    GS   US38141G1040

THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.

GS
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-06-16 pm EDT
338.31 USD   -0.42%
02:59aBahrain's Investcorp seeks to raise up to $600 mln from investment vehicle IPO
RE
06/19Bankers see stable interest rates reviving Asia's capital markets in second half
RE
06/19Investigation Alert : Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Investigates The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.'s Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duties In Relation to Silicon Valley Bank – GS
BU
Bahrain's Investcorp seeks to raise up to $600 mln from investment vehicle IPO

06/20/2023 | 02:59am EDT
DUBAI, June 20 (Reuters) - Middle East alternative asset manager Investcorp Holding is seeking to raise up to $600 million from the listing of an investment vehicle in Abu Dhabi this year, two sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

Bahrain-based Investcorp is making preparations for a potential public share sale of Investcorp Capital, registered in the Abu Dhabi Global Market, the international financial centre in the capital of the United Arab Emirates.

The vehicle, which will operate as an independent company, will hold Investcorp's private market co-investments across assets including credit, real estate and private equity, said the sources, declining to be named as the matter is not public.

Investcorp is working with Goldman Sachs, First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB), Emirates NBD and HSBC on the plan, the people said. Moelis & Co is acting as financial adviser, they said.

Bloomberg in March reported Investcorp was putting together a plan to list the vehicle.

Deliberations are at early stages and no final decision has been taken while the company is also evaluating other listing venues and options for growth.

Investcorp and FAB declined to comment. Goldman Sachs, HSBC, Moelis & Co, and Emirates NBD did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

With $50 billion of assets under management (AUM), Investcorp is best known for listing luxury goods brands, such as Gucci and Tiffany & Co.

Under the leadership of Mohammed Al Ardhi, Investcorp's current chairman, Investcorp has grown its AUM fivefold over the last seven years by diversifying into sectors including infrastructure, acquiring stakes in other general partners, and insurance.

It has listed two blank check companies on the Nasdaq in the U.S., one with a focus on Europe and the other on India.

The company, which has opened offices in Singapore, Beijing, Mumbai and Delhi in that time, has also diversified its sources of fundraising.

Abu Dhabi state fund Mubadala Investment Company acquired 20% of the firm in 2017. (Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; editing by Jason Neely)


© Reuters 2023
ChangeLast1st jan.
EMIRATES NBD BANK 0.00% 14.9 End-of-day quote.14.62%
FIRST ABU DHABI BANK P.J.S.C. 0.45% 13.46 End-of-day quote.-21.29%
MOELIS & COMPANY -2.47% 45.38 Delayed Quote.18.27%
NASDAQ COMPOSITE -0.68% 13689.57 Real-time Quote.30.79%
SOHAR INTERNATIONAL BANK SAOG 0.00% 0.102 End-of-day quote.-3.77%
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. -0.42% 338.31 Delayed Quote.-1.48%
TOPIX INDEX -0.29% 2283.85 Delayed Quote.21.08%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 47 932 M - -
Net income 2023 10 959 M - -
Net Debt 2023 323 B - -
P/E ratio 2023 10,7x
Yield 2023 3,04%
Capitalization 99 922 M 99 922 M -
EV / Sales 2023 8,83x
EV / Sales 2024 8,48x
Nbr of Employees 45 400
Free-Float 36,0%
Technical analysis trends THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 338,31 $
Average target price 388,13 $
Spread / Average Target 14,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David Michael Solomon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John Edward Waldron President & Chief Operating Officer
Denis P. Coleman Chief Financial Officer
Marco Argenti Co-Chief Information Officer
George C. Lee Co-Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.-1.48%99 922
MORGAN STANLEY3.61%147 120
CHARLES SCHWAB-34.66%99 010
CITIGROUP INC.6.54%93 814
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED1.21%40 041
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.22.40%23 493
