City distances itself from hedge fund boss Odey in tentative #MeToo shift

LONDON, June 10 (Reuters) - Big banks and investors
quickly sought to distance themselves from Odey Asset Management
after allegations of sexual misconduct by its founder, yet for
some in the City of London signs of a deeper change in culture
are still scant.
The Financial Times and Tortoise Media reported on Thursday
that 13 women alleged founder Crispin Odey, one of Britain's
best-known hedge fund managers, had sexually assaulted or
harassed them over a 25-year period.
Odey told Reuters on Thursday that the report was a rehash
of an old article and none of the allegations have been stood up
in a courtroom or an investigation. Odey was acquitted of
indecent assault charges by a British court in 2021.
Odey Asset Management "does not recognise the picture of the
firm that has been painted" by the allegations, it told
investors in a letter seen by Reuters.
Within hours of the report being published, Wall Street
firms including Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan and
Morgan Stanley began reviewing their prime broking ties
with Odey Asset Management, sources familiar with the matter
told Reuters.
"We are confident our service providers will continue to
work with us," an Odey Asset Management letter said later.
By Friday, Canada Life, an asset manager overseeing around
40 billion pounds ($50 billion) of client funds in Britain, said
it had suspended its relationship with Odey Wealth, a private
client-focused part of Odey Group, with immediate effect. A
Canada Life spokesman confirmed the allegations reported by the
FT and Tortoise were the reason for this decision.
British asset manager Schroders, which oversees more
than 700 billion pounds, said it had exited "residual" holdings
in Odey funds "following the FT's report of sexual misconduct
allegations against Crispin Odey."
Odey denies all wrongdoing and has no known criminal
conviction. Yet the rapid reaction shows that even a report of
misconduct will face consequences in the wake of the #MeToo
movement that has swept through the corporate, political and
entertainment worlds since 2017.
Industry experts consulted by Reuters said that did not
necessarily indicate a major change in culture in the City,
however.
"The immediate distancing of major banks from Crispin
Odey illustrates that companies are eager to avoid becoming the
latest targets of cancel culture campaigns," said Evan Nierman,
CEO of New York-based crisis PR firm Red Banyan.
But, he added: "At present time, this appears to be a
problem for Odey, as opposed to some sort of watershed #MeToo
moment set to engulf the broader British financial services
industry."
In finance, an industry in which women are under-represented
in senior roles, there is a growing emphasis on improving
environmental, social and governance standards.
"Ultimately, pressure from institutional investors may be
the only path to really making change on these issues that have
such tremendous emotional and professional consequences for
women and other people," said Megan Tobias Neely, a former hedge
fund analyst.
Neely, who retrained and returned to finance as a
sociologist and wrote a book, "Hedged Out: Inequality and
Insecurity on Wall Street," said her research on hedge funds had
found a repetitive pattern of retribution for women who reported
sexual harassment and discrimination.
She said many women she interviewed said they were pushed
out of firms and in some cases, blackballed from the entire
industry.
Bullying, harassment and aggression account for the majority
of claims investigated by UK regulator The Financial Conduct
Authority, according to a recent report from Financial News,
which cited a freedom of information request.
A #MeToo shift for London's hedge fund scene would hinge on
the actions of institutional players, like banks cutting their
prime brokerage ties and investors halting fund flows, said
Daniel Beunza, a professor of social studies of finance at Bayes
Business School.
Politicians also play a role. Britain's opposition Labour
Party plans to return 100,000 pounds in donations from Algebris
founder and CEO Davide Serra following a harassment claim, a
party official said on Friday.
A London employment tribunal last month awarded a former
Algebris employee over 32,000 pounds in a sex harassment claim
against the asset management company.
Serra did not immediately return phone calls, messages and
email requests for comment. Algebris declined to comment.
At the heart of the discussion of diversity and culture in
financial services, is that "(nearly) everything is tolerated as
long as there is upside for the bottom line now," said Yasmine
Chinwala, partner at New Financial.
"For all the momentum, that fundamentally hasn't changed,"
she said.
