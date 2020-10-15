Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.    GS

THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.

(GS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Frustrated EU to keep pressing for British trade deal

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/15/2020 | 04:59am EDT
FILE PHOTO: EU leaders summit in Brussels

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Union leaders will agree on Thursday to extend talks with Britain on a trade deal in coming weeks to seek concessions on fisheries, fair competition and dispute resolution in an effort to preserve a trillion euros worth of annual commerce.

Months of talks between the estranged allies have narrowed gaps on issues from energy to welfare for 2021 when Britain's transition period after leaving the bloc ends.

But the three most contentious areas have so far prevented a deal, with businesses and markets increasingly jittery as the year-end deadline nears for agreement between the world's sixth biggest economy and its largest trading bloc.

Last month, Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson set Oct. 15 as the deadline for a deal and on Wednesday said he would decide what to do after reflecting on the conclusions of this week's EU summit.

"The European Council invites the Union's chief negotiator to continue negotiations in the coming weeks, and calls on the UK to make the necessary moves to make an agreement possible," the latest draft of the EU summit conclusions said.

Many on financial markets expect a thin deal by early November, though after several more weeks of drama.

The 27 EU heads of state will also want an acceleration of contingency plans for an abrupt split if no agreement emerges in time on trading with Britain without tariffs or quotas.

But, keen to avoid being blamed, the bloc will continue negotiations for as long as possible, a German government source said, adding: "The European Union will not be the ones getting up from the table."

The EU says a deal must come in early November at the latest to allow time for ratification by its parliament and some national chambers. Britain's junior business minister Nadhim Zahawi said London also could not wait much longer as it needed to tell businesses to prepare if talks fail.

'EAT YOUR VEGGIES'

In a call on Wednesday, senior EU officials pushed Johnson for progress.

With fisheries crucial to France, President Emmanuel Macron is expected to take a hard line on Thursday.

The EU has warned it will not leave the matter to last and that it could only be part of a wider deal together with issues like energy ties or financial services where London has a weaker bargaining position than on fishing rights.

The sides are also far apart on the so-called level playing field guarantees of fair competition. They cover social, labour and environment standards, as well as state aid.

If both sides follow the same rules, they can trade without any barriers. But Britain wants to be able to regulate its own corporate subsidies freely in the future, while the EU seeks to lock in joint principles.

Otherwise, the EU says Britain cannot have open access to the bloc's cherished single market of 450 million people as it could offer its goods for sale at artificially low prices resulting from substandard production.

"It's a bit like one of your children not wanting to eat their veggies," an EU diplomat said of Britain's reluctance to accept the bloc's position.

"What do you do? Do you force it into their mouth or do you try to mix it up another way?"

(Additional reporting by Jan Strupczewski, Gabriela Baczynska,; Kate Abnett, Sabine Siebold; Writing by Jan Strupczewski and Gabriela Baczynska; Editing by Toby Chopra and Andrew Cawthorne)

By Philip Blenkinsop and Francesco Guarascio


share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.
04:44aROCHE HOLDINGS AG : Goldman Sachs gives a Buy rating
MD
03:35aUK NEEDS TO MAKE A BREXIT CALL SOON : deal or no-deal?
RE
02:30aTrump administration to consider adding China's Ant Group to trade blacklist ..
RE
02:20aASML : Goldman Sachs reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
12:53aKazakh fintech Kaspi's shares soar in second London IPO attempt
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
10/14Australia shares gain as RBA hints at easing cash rate
RE
10/14Solar power equipment maker Array raises $1 billion in IPO
RE
10/14Financials Down After Mixed Earnings -- Financials Roundup
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 40 106 M - -
Net income 2020 5 026 M - -
Net Debt 2020 279 B - -
P/E ratio 2020 14,5x
Yield 2020 2,37%
Capitalization 75 784 M 75 784 M -
EV / Sales 2020 8,85x
EV / Sales 2021 9,46x
Nbr of Employees 39 100
Free-Float 37,9%
Chart THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 250,08 $
Last Close Price 211,23 $
Spread / Highest target 54,3%
Spread / Average Target 18,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,32%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Michael Solomon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John E. Waldron President & Chief Operating Officer
Stephen M. Scherr Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Marco Argenti Co-Chief Information Officer
Atte Lahtiranta Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.-8.13%75 784
MORGAN STANLEY-0.92%88 559
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION-21.95%59 321
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED23.91%54 114
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.67.56%49 260
CHINA MERCHANTS SECURITIES CO., LTD.22.36%25 857
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group