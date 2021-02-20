Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.    GS

THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.

(GS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Former Bank of England Governor Carney joins board of digital payments company Stripe

02/20/2021 | 10:42pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Mark Carney, Governor of the Bank of England (BOE) attends a news conference at Bank Of England in London

(Reuters) - Mark Carney, former head of the UK and Canadian central banks, has joined the board of U.S. digital payments company Stripe Inc, days after the company was reported to be planning a primary funding round valuing it at over $100 billion.

"Regulated in multiple jurisdictions and partnering with several dozen financial institutions around the world, Stripe will benefit from Mark Carney's extensive experience of global financial systems and governance", the company said on Sunday, confirming a report by the Sunday Times newspaper.

Forbes magazine had reported on Wednesday that investors were valuing Stripe at a $115 billion valuation in secondary-market transactions.

A senior Stripe executive told Reuters in December that the company plans to expand across Asia, including in Southeast Asia, Japan, China and India.

The company offers products that allow merchants to accept digital payments from customers and a range of business banking services.

Stripe raised $600 million in April in an extension of a Series G round and was valued back then at $36 billion.

Consumer-facing fintechs have seen a boost to their businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic, as people have been staying at home to avoid catching the virus and have increasingly been managing their finances online.

Carney, who headed the Bank of England and the Bank of Canada, had a 13-year career at Wall Street bank Goldman Sachs Group Inc in its London, Tokyo, New York and Toronto offices.

He is the United Nations special envoy on climate action and finance.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by William Mallard)

By Kanishka Singh


© Reuters 2021
All news about THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.
02/19WALMART, GOLDMAN SACHS, AMAZON.COM : Stocks That Defined the Week
DJ
02/19GOLDMAN SACHS : Section 16 Filings of our Executive Officers and Directors
PU
02/19As power returns, Texas energy firms slowly emerge from deep freeze
RE
02/19INSIDER TRENDS : Selling By Insiders Lingers at Goldman Sachs
MT
02/19INSIDER TRENDS : 90-Day Insider Selling Trend Added to at Goldman Sachs
MT
02/19INSIDER TRENDS : Goldman Sachs Insider Continues 90-Day Selling Trend
MT
02/19INSIDER TRENDS : Goldman Sachs Insider Prolongs 90-Day Selling Trend
MT
02/19SOFTWARE AG : Goldman Sachs keeps its Buy rating
MD
02/19ENI : Goldman Sachs gives a Buy rating
MD
02/19MTU AERO ENGINES AG : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 42 737 M - -
Net income 2020 7 111 M - -
Net Debt 2020 274 B - -
P/E ratio 2020 15,7x
Yield 2020 1,58%
Capitalization 113 B 113 B -
EV / Sales 2020 9,06x
EV / Sales 2021 9,78x
Nbr of Employees 40 500
Free-Float 37,9%
Chart THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 331,60 $
Last Close Price 315,62 $
Spread / Highest target 42,3%
Spread / Average Target 5,06%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
David Michael Solomon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John E. Waldron President & Chief Operating Officer
Stephen M. Scherr Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Marco Argenti Co-Chief Information Officer
Atte Lahtiranta Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.19.68%113 235
MORGAN STANLEY10.90%137 499
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION16.72%116 334
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-2.65%52 489
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.11.26%39 876
CHINA INTERNATIONAL CAPITAL CORPORATION LIMITED-0.95%33 269
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ