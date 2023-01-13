Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GS   US38141G1040

THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.

(GS)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-01-13 pm EST
374.00 USD   +1.10%
05:33pFinancials Up After Big Bank Earnings -- Financials Roundup
DJ
05:33pConsumer Cos Up After Strong Sentiment Reading -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
04:30pGoldman Sachs : Declares Preferred Stock Dividends
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Consumer Cos Up After Strong Sentiment Reading -- Consumer Roundup

01/13/2023 | 05:33pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Retailers and other consumer companies rose after a surprising rebound in consumer sentiment.

The University of Michigan survey of consumer sentiment rose to 64.6 in January and hit a nine-month high, reflecting easing worries about inflation and sliding asset prices.

"The 2023 outlook for real consumer spending -- the key driver of economic growth -- is relatively optimistic," said economists at brokerage Goldman Sachs Group, in a note to clients. "Positive wage growth and a 3.5% unemployment rate means the U.S. labor market is still extremely tight."

Bed Bath & Beyond has received more interest from suitors in its Buybuy Baby chain of infant-supply stores than for its core home-goods chain, with investment firm Sycamore Partners among those kicking the tires as Bed Bath prepares to file for bankruptcy, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Shares of Wendy's rose after the burger chain said it expected to report fourth-quarter revenue above Wall Street targets, and doubled its quarterly dividend. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-13-23 1732ET

All news about THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.
05:33pFinancials Up After Big Bank Earnings -- Financials Roundup
DJ
05:33pConsumer Cos Up After Strong Sentiment Reading -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
04:30pGoldman Sachs : Declares Preferred Stock Dividends
PU
08:18aGoldman Sachs Says Platform Solutions Segment Lost $1.2 Billion in First Nine Months of..
MT
06:51aGoldman Sachs Reorganizes Business Segments
DJ
06:21aGoldman Sachs reports $1.2 billion loss for platform solutions unit
RE
06:04aGoldman Sachs Group Inc : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
01/12Sector Update: Financial Stocks Drift Away from Prior Peaks
MT
01/12Sector Update: Financial Stocks Receiving Thursday Boost
MT
01/12Sector Update: Financial Stocks Advance Premarket Thursday
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 47 697 M - -
Net income 2022 11 734 M - -
Net Debt 2022 308 B - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,2x
Yield 2022 2,45%
Capitalization 127 B 127 B -
EV / Sales 2022 9,12x
EV / Sales 2023 8,80x
Nbr of Employees 49 100
Free-Float 36,7%
Chart THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 369,94 $
Average target price 400,38 $
Spread / Average Target 8,23%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David Michael Solomon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John Edward Waldron President & Chief Operating Officer
Denis P. Coleman Chief Financial Officer
Marco Argenti Co-Chief Information Officer
George C. Lee Co-Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.7.73%127 252
CHARLES SCHWABB0.19%155 835
MORGAN STANLEY5.19%153 006
CITIGROUP INC.7.69%95 080
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED4.22%42 746
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.9.52%24 736