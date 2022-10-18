Advanced search
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  07:52 2022-10-18 am EDT
317.70 USD   +3.58%
07:33aGoldman Sachs : 3Q22 Earnings Presentation
PU
07:33aGoldman Sachs : 3Q22 Earnings Press Release
PU
07:33aGoldman Sachs : Conference Call on 2022 Third Quarter Results
PU
Goldman Sachs : 3Q22 Earnings Press Release

10/18/2022 | 07:33am EDT
Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Results

Media Relations: Andrea Williams 212-902-5400

Investor Relations: Carey Halio 212-902-0300

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. 200 West Street | New York, NY 10282

Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Results

Goldman Sachs Reports Third Quarter Earnings Per Common Share of $8.25

"Goldman Sachs' third quarter results reflect the strength, breadth and diversification of our global franchise. Against the backdrop of uncertainty and volatility in the markets, we continue to prudently manage our resources and remain focused on risk management as we serve our clients. Importantly, we are confident that our strategic evolution will drive higher, more durable returns and unlock long-term value for shareholders.

In January 2020, we outlined our strategy in clear and direct terms, introducing a plan to grow and strengthen our core businesses, diversify our products and services, and operate more efficiently as we drive higher, more durable returns. Today, we enter the next phase of our growth, introducing a realignment of our businesses that will enable us to further capitalize on the predominant operating model of One Goldman Sachs as we better serve our clients."

  • David Solomon, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Financial Summary

Net Revenues

Net Earnings

EPS

3Q22

$11.98 billion

3Q22

$3.07 billion

3Q22

$8.25

3Q22 YTD

$36.77 billion

3Q22 YTD

$9.94 billion

3Q22 YTD

$26.71

Annualized ROE1

Annualized ROTE1

Book Value Per Share

3Q22

11.0%

3Q22

12.0%

3Q22

$308.22

3Q22 YTD

12.2%

3Q22 YTD

13.1%

YTD Growth

8.4%

NEW YORK, October 18, 2022 - The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE: GS) today reported net revenues of $11.98 billion and net earnings of $3.07 billion for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022. Net revenues were $36.77 billion and net earnings were $9.94 billion for the first nine months of 2022.

Diluted earnings per common share (EPS) was $8.25 for the third quarter of 2022 compared with $14.93 for the third quarter of 2021 and $7.73 for the second quarter of 2022, and was $26.71 for the first nine months of 2022 compared with $48.59 for the first nine months of 2021.

Annualized return on average common shareholders' equity (ROE)1 was 11.0% for the third quarter of 2022 and 12.2% for the first nine months of 2022. Annualized return on average tangible common shareholders' equity (ROTE)1 was 12.0% for the third quarter of 2022 and 13.1% for the first nine months of 2022.

1

Goldman Sachs Reports

Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Results

Highlights.

  • During the quarter, the firm continued to support clients amid a challenging macroeconomic environment and generated solid quarterly net revenues of $11.98 billion, net earnings of $3.07 billion and diluted EPS of $8.25.
  • The firm ranked #1 in worldwide announced and completed mergers and acquisitions and in worldwide equity and equity- related offerings for the year-to-date.2
  • Global Markets generated quarterly net revenues of $6.20 billion, reflecting strong performances in both Fixed Income, Currency and Commodities (FICC) and Equities, particularly in financing.
  • Consumer & Wealth Management generated record quarterly net revenues of $2.38 billion, 18% higher than the third quarter of 2021.
  • Firmwide Management and other fees were a record $2.24 billion for the third quarter of 2022, 15% higher than the third quarter of 2021.
  • Book value per common share increased by 2.1% during the quarter and 8.4% during the first nine months of 2022 to $308.22.

Quarterly Net Revenue Mix by Segment

Investment

Consumer & Wealth

Banking

13%

Management

Investment Banking

20%

$1.58 billion

Global Markets

$6.20 billion

Asset

FICC

$3.53 billion

FICC

Equities

$2.68 billion

Management

30%

15%

Asset Management

Equities

$1.82 billion

22%

Global Markets

Consumer & Wealth Management

52%

$2.38 billion

2

Goldman Sachs Reports

Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Results

Net Revenues

Net revenues were $11.98 billion for the third quarter of 2022, 12% lower than a strong third quarter of 2021 and 1% higher than the second quarter of 2022. The decrease compared with the third quarter of 2021 reflected significantly lower net revenues in Investment Banking and Asset Management, partially offset by higher net revenues in Global Markets and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Net Revenues

$11.98 billion

Investment Banking

Net revenues in Investment Banking were $1.58 billion for the third quarter of 2022, 57% lower than a strong third quarter of 2021 and 26% lower than the second quarter of 2022. The decrease compared with the third quarter of 2021 reflected significantly lower net revenues in Underwriting, Financial advisory and Corporate lending.

The decrease in Underwriting net revenues was due to significantly lower net revenues in both Equity and Debt underwriting, reflecting a significant decline in industry-wide volumes. The decrease in Financial advisory net revenues reflected a significant decline in industry-wide completed mergers and acquisitions transactions from elevated activity levels in the prior year period. The decrease in Corporate lending net revenues was primarily due to net mark-downs on acquisition financing activities and net losses on hedges.

The firm's backlog3 was essentially unchanged compared with the end of the second quarter of 2022.

Investment Banking

$1.58 billion

Financial advisory

$

972 million

Underwriting

$

569 million

Corporate lending

$

35 million

Global Markets

Net revenues in Global Markets were $6.20 billion for the third quarter of 2022, 11% higher than the third quarter of 2021 and 4% lower than the second quarter of 2022.

Net revenues in FICC were $3.53 billion, 41% higher than the third quarter of 2021, primarily reflecting significantly higher net revenues in FICC intermediation, driven by significantly higher net revenues in interest rate products and currencies, and higher net revenues in commodities and credit products, partially offset by significantly lower net revenues in mortgages. In addition, net revenues in FICC financing were significantly higher, primarily driven by repurchase agreements and mortgage lending.

Net revenues in Equities were $2.68 billion, 14% lower than a strong third quarter of 2021, primarily due to lower net revenues in Equities intermediation, reflecting significantly lower net revenues in cash products and lower net revenues in derivatives. Net revenues in Equities financing were slightly lower.

Global Markets

$6.20 billion

FICC intermediation

$2.80 billion

FICC financing

$725 million

FICC

$3.53 billion

Equities intermediation

$1.55 billion

Equities financing

$1.13 billion

Equities

$2.68 billion

3

Goldman Sachs Reports

Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Results

Asset Management

Net revenues in Asset Management were $1.82 billion for the third quarter of 2022, 20% lower than the third quarter of 2021 and 68% higher than the second quarter of 2022. The decrease compared with the third quarter of 2021 primarily reflected significantly lower net revenues in Equity investments and Lending and debt investments, partially offset by significantly higher net revenues in Management and other fees.

The decrease in Equity investments net revenues reflected significantly lower net gains from investments in private equities, partially offset by mark-to-market net gains from investments in public equities compared with significant net losses in the third quarter of 2021. The decrease in Lending and debt investments net revenues primarily reflected net mark-downs compared with net mark-ups in the prior year period. Incentive fees were lower, driven by harvesting in the prior year period. The increase in Management and other fees reflected the inclusion of NN Investment Partners (NNIP) in the current period and the impact of fee waivers on money market funds in the prior year period.

Asset Management

$1.82 billion

Management and

$

1.03 billion

other fees

Incentive fees

$

36 million

Equity investments

$

527 million

Lending and debt

$

231 million

investments

Consumer & Wealth Management

Net revenues in Consumer & Wealth Management were $2.38 billion for the third quarter of 2022, 18% higher than the third quarter of 2021 and 9% higher than the second quarter of 2022.

Net revenues in Wealth management were $1.63 billion, essentially unchanged compared with the third quarter of 2021, reflecting significantly lower Incentive fees, driven by harvesting in the prior year period, offset by significantly higher net revenues in Private banking and lending, due to the impact of higher loan and deposit balances. Management and other fees were essentially unchanged.

Net revenues in Consumer banking were $744 million, nearly double the amount in the third quarter of 2021, primarily reflecting significantly higher credit card balances and higher deposit spreads.

Consumer &

Wealth Management

$2.38 billion

Wealth management

$1.63 billion

Consumer banking

$744 million

Provision for Credit Losses

Provision for credit losses was $515 million for the third quarter of 2022, compared with $175 million in the third quarter of 2021 and $667 million in the second quarter of 2022. Provisions for the third quarter of 2022 reflected consumer portfolio growth, net charge- offs and the impact of continued broad concerns on the macroeconomic outlook. The third quarter of 2021 primarily reflected provisions related to portfolio growth (primarily in credit cards).

The firm's allowance for credit losses was $5.59 billion as of September 30, 2022.

Provision for Credit Losses

$515 million

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. published this content on 18 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2022 11:32:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
