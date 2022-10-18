Advanced search
    GS   US38141G1040

THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.

(GS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  07:52 2022-10-18 am EDT
317.70 USD   +3.58%
Goldman Sachs : 3Q22 Earnings Presentation

10/18/2022 | 07:33am EDT
Third Quarter 2022

Earnings Results Presentation

October 18, 2022

Results Snapshot

Net Revenues

Net Earnings

EPS

3Q22

$11.98 billion

3Q22

$3.07 billion

3Q22

$8.25

3Q22 YTD

$36.77 billion

3Q22 YTD

$9.94 billion

3Q22 YTD

$26.71

Annualized ROE1

Annualized ROTE1

Book Value Per Share

3Q22

11.0%

3Q22

12.0%

3Q22

$308.22

3Q22 YTD

12.2%

3Q22 YTD

13.1%

YTD Growth

8.4%

Highlights

Record firmwide Management and other fees of $2.24 billion,

Strong Global Markets performance across FICC and Equities

up 15% YoY

#1 in M&A and Equity and equity-related offerings2

Record Consumer & Wealth Management net revenues,

up 18% YoY

1

One Goldman Sachs Ethos Driving Outperformance

#1 Global Investment Bank2

A Leading Global Markets Franchise

World Class Active Asset Manager

Premier UHNW Wealth Manager

Ranking Relative to Peers3:

Best-in-Class Share Gains and Growth

Since Investor Day 2020

+320bps

+320bps

~40%

Investment Banking

Global Markets

BVPS Growth

#1

#1

#1

2

The Next Step in Our Strategic Evolution

Clear Strategic

Direction

Grow and Strengthen

Existing Businesses

Diversify our Products and Services

Operate More Efficiently

New Operating Segments

Asset & Wealth

Global Banking

Platform

Management

& Markets

Solutions

Fully scaled and integrated

Driving industry-leading

Embedding digital

franchise across

returns through highly

platforms in our

public and private markets

synergistic businesses

clients' ecosystems

3

Platform Solutions: Embedding Best-in-Class Financial Products in Clients' Ecosystems

Platform Solutions

Consumer

Partnerships

Transaction+

Banking

GreenSky

Enhancing our focus on building platforms that deliver digital

financial services to corporate and institutional clients

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. published this content on 18 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2022 11:32:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 47 264 M - -
Net income 2022 12 074 M - -
Net Debt 2022 327 B - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,01x
Yield 2022 2,95%
Capitalization 99 810 M 99 810 M -
EV / Sales 2022 9,04x
EV / Sales 2023 8,77x
Nbr of Employees 47 000
Free-Float 37,0%
Technical analysis trends THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 306,71 $
Average target price 387,79 $
Spread / Average Target 26,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David Michael Solomon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Tamim Hamad Abdulaziz Al-Kawari Managing Director
John Edward Waldron President & Chief Operating Officer
Denis P. Coleman Chief Financial Officer
Marco Argenti Co-Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.-21.58%99 810
MORGAN STANLEY-21.41%130 675
CHARLES SCHWABB-19.82%126 907
CITIGROUP INC.-27.82%84 421
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-31.16%35 194
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.-27.32%22 862