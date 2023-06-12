Apollo, Sixth Street among initial bidders for Goldman's GreenSky unit - Semafor

June 12 (Reuters) - Investment firms Apollo Global
Management, Sixth Street and Warburg Pincus are among
the initial bidders for Goldman's GreenSky unit, Semafor
reported on Monday citing people familiar with the matter.
The bids, submitted on Friday, value GreenSky at "mid-nine
figures", the report added, much less than the $2.24 billion
Goldman paid when it closed the deal last year.
GreenSky facilitates home improvement loans to consumers. In
April, Goldman CEO David Solomon said GreenSky was a "good
business" but the bank may not be the best long-term holder
given its current priorities.
Apollo, Sixth Street, Warburg and Goldman did not
immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.
(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna
Chandra Eluri)