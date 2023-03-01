Financials Fall on Loan Demand Concerns -- Financials Roundup

Shares of banks and other financial institutions fell slightly amid concerns about slowing demand for loans.

Mortgage applications fell 5.7% in the latest week as the average 30-year mortgage rate hit the highest level since November, the Mortgage Bankers Association said.

"Housing is slowing down but it's not coming to a screeching halt because the supply and demand imbalance is still there," said Eric Marshall, president of Dallas mutual-fund firm Hodges Capital.

"Household formation and demographics show there's still a shortage out there. That's why, in certain areas of the country, house prices have held up, even with rising interest rates," Mr. Marshall said.

Shares of Goldman Sachs Group fell, compounding Tuesday losses as Chief Executive David Solomon's presentation on plans for the Wall Street bank's consumer business left some observers confused.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-01-23 1713ET