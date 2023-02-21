Goldman Sachs : Announces 2023 Investor Day

NEW YORK, February 21, 2023 [Updated] - As previously announced, The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE: GS) plans to host an Investor Day in New York on Tuesday, February 28th, 2023 with presentations from Chairman and CEO David Solomon and the senior leadership team. The conference will now begin at 8:30 a.m. (ET). In-person attendance is by invitation only.

A more detailed agenda, presentations and a live webcast will be available on the day of the event on the firm's website at https://www.goldmansachs.com. A replay of the webcast will be available after the event. Please direct any questions to Goldman Sachs Investor Relations, via e-mail, at GSInvestorDay@gs.com.

Goldman Sachs is a leading global financial institution that delivers a broad range of financial services across investment banking, securities, investment management and consumer banking to a large and diversified client base that includes corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. Founded in 1869, the firm is headquartered in New York and maintains offices in all major financial centers around the world.



Media Contact:

Andrea Williams

Tel: +1 212 902 5400

Investor Contact:

Carey Halio

Tel: +1 212 902 0300