  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GS   US38141G1040

THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.

(GS)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-12-16 pm EST
346.35 USD   -0.99%
05:03pFinancials Down as Global Markets Roiled Again -- Financials Roundup
DJ
03:25pGoldman Sachs layoffs a 'sign of pain' in banking industry -CIO
RE
09:41aNorgine Announces Closing of Investment from Goldman Sachs Asset Management
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Summary

Financials Down as Global Markets Roiled Again -- Financials Roundup

12/16/2022 | 05:03pm EST
Shares of banks and other financial institutions fell as hopes for market stability faded in the face of aggressive moves from global central banks.

The inversion of the yield curve and fears about rising interest rates could trump seasonal strength at the year end for the stock market, said one strategist.

"Next week becomes really key because if we're going to have a Santa Claus rally, we sure need him to show up on Monday morning," said JJ Kinahan, chief executive of IG North America.

Options expiration likely exacerbated volatility on Friday, said Mr. Kinahan.

Goldman Sachs Group slipped after the bank divulged plans to lay off several thousand employees as deal-making activity on Wall Street languishes, The Wall Street Journal reported.


Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-16-22 1702ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 48 126 M - -
Net income 2022 12 084 M - -
Net Debt 2022 308 B - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,2x
Yield 2022 2,61%
Capitalization 124 B 124 B -
EV / Sales 2022 8,97x
EV / Sales 2023 8,67x
Nbr of Employees 49 100
Free-Float 36,7%
Managers and Directors
David Michael Solomon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John Edward Waldron President & Chief Operating Officer
Denis P. Coleman Chief Financial Officer
Marco Argenti Co-Chief Information Officer
George C. Lee Co-Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.-8.55%124 039
MORGAN STANLEY-7.80%148 375
CHARLES SCHWABB-8.06%143 851
CITIGROUP INC.-23.86%86 422
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-23.25%40 775
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.-19.11%24 271