FOCUS -Goldman's cost-cutting accelerates as lean times persist

NEW YORK, June 15 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc's
managing directors were invited to meetings this month to
receive an ominous message: take even more painful steps to cut
costs, according to four sources familiar with the situation.
Belt-tightening on the agenda for meetings of Goldman's top
executives is another sign that the firm's ongoing push to cut
$1 billion in costs is now accelerating as managers target
smaller and smaller line items and contemplate more job cuts,
sources said.
Previously, employees were able to spend on
subscriptions for websites that provide data and information.
They could book a business trip to see one client and expense
pricey meals. Now senior managers are needed to sign off on
expenditures and travel requires seeing multiple clients, the
sources said.
If revenues don't bounce back alongside the aggressive
cost-cutting measures, more employees can expect to be laid off
this year, one of the sources said. The bank has let go of 3,700
employees since September.
Managing directors will also be given goals for budget
reductions and be held responsible for delivering them, one of
the sources said.
"We have repeatedly emphasized our focus on expense
management in this environment, and are delivering on the $1
billion plan we laid out at investor day to drive efficiencies
and deliver for shareholders," a Goldman Sachs spokesperson said
in a statement.
The latest round of penny-pinching comes as Goldman Sachs
management grew more pessimistic about an economic recovery and
dealmaking this year. Investment banking revenue for the
industry is so far down nearly 46% in the second quarter from
same quarter a year earlier, preliminary data from Dealogic
shows for the period April 1 to June 6.
Goldman Sachs investment banking revenue is down 52% in
that same period, the Dealogic data showed. Goldman declined to
comment on the data.
Goldman's trading revenue, which recorded its second-best
year in 2022 at $25.67 billion due to market volatility, is also
shrinking.
But it is the firm's ill-fated foray into retail banking
that has captivated the industry because it is a rare, and
public, flop for the bank.
When Silicon Valley and Signature banks failed in March,
Goldman staff joked that the turmoil was a blessing in disguise
for CEO David Solomon because it drew attention away from the
company's travails, three sources familiar with the situation
said.
Now, the bank is preparing to lay off just under 250 people,
including partners and managing directors in its most senior
ranks. The cuts have already begun, two sources familiar with
the matter told Reuters. Since the dismissals affect fewer than
250 employees globally, Goldman Sachs does not have to issue an
advance notice to employees of layoff plans under U.S. law, one
of the sources said.
Goldman Sachs said in February it aims to reduce payroll
expenses by $600 million, a figure that President John Waldron
said earlier in June it could exceed by the end of the year.
Goldman is not alone in curbing costs. Morgan Stanley
is cutting 3,000 staff this quarter, Lazard Ltd plans to
reduce 10% of its workforce and Citigroup Inc also intends
to pare down. But Goldman's January layoffs were its biggest
since 2008, and it is seen as a bellwether for Wall Street's
fortunes because it often occupies top rankings in banking and
trading.
The bank's financial woes have put a dent in its valuation.
Goldman Sachs trades at 0.97 times its book value, lagging
rivals Morgan Stanley and JPMorgan Chase & Co which
trade at 1.45 times and 1.33 times, respectively, according to
Refintiv data.
Investors are assessing whether Goldman's strategy -- to
expand asset management alongside its traditional mainstay of
trading -- will bear fruit.
"Goldman does have a very cyclical business," said UBS
analyst Brennan Hawken. "There's no denying the headwinds
they're facing. It's a clear realization that this is not
temporary."
The headcount reductions and cost cutting do not solve
Goldman's fundamental challenges: its reliance on investment
banking and trading.
That compares with Morgan Stanley, where profits from
wealth management have provided a cushion against weakness in
dealmaking.
"It feels pretty difficult out there right now, and
challenging," Waldron told investors at a conference on June 1.
"We're more cautious. We're running the firm tighter."
