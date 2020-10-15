Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.    GS

THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.

(GS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Exclusive: Trump administration to consider adding China's Ant Group to trade blacklist - sources

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/15/2020 | 02:36am EDT
Alipay logo is pictured at the Shanghai office of Alipay, owned by Ant Group which is an affiliate of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba, in Shanghai

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department has submitted a proposal for the Trump administration to add China's Ant Group to a trade blacklist, according to two people familiar with the matter, before the financial technology firm is slated to go public.

It was not immediately clear when the U.S. government agencies that decide whether to add a company to the so-called Entity List would review the matter.

The move comes as China hardliners in the Trump administration are seeking to send a message to deter U.S. investors from taking part in the initial public offering for Ant. The dual listing in Shanghai and Hong Kong could be worth up to a record $35 billion (27 billion pounds).

The latest swipe at China also comes in the run-up to the Nov. 3 election, in which U.S. President Donald Trump, trailing in the polls against his Democratic rival Joe Biden, has made a tough approach to China an important foreign policy platform.

While the Alipay payment app is currently unavailable for American users in the United States, according to a spokesperson for Ant, Trump administration officials fear the Chinese government could access sensitive banking data belonging to future U.S. users.

A powerful security panel known as the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) stopped its $1.2 billion bid to buy the money transfer company Moneygram in 2018 over national security risks.

The State Department did not respond to a request for comment. Ant, an affiliate of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, declined to comment but in a recent statement to Reuters emphasized that only 5% of the company's business is outside China.

The entity list, which makes it more difficult for U.S. firms to sell high-tech items to blacklisted companies, has become the tool of choice for the Trump administration to punish Chinese companies, though its real-world impact is sometimes questionable.

While curbing access to U.S. technology deals a blow to companies like Chinese telecoms giant Huawei Technologies, which was added in May 2019, its impact on a fintech giant like Ant is likely to be more symbolic and does not prevent U.S. investors from taking stakes in the firm.

The administration has been largely loathe to use tougher tools against China, such as freezing assets in the United States, which many attribute to Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin's dovish stance on Beijing.

Ant is China's dominant mobile payments company, offering loans, payments, insurance and asset management services via mobile apps. Ant is 33% owned by Alibaba and controlled by Alibaba founder Jack Ma.

Ant's Alipay payment platform, like Tencent's WeChat platform, is used primarily by Chinese citizens with accounts in renminbi. Most of its U.S. interactions are with merchants accepting payment from Chinese travelers and businesses in the country.

Senator Marco Rubio, who has successfully urged the Trump administration to pursue investigations of Chinese companies, called last week for the U.S. government to consider options to delay Ant's IPO.

The impact of such blacklisting on firms seeking an IPO is evidenced by the failure of Chinese artificial intelligence firm Megvii Technology to clear a hearing with the Hong Kong exchange last November, en route to a planned listing of $500 million.

The exchange sought more information from Megvii, including details of its suitability for a Hong Kong IPO, after the United States put it on a trade blacklist in October.

The U.S. End User Review Committee, which decides which companies to add to the list, includes the departments of State, Defense, Energy and Commerce. Defense and Commerce declined to comment while Energy did not respond to a request for comment.

The Hong Kong leg of the IPO is being sponsored by China International Capital Corp, Citigroup, JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley. Credit Suisse is working as a joint global coordinator. Goldman Sachs is also involved.

However, approval for the IPO has been delayed. On Tuesday, Reuters reported China's securities regulator is probing a potential conflict of interest in Ant's planned stock listing.

(Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk, Alexandra Alper, Karen Freifeld; Additional Reporting by David Shepardson, Mike Stone and Julie Zhu; Writing by Alexandra Alper; Editing by Chris Sanders, Lisa Shumaker and Edwina Gibbs)

By Humeyra Pamuk, Alexandra Alper, Karen Freifeld and David Shepardson


share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.
02:36aEXCLUSIVE : Trump administration to consider adding China's Ant Group to trade b..
RE
02:20aASML : Goldman Sachs reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
01:59aGoldman Sachs says there could be Brexit drama ahead and then a thin deal
RE
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
10/14Australia shares gain as RBA hints at easing cash rate
RE
10/14Solar power equipment maker Array raises $1 billion in IPO
RE
10/14Financials Down After Mixed Earnings -- Financials Roundup
DJ
10/14GOLDMAN SACHS : Non-GAAP Financial Measures for the Third Quarter 2020
PU
10/14NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 40 106 M - -
Net income 2020 5 026 M - -
Net Debt 2020 279 B - -
P/E ratio 2020 14,5x
Yield 2020 2,37%
Capitalization 75 784 M 75 784 M -
EV / Sales 2020 8,85x
EV / Sales 2021 9,46x
Nbr of Employees 39 100
Free-Float 37,9%
Chart THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 250,08 $
Last Close Price 211,23 $
Spread / Highest target 54,3%
Spread / Average Target 18,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,32%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Michael Solomon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John E. Waldron President & Chief Operating Officer
Stephen M. Scherr Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Marco Argenti Co-Chief Information Officer
Atte Lahtiranta Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.-8.13%75 784
MORGAN STANLEY-0.92%88 559
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION-21.95%59 321
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED23.91%54 114
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.67.56%49 260
CHINA MERCHANTS SECURITIES CO., LTD.22.36%25 857
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group