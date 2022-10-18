Goldman Sachs : 3Q22 Earnings Press Release

Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Results

Goldman Sachs Reports Third Quarter Earnings Per Common Share of $8.25

"Goldman Sachs' third quarter results reflect the strength, breadth and diversification of our global franchise. Against the backdrop of uncertainty and volatility in the markets, we continue to prudently manage our resources and remain focused on risk management as we serve our clients. Importantly, we are confident that our strategic evolution will drive higher, more durable returns and unlock long-term value for shareholders.

In January 2020, we outlined our strategy in clear and direct terms, introducing a plan to grow and strengthen our core businesses, diversify our products and services, and operate more efficiently as we drive higher, more durable returns. Today, we enter the next phase of our growth, introducing a realignment of our businesses that will enable us to further capitalize on the predominant operating model of One Goldman Sachs as we better serve our clients."

David Solomon, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Financial Summary

Net Revenues Net Earnings EPS 3Q22 $11.98 billion 3Q22 $3.07 billion 3Q22 $8.25 3Q22 YTD $36.77 billion 3Q22 YTD $9.94 billion 3Q22 YTD $26.71

Annualized ROE1 Annualized ROTE1 Book Value Per Share 3Q22 11.0% 3Q22 12.0% 3Q22 $308.22 3Q22 YTD 12.2% 3Q22 YTD 13.1% YTD Growth 8.4%

NEW YORK, October 18, 2022 - The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE: GS) today reported net revenues of $11.98 billion and net earnings of $3.07 billion for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022. Net revenues were $36.77 billion and net earnings were $9.94 billion for the first nine months of 2022.

Diluted earnings per common share (EPS) was $8.25 for the third quarter of 2022 compared with $14.93 for the third quarter of 2021 and $7.73 for the second quarter of 2022, and was $26.71 for the first nine months of 2022 compared with $48.59 for the first nine months of 2021.

Annualized return on average common shareholders' equity (ROE)1 was 11.0% for the third quarter of 2022 and 12.2% for the first nine months of 2022. Annualized return on average tangible common shareholders' equity (ROTE)1 was 12.0% for the third quarter of 2022 and 13.1% for the first nine months of 2022.

1