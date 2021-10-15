Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GS   US38141G1040

THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.

(GS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Goldman Sachs : Announces Redemption of 2.876% Fixed/Floating Rate Notes due October 31, 2022 and Floating Rate Notes due October 31, 2022

10/15/2021 | 04:22pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Goldman Sachs Announces Redemption of 2.876% Fixed/Floating Rate Notes due October 31, 2022 and Floating Rate Notes due October 31, 2022

NEW YORK, NY, October 15, 2021 - The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE: GS) today announced that it will redeem all of the issued and outstanding 2.876% Fixed/Floating Rate Notes due October 31, 2022 (the "2.876% Fixed/Floating Rate Notes") and all of the issued and outstanding Floating Rate Notes due October 31, 2022 (the "Floating Rate Notes", and, together with the 2.876% Fixed/Floating Rate Notes, the "Notes") on October 31, 2021 (the "Redemption Date"). The 2.876% Fixed/Floating Rate Notes have an aggregate principal amount outstanding of $3,250,000,000 and the Floating Rate Notes have an aggregate principal amount outstanding of $1,250,000,000.

The Notes will each be redeemed for a redemption price equal to 100% of the principal amount of such series of Notes plus accrued and unpaid interest to but excluding their Redemption Dates (each a "Redemption Payment", and together, the "Redemption Payments"). From and after the Redemption Date, all interest will cease to accrue on the Notes.

Investors in the Notes should contact the bank or broker through which they hold a beneficial interest in the Notes for information about obtaining a Redemption Payment for any Notes in which they have a beneficial interest.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. is a leading global financial institution that delivers a broad range of financial services across investment banking, securities, investment management and consumer banking to a large and diversified client base that includes corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. Founded in 1869, the firm is headquartered in New York and maintains offices in all major financial centers around the world.

###

Media Contact:
Andrea Williams
Tel: +1 212 902 5400

Investor Contact:
Carey Halio
Tel: +1 212 902 0300

Disclaimer

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. published this content on 15 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2021 20:21:14 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.
04:22pGOLDMAN SACHS : Announces Redemption of 2.876% Fixed/Floating Rate Notes due October 31, 2..
PU
03:49pConsumer Discretionary Stocks Adding to Friday Gains While Staples Flounder
MT
03:43pFinancial Stocks Set to Finish Near Friday Session Highs
MT
02:06pGoldman Sachs cashes in on M&A wave to cap stellar quarter for U.S. banks
RE
01:35pEquities Climb Midday With Yields After Surprise Retail Sales Gain
MT
01:34pFinancial Stocks Leading Friday Markets Higher Amid Strong Earnings
MT
01:21pMIDDAY REPORT : US Stocks Climb With Yields After Surprise Retail Sales Gain; Bitcoin Tops..
MT
12:02pGOLDMAN SACHS : Global Head of Investor Relations Carey Halio on 2021 Third Quarter Earnin..
PU
10:25aGOLDMAN SACHS : Third-Quarter Results Top Estimates as Dealmaking Boosts Investment Bankin..
MT
10:19aGOLDMAN SACHS : Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Adjusts Price Target on Goldman Sachs to $411 From..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 55 672 M - -
Net income 2021 19 053 M - -
Net Debt 2021 311 B - -
P/E ratio 2021 7,30x
Yield 2021 1,69%
Capitalization 126 B 126 B -
EV / Sales 2021 7,86x
EV / Sales 2022 9,84x
Nbr of Employees 40 800
Free-Float 37,0%
Chart THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Last Close Price 391,20 $
Average target price 428,33 $
Spread / Average Target 9,49%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David Michael Solomon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John Edward Waldron President & Chief Operating Officer
Stephen M. Scherr Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Marco Argenti Co-Chief Information Officer
George C. Lee Co-Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.48.34%125 917
MORGAN STANLEY47.40%184 299
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION47.27%147 472
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-15.10%46 349
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.-18.74%30 808
CHINA INTERNATIONAL CAPITAL CORPORATION LIMITED-11.33%28 299