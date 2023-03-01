Advanced search
Financials Fall on Loan Demand Concerns -- Financials Roundup
DJ
04:56pAnalysis-Goldman Sachs faces hard sell for its consumer assets
RE
04:30pGoldman Sachs : Announces Redemption of Floating Rate Notes due March 8, 2024 and 0.673% Fixed/Floating Rate Notes due March 8, 2024
PU
Financials Fall on Loan Demand Concerns -- Financials Roundup

03/01/2023 | 05:14pm EST

03/01/2023 | 05:14pm EST
Shares of banks and other financial institutions fell slightly amid concerns about slowing demand for loans.

Mortgage applications fell 5.7% in the latest week as the average 30-year mortgage rate hit the highest level since November, the Mortgage Bankers Association said.

"Housing is slowing down but it's not coming to a screeching halt because the supply and demand imbalance is still there," said Eric Marshall, president of Dallas mutual-fund firm Hodges Capital.

"Household formation and demographics show there's still a shortage out there. That's why, in certain areas of the country, house prices have held up, even with rising interest rates," Mr. Marshall said.

Shares of Goldman Sachs Group fell, compounding Tuesday losses as Chief Executive David Solomon's presentation on plans for the Wall Street bank's consumer business left some observers confused.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 50 180 M - -
Net income 2023 11 881 M - -
Net Debt 2023 327 B - -
P/E ratio 2023 10,1x
Yield 2023 2,94%
Capitalization 124 B 124 B -
EV / Sales 2023 8,99x
EV / Sales 2024 8,82x
Nbr of Employees 48 500
Free-Float 36,1%
