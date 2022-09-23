Advanced search
    GS   US38141G1040

THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.

(GS)
09/23/2022
299.79 USD   -4.20%
Goldman Sachs Announces Preliminary Court Approval of Shareholder Derivative Settlement Relating to 1MBD

09/23/2022 | 12:40pm EDT
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE: GS) today announced that on September 16, 2022, the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York preliminarily approved a settlement agreement resolving a shareholder derivative lawsuit involving the firm. In accordance with the Court’s order preliminarily approving the settlement, Goldman Sachs is making disclosure of the settlement to its shareholders in the Notice of Settlement of Shareholder Derivative Litigation and Hearing (Notice) attached hereto. The Notice, along with a copy of the full settlement agreement, can also be found on the investor relations section of the firm’s website at the following web addresses: www.goldmansachs.com/investor-relations/docs/FultonCountyEmployeesRetirementSystem-NoticeofSettlement.pdf and www.goldmansachs.com/investor-relations/docs/FultonCountyEmployeesRetirementSystem-StipulationandAgreement.pdf.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. is a leading global financial institution that delivers a broad range of financial services across investment banking, securities, investment management and consumer banking to a large and diversified client base that includes corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. Founded in 1869, the firm is headquartered in New York and maintains offices in all major financial centers around the world.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 47 385 M - -
Net income 2022 12 264 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,04x
Yield 2022 2,90%
Capitalization 102 B 102 B -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,15x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,04x
Nbr of Employees 47 000
Free-Float 37,0%
Technical analysis trends THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 312,92 $
Average target price 388,60 $
Spread / Average Target 24,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David Michael Solomon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Tamim Hamad Abdulaziz Al-Kawari Managing Director
John Edward Waldron President & Chief Operating Officer
Denis P. Coleman Chief Financial Officer
Marco Argenti Co-Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.-18.20%101 831
MORGAN STANLEY-13.64%145 535
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION-14.32%135 621
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-30.37%36 512
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.-22.16%23 432
RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL, INC.5.00%22 752