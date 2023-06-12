Advanced search
    GS   US38141G1040

THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.

(GS)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-06-12 pm EDT
339.49 USD   +1.03%
05:45pApollo, Sixth Street among initial bidders for Goldman's GreenSky unit - Semafor
RE
05:32pApollo, Sixth Street among initial bidders for Goldman's GreenSky unit - Semafor
RE
05:22pEx-Goldman Sachs banker stole merger details, prosecutor tells jury
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Ex-Goldman Sachs banker stole merger details, prosecutor tells jury

06/12/2023 | 05:22pm EDT
A former Goldman Sachs banker leaked details of potential corporate mergers to a friend who traded on the information, a prosecutor told a New York jury during opening arguments of a trial on Monday.

Former Goldman Sachs Vice President Brijesh Goel faces securities fraud, conspiracy and obstruction of justice charges for allegedly tipping his friend Akshay Niranjan to deals the bank was considering funding in 2017 and 2018.

Prosecutors say Goel gleaned the information on at least six occasions about potential transactions - including Japanese chemical manufacturer Kuraray's $1.1 billion acquisition of Calgon Carbon Corp - from internal Goldman emails, and then tipped Niranjan over games of squash.

Goel's attorney Adam Ford said his client was framed, and that Niranjan fabricated a story to cover his own trading.

A Goldman Sachs spokesperson has called Goel's alleged conduct "egregious" and said the bank is cooperating with authorities.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Andrew Thomas said that after being contacted by investigators, Goel met with Niranjan in the stairwell of an apartment building to delete their texts.

Niranjan, who is expected to testify as part of a nonprosecution agreement, allegedly traded on the information using his brother's account and agreed to split around $280,000 in profits with Goel.

Goel worked at private equity firm Apollo Global Management at the time he was charged. A spokesperson for Apollo said Goel was placed on indefinite leave.

The case was one of several U.S. Attorney Damien Williams announced last summer as part of an insider trading crackdown.

In another case, former U.S. Congressman Stephen Buyer was convicted in March of trading on inside information he learned in 2018 as a consultant to T-Mobile US Inc ahead of its $23 billion merger with Sprint.

The case is U.S. v. Goel, No. 22-00396, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York.

(Reporting by Jody Godoy in New York; editing by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware and Ed Tobin)

By Jody Godoy


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC. 0.32% 72.98 End-of-day quote.14.41%
KURARAY CO., LTD 0.15% 1350 Delayed Quote.27.41%
T-MOBILE US -0.44% 130.78 Delayed Quote.-6.17%
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. 1.03% 339.49 Delayed Quote.-2.14%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 48 270 M - -
Net income 2023 11 093 M - -
Net Debt 2023 323 B - -
P/E ratio 2023 10,5x
Yield 2023 3,06%
Capitalization 101 B 101 B -
EV / Sales 2023 8,80x
EV / Sales 2024 8,47x
Nbr of Employees 45 400
Free-Float 36,0%
Chart THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 336,02 $
Average target price 388,33 $
Spread / Average Target 15,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David Michael Solomon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John Edward Waldron President & Chief Operating Officer
Denis P. Coleman Chief Financial Officer
Marco Argenti Co-Chief Information Officer
George C. Lee Co-Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.-2.14%101 420
MORGAN STANLEY1.40%143 981
CHARLES SCHWAB-33.94%100 102
CITIGROUP INC.6.79%94 028
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-0.30%39 577
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.22.55%23 242
