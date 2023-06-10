Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GS   US38141G1040

THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.

(GS)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-06-09 pm EDT
336.02 USD   +0.16%
02:00aCity distances itself from hedge fund boss Odey in tentative #MeToo shift
RE
06/09WALL ST WEEK AHEAD-Investors rethink recession plays, boosting U.S. stock market laggards
RE
06/09Goldman Sachs ups year-end S&P 500 price target to 4,500
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

City distances itself from hedge fund boss Odey in tentative #MeToo shift

06/10/2023 | 02:00am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Hedge fund manager Odey leaves Westminster Magistrates' Court in London

LONDON, June 10 (Reuters) - Big banks and investors quickly sought to distance themselves from Odey Asset Management after allegations of sexual misconduct by its founder, yet for some in the City of London signs of a deeper change in culture are still scant.

The Financial Times and Tortoise Media reported on Thursday that 13 women alleged founder Crispin Odey, one of Britain's best-known hedge fund managers, had sexually assaulted or harassed them over a 25-year period.

Odey told Reuters on Thursday that the report was a rehash of an old article and none of the allegations have been stood up in a courtroom or an investigation. Odey was acquitted of indecent assault charges by a British court in 2021.

Odey Asset Management "does not recognise the picture of the firm that has been painted" by the allegations, it told investors in a letter seen by Reuters.

Within hours of the report being published, Wall Street firms including Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley began reviewing their prime broking ties with Odey Asset Management, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

"We are confident our service providers will continue to work with us," an Odey Asset Management letter said later.

By Friday, Canada Life, an asset manager overseeing around 40 billion pounds ($50 billion) of client funds in Britain, said it had suspended its relationship with Odey Wealth, a private client-focused part of Odey Group, with immediate effect. A Canada Life spokesman confirmed the allegations reported by the FT and Tortoise were the reason for this decision.

British asset manager Schroders, which oversees more than 700 billion pounds, said it had exited "residual" holdings in Odey funds "following the FT's report of sexual misconduct allegations against Crispin Odey."

Odey denies all wrongdoing and has no known criminal conviction. Yet the rapid reaction shows that even a report of misconduct will face consequences in the wake of the #MeToo movement that has swept through the corporate, political and entertainment worlds since 2017.

Industry experts consulted by Reuters said that did not necessarily indicate a major change in culture in the City, however.

"The immediate distancing of major banks from Crispin Odey illustrates that companies are eager to avoid becoming the latest targets of cancel culture campaigns," said Evan Nierman, CEO of New York-based crisis PR firm Red Banyan.

But, he added: "At present time, this appears to be a problem for Odey, as opposed to some sort of watershed #MeToo moment set to engulf the broader British financial services industry."

In finance, an industry in which women are under-represented in senior roles, there is a growing emphasis on improving environmental, social and governance standards.

"Ultimately, pressure from institutional investors may be the only path to really making change on these issues that have such tremendous emotional and professional consequences for women and other people," said Megan Tobias Neely, a former hedge fund analyst.

Neely, who retrained and returned to finance as a sociologist and wrote a book, "Hedged Out: Inequality and Insecurity on Wall Street," said her research on hedge funds had found a repetitive pattern of retribution for women who reported sexual harassment and discrimination.

She said many women she interviewed said they were pushed out of firms and in some cases, blackballed from the entire industry.

Bullying, harassment and aggression account for the majority of claims investigated by UK regulator The Financial Conduct Authority, according to a recent report from Financial News, which cited a freedom of information request.

A #MeToo shift for London's hedge fund scene would hinge on the actions of institutional players, like banks cutting their prime brokerage ties and investors halting fund flows, said Daniel Beunza, a professor of social studies of finance at Bayes Business School.

Politicians also play a role. Britain's opposition Labour Party plans to return 100,000 pounds in donations from Algebris founder and CEO Davide Serra following a harassment claim, a party official said on Friday.

A London employment tribunal last month awarded a former Algebris employee over 32,000 pounds in a sex harassment claim against the asset management company.

Serra did not immediately return phone calls, messages and email requests for comment. Algebris declined to comment.

At the heart of the discussion of diversity and culture in financial services, is that "(nearly) everything is tolerated as long as there is upside for the bottom line now," said Yasmine Chinwala, partner at New Financial.

"For all the momentum, that fundamentally hasn't changed," she said. ($1 = 0.7950 pounds) (Reporting by Nell Mackenzie, Sinead Cruise and Naomi Rovnick; Editing by Dhara Ranasinghe and Rosalba O'Brien)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. 0.20% 141.01 Delayed Quote.4.94%
MORGAN STANLEY -0.12% 86.21 Delayed Quote.1.52%
SCHRODERS PLC -0.48% 458.9 Delayed Quote.5.25%
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. 0.16% 336.02 Delayed Quote.-2.30%
All news about THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.
02:00aCity distances itself from hedge fund boss Odey in tentative #MeToo shift
RE
06/09WALL ST WEEK AHEAD-Investors rethink recession plays, boosting U.S. stock market laggar..
RE
06/09Goldman Sachs ups year-end S&P 500 price target to 4,500
RE
06/09Goldman Sachs: "Fully orthodox" policy maker could raise Turkey rates to 4..
RE
06/09Natural evolution: Record Galapagos deal sparks clamour for eco-friend..
RE
06/09Goldman Sachs fintech executive Stephanie Cohen to ..
RE
06/09Schroders, Canada Life cut ties with Odey after misconduct allegations
RE
06/09Odey Asset Management tells investors 'confident' banks will continue to work with fund..
RE
06/08British hedge fund manager Odey says investors sticking with firm after allegations
RE
06/08Goldman Sachs planning for sluggish growth, higher inflation
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 48 270 M - -
Net income 2023 11 093 M - -
Net Debt 2023 323 B - -
P/E ratio 2023 10,5x
Yield 2023 3,06%
Capitalization 101 B 101 B -
EV / Sales 2023 8,80x
EV / Sales 2024 8,47x
Nbr of Employees 45 400
Free-Float 36,0%
Chart THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 336,02 $
Average target price 388,33 $
Spread / Average Target 15,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David Michael Solomon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John Edward Waldron President & Chief Operating Officer
Denis P. Coleman Chief Financial Officer
Marco Argenti Co-Chief Information Officer
George C. Lee Co-Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.-2.30%101 420
MORGAN STANLEY1.52%144 148
CHARLES SCHWAB-33.94%100 157
CITIGROUP INC.6.35%93 639
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED1.36%39 666
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.21.38%23 349
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer