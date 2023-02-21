Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GS   US38141G1040

THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.

(GS)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-02-21 pm EST
361.12 USD   -2.00%
06:24aVijay Bharadia to step down as ICG CFOO, former Goldman partner David Bicarregui appointed his successor - ICG
AQ
05:14aIntermediate Capital hires ex-Goldman Sachs executive as finance chief
AN
12:06aAnalysis-Looming U.S. default risk prompts investors to cut some debt exposure
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Goldman Sachs : Announces 2023 Investor Day

02/21/2023 | 05:03pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Goldman Sachs Announces 2023 Investor Day

NEW YORK, February 21, 2023 [Updated] - As previously announced, The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE: GS) plans to host an Investor Day in New York on Tuesday, February 28th, 2023 with presentations from Chairman and CEO David Solomon and the senior leadership team. The conference will now begin at 8:30 a.m. (ET). In-person attendance is by invitation only.

A more detailed agenda, presentations and a live webcast will be available on the day of the event on the firm's website at https://www.goldmansachs.com. A replay of the webcast will be available after the event. Please direct any questions to Goldman Sachs Investor Relations, via e-mail, at GSInvestorDay@gs.com.

Goldman Sachs is a leading global financial institution that delivers a broad range of financial services across investment banking, securities, investment management and consumer banking to a large and diversified client base that includes corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. Founded in 1869, the firm is headquartered in New York and maintains offices in all major financial centers around the world.

# # #


Media Contact:
Andrea Williams
Tel: +1 212 902 5400

Investor Contact:
Carey Halio
Tel: +1 212 902 0300

Attachments

Disclaimer

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. published this content on 21 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2023 22:02:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.
06:24aVijay Bharadia to step down as ICG CFOO, former Goldman partner David Bicarregui appoin..
AQ
05:14aIntermediate Capital hires ex-Goldman Sachs executive as finance chief
AN
12:06aAnalysis-Looming U.S. default risk prompts investors to cut some debt exposure
RE
02/20Tesco mulling sale of banking arm - Sky News
AN
02/16Fidelity Investments to expand workforce by 4,000 in first half of 2023
RE
02/16Goldman Sachs to Reportedly Pause Bidding for New Credit Card Programs
MT
02/16Goldman Sachs to Reportedly Halt Bidding for New Credit Card Programs
MT
02/16Goldman Sachs to Pause Bidding For New Credit Card ..
MT
02/16Goldman Sachs : Conference Call to Announce First Quarter 2023 Results
PU
02/16Battery maker Northvolt in talks to hire IPO banks -sources
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 47 697 M - -
Net income 2022 11 734 M - -
Net Debt 2022 308 B - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,2x
Yield 2022 2,46%
Capitalization 124 B 124 B -
EV / Sales 2022 9,06x
EV / Sales 2023 8,98x
Nbr of Employees 48 500
Free-Float 36,7%
Chart THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 368,50 $
Average target price 399,46 $
Spread / Average Target 8,40%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David Michael Solomon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John Edward Waldron President & Chief Operating Officer
Denis P. Coleman Chief Financial Officer
Marco Argenti Co-Chief Information Officer
George C. Lee Co-Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.7.32%124 200
MORGAN STANLEY17.04%166 679
CHARLES SCHWAB-3.53%149 937
CITIGROUP INC.13.69%99 593
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED5.93%43 239
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.18.16%26 874