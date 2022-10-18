Goldman Sachs : 3Q22 Earnings Presentation

Third Quarter 2022
Earnings Results Presentation
October 18, 2022
Results Snapshot
Net Revenues
Net Earnings
EPS
3Q22
$11.98 billion
3Q22
$3.07 billion
3Q22
$8.25
3Q22 YTD
$36.77 billion
3Q22 YTD
$9.94 billion
3Q22 YTD
$26.71
Annualized ROE1
Annualized ROTE1
Book Value Per Share
3Q22
11.0%
3Q22
12.0%
3Q22
$308.22
3Q22 YTD
12.2%
3Q22 YTD
13.1%
YTD Growth
8.4%
Highlights
Record firmwide Management and other fees of $2.24 billion,
Strong Global Markets performance across FICC and Equities
up 15% YoY
#1 in M&A and Equity and equity-related offerings2
|
Record Consumer & Wealth Management net revenues,
|
up 18% YoY
|
One Goldman Sachs Ethos Driving Outperformance
#1 Global Investment Bank2
A Leading Global Markets Franchise
World Class Active Asset Manager
Premier UHNW Wealth Manager
Ranking Relative to Peers3:
Best-in-Class Share Gains and Growth
Since Investor Day 2020
+320bps
+320bps
~40%
Investment Banking
Global Markets
BVPS Growth
The Next Step in Our Strategic Evolution
Clear Strategic
Direction
Grow and Strengthen
Existing Businesses
Diversify our Products and Services
Operate More Efficiently
New Operating Segments
Asset & Wealth
Global Banking
Platform
Management
& Markets
Solutions
|
Fully scaled and integrated
|
|
Embedding digital
franchise across
returns through highly
platforms in our
public and private markets
synergistic businesses
clients' ecosystems
|
Platform Solutions: Embedding Best-in-Class Financial Products in Clients' Ecosystems
Platform Solutions
Consumer
Partnerships
Transaction+
Banking
GreenSky
Enhancing our focus on building platforms that deliver digital
financial services to corporate and institutional clients
4
