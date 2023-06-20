Bahrain's Investcorp seeks to raise up to $600 mln from investment vehicle IPO

DUBAI, June 20 (Reuters) - Middle East alternative asset
manager Investcorp Holding is seeking to raise up to $600
million from the listing of an investment vehicle in Abu Dhabi
this year, two sources with knowledge of the matter told
Reuters.
Bahrain-based Investcorp is making preparations for a
potential public share sale of Investcorp Capital, registered in
the Abu Dhabi Global Market, the international financial centre
in the capital of the United Arab Emirates.
The vehicle, which will operate as an independent company,
will hold Investcorp's private market co-investments across
assets including credit, real estate and private equity, said
the sources, declining to be named as the matter is not public.
Investcorp is working with Goldman Sachs, First Abu
Dhabi Bank (FAB), Emirates NBD and HSBC
on the plan, the people said. Moelis & Co is
acting as financial adviser, they said.
Bloomberg in March reported Investcorp was putting together
a plan to list the vehicle.
Deliberations are at early stages and no final decision has
been taken while the company is also evaluating other listing
venues and options for growth.
Investcorp and FAB declined to comment. Goldman Sachs, HSBC,
Moelis & Co, and Emirates NBD did not immediately respond to a
request for comment.
With $50 billion of assets under management (AUM),
Investcorp is best known for listing luxury goods brands, such
as Gucci and Tiffany & Co.
Under the leadership of Mohammed Al Ardhi, Investcorp's
current chairman, Investcorp has grown its AUM fivefold over the
last seven years by diversifying into sectors including
infrastructure, acquiring stakes in other general partners, and
insurance.
It has listed two blank check companies on the Nasdaq in the
U.S., one with a focus on Europe and the other on India.
The company, which has opened offices in Singapore, Beijing,
Mumbai and Delhi in that time, has also diversified its sources
of fundraising.
Abu Dhabi state fund Mubadala Investment Company acquired
20% of the firm in 2017.
