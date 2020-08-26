Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.    GS

THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.

(GS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 08/26 11:37:22 am
205.915 USD   -0.04%
11:08aEVONIK : Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
MD
08:56aRHEINMETALL AG : Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
MD
06:43aNOVARTIS AG : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Buy rating
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryNewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Ex-BoE Governor Carney to head green investments at Canadian asset manager Brookfield

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/26/2020 | 11:08am EDT
Mark Carney, Governor of the Bank of England (BOE) attends a news conference at Bank Of England in London

Former Bank of England Governor Mark Carney is joining Canadian asset management company Brookfield to head its green investment programme, in his first major business role since leaving Britain's central bank in March.

Carney, 55, who was governor of the Bank of Canada from 2008 to 2013 and started his career at Goldman Sachs, regularly spoke on environmental issues while at the BoE and encouraged banks to take a greater interest in the risks from global warming.

"Mark has been a vocal proponent of the positive role that private capital can play in climate action," Brookfield chief executive Bruce Flatt said in a statement announcing Carney's appointment.

The appointment comes just a week after Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau appointed his close ally and deputy Chrystia Freeland as finance minister.

Previously Carney had been giving Trudeau advice on economic policy, in addition to his role as a United Nations special envoy on climate change and finance, and helping Britain's government prepare for a U.N. climate summit next year.

While at the BoE, Carney was one of the world's best paid central bankers with remuneration of 882,885 pounds ($1.16 million) including pension benefits and a housing allowance during the last financial year.

Carney will be a vice chair of Brookfield and oversee its environmental, social and governance-focused (ESG) investment strategies.

"An accelerated transition to a net zero economy (is) imperative for climate sustainability and one of the greatest commercial opportunities of our time," he said.

Brookfield manages around $550 billion of assets, including commercial property, hydroelectric dams and wind farms, as well as a large Australian port focused on coal exports and western Canada's biggest natural gas processing plant.

By David Milliken

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.
11:08aEVONIK : Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
MD
08:56aRHEINMETALL AG : Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
MD
06:43aNOVARTIS AG : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Buy rating
MD
06:41aRWE AG(NEU) : Goldman Sachs reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
05:37aSALESFORCE : Goldman Sachs remains its Buy rating
MD
05:09aLUFTHANSA AG : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Sell rating
MD
04:05aAROUNDTOWN : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Buy rating
MD
03:02aEXPLAINER : Ant Group's key revenue drivers as it eyes $200 billion valuation
RE
02:39a'All girls, buy it!' In China, Perfect Diary gives cosmetics world a makeover..
RE
12:47aBoom or bust? Welcome to the freewheeling world of crypto lending
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 39 192 M - -
Net income 2020 5 498 M - -
Net Debt 2020 280 B - -
P/E ratio 2020 13,4x
Yield 2020 2,43%
Capitalization 73 908 M 73 908 M -
EV / Sales 2020 9,02x
EV / Sales 2021 9,54x
Nbr of Employees 39 100
Free-Float 37,9%
Chart THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 247,40 $
Last Close Price 206,00 $
Spread / Highest target 56,8%
Spread / Average Target 20,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,80%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Michael Solomon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John E. Waldron President & Chief Operating Officer
Stephen M. Scherr Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Marco Argenti Co-Chief Information Officer
Atte Lahtiranta Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.-9.82%73 908
MORGAN STANLEY1.82%82 070
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED25.22%54 334
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.76.49%50 020
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION-25.25%45 811
HUATAI SECURITIES CO., LTD.4.09%25 333
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group