"If there's a lot more supply of green debt, eventually that's going to hit technicals."

In another sign that green bonds are becoming less scarce, green issuance comprises 16% of this year's euro investment-grade corporate bond sales -- more than double its share last year, according to Refinitiv.

Much of the euro issuance is from utilities and real estate firms, ABN AMRO senior fixed income strategist Shanawaz Bhimji said, noting these sectors already have many green bonds outstanding.

"If there's not much issuance coming from sectors which offer diversification, the market is not going to pay up," he said.

(GRAPHIC: Green bond issuance - https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/oakvebzxmpr/mF9gw-green-bond-issuance-triples-on-this-time-last-year.png)

SCARCITY PREMIUM

In government bonds and in corporate sectors where green debt is rare, the greenium still lingers. For instance, Daimler's green bond offers a credit spread that's seven basis points tighter than a conventional bond due the same year.

And in the U.S. dollar investment-grade market, with fewer green bonds, green borrowers have commanded a pricing benefit of about 10 bps at issuance since 2020, according to Goldman Sachs, though that is down from 16 bps in 2016-2019.

But on both sides of the Atlantic, the scarcity premium is shifting to social and sustainability bonds, the bank argues.

Social bonds finance expenditures like healthcare or education while sustainability bonds can fund both social and green projects. They are scarcer as issuance really only kicked off after the pandemic erupted last year.

Since last year, such bonds have offered issuers a 20 bp premium on average at issuance in the euro investment-grade market and 36 bps in U.S. dollars, Goldman estimates.

The good news for those who believe in the power of green finance to improve corporate environmental credentials is that the declining greenium has not deterred issuers.

"We hear from corporates it's not purely about the concession. They really want to improve their standing within the investment community," said Bhimji at ABN AMRO.

(Reporting by Yoruk Bahceli; editing by Sujata Rao and Christina Fincher)

By Yoruk Bahceli


© Reuters 2021
All news about THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
06/01NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
06/01NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
06/01Event streaming platform Confluent makes U.S. stock-listing plan public
RE
06/01Financials Up With Treasury Yields -- Financials Roundup
DJ
06/01Brazil's Economy Bounces Back to Pre-Pandemic Levels While Covid-19 Still Rag..
DJ
06/01FMC FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO K : Goldman Sachs maintains a Buy rating
MD
06/01FRESENIUS SE  : Goldman Sachs reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
06/01VOLVO B  : Receives a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
MD
06/01Top Credit Suisse European FIG banker joins Jefferies -sources
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 49 688 M - -
Net income 2021 15 453 M - -
Net Debt 2021 289 B - -
P/E ratio 2021 8,59x
Yield 2021 1,41%
Capitalization 136 B 136 B -
EV / Sales 2021 8,55x
EV / Sales 2022 10,1x
Nbr of Employees 40 300
Free-Float 37,3%
Chart THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 384,55 $
Last Close Price 382,44 $
Spread / Highest target 26,6%
Spread / Average Target 0,55%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
David Michael Solomon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John E. Waldron President & Chief Operating Officer
Stephen M. Scherr Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Marco Argenti Co-Chief Information Officer
George C. Lee Co-Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.45.02%135 761
MORGAN STANLEY32.72%169 221
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION40.72%139 307
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-11.19%49 943
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.-3.50%36 296
CHINA INTERNATIONAL CAPITAL CORPORATION LIMITED9.05%34 072