EF Hutton, bank behind Trump's SPAC deal, rules over IPO drought

NEW YORK, May 24 (Reuters) - EF Hutton, the small
investment bank that arranged a deal for the stock market
listing of Donald Trump's social media venture, is dominating
initial public offering (IPO) league tables as companies hold
back on big deals handled by major Wall Street banks.
The New York-based bank, which launched in its current form
three years ago, has been crowned the most prolific IPO
underwriter by deal volume by Dealogic for three of the last
four quarters, including the first quarter of 2023.
Traditional IPO powerhouses, on the other hand, such as
Goldman Sachs Group Inc, JPMorgan Chase & Co Inc
and Morgan Stanley, have struggled to make it even in the
top five of the league tables in the past two quarters.
This is because EF Hutton specializes in advising shell
firms called special purpose acquisition companies (SPAC) that
are used to list in the stock market through a merger, as well
as other small companies that become penny stocks.
SPACs have fallen out of favor because of their poor overall
financial performance and regulatory scrutiny, and their IPO
volume is now a fraction of major IPO deals. Yet the absence of
the latter, during a persistent bout of market volatility, has
made SPACs and penny stocks the main driver of stock market
listings.
EF Hutton helped companies raise $231 million in IPO
proceeds in the first quarter, according to Dealogic. In the
fourth quarter of 2021, the last quarter before Russia's
invasion of Ukraine and rampant inflation triggered a major
slowdown in the IPO market, the top underwriter, Bank of America
Corp, had helped raised more than $5 billion.
EF Hutton, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley and Bank
of America either declined to comment or did not respond to
requests for comment.
EF Hutton, founded in 1904, became one of Wall Street
biggest brokerages before slowly falling apart in the 1980s and
1990s following a series of financial scandals and mergers. It
was resurrected as a brand by KingsWood Holdings Ltd, a
London-listed investment firm, which acquired the rights to the
EF Hutton name in 2021, about a year after the investment bank
was launched.
One of EF Hutton's most famous deals was leading the IPO of
Digital World Acquisition Corp, the SPAC that went on
to agree a $1.25 billion merger in 2021 with Trump Media &
Technology Group. The deal has been held up by U.S. regulators
scrutinizing it, and its future is in doubt.
