The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. specializes in investment services. Revenues break down by activity as follows: - investment services (47.5%): involved in the stock, interest, exchange, raw material, and other; - investment banking (21.1%): consulting for merger-acquisitions, stock operations, etc.; - asset management (17.9%). - wealth management and consumer lending (13.5%). The group is also makes investments in fast growing technology companies. Revenues are distributed geographically as follows: Americas (61.7%), Europe/Middle East/Africa (24.4%) and Asia (13.9%).