Goldman Sachs : Announces Redemption of 2.876% Fixed/Floating Rate Notes due October 31, 2022 and Floating Rate Notes due October 31, 2022

NEW YORK, NY, October 15, 2021 - The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE: GS) today announced that it will redeem all of the issued and outstanding 2.876% Fixed/Floating Rate Notes due October 31, 2022 (the "2.876% Fixed/Floating Rate Notes") and all of the issued and outstanding Floating Rate Notes due October 31, 2022 (the "Floating Rate Notes", and, together with the 2.876% Fixed/Floating Rate Notes, the "Notes") on October 31, 2021 (the "Redemption Date"). The 2.876% Fixed/Floating Rate Notes have an aggregate principal amount outstanding of $3,250,000,000 and the Floating Rate Notes have an aggregate principal amount outstanding of $1,250,000,000.

The Notes will each be redeemed for a redemption price equal to 100% of the principal amount of such series of Notes plus accrued and unpaid interest to but excluding their Redemption Dates (each a "Redemption Payment", and together, the "Redemption Payments"). From and after the Redemption Date, all interest will cease to accrue on the Notes.

Investors in the Notes should contact the bank or broker through which they hold a beneficial interest in the Notes for information about obtaining a Redemption Payment for any Notes in which they have a beneficial interest.

