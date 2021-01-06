Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.    GS

THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.

(GS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Goldman Sachs : Announces Redemption of All Outstanding Depository Share Representing Interests in its 5.375% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series M

01/06/2021 | 04:18pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, NY, January 6, 2021 - The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE: GS) (the 'Company') today announced that it will redeem all outstanding shares of its 5.375% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series M ('Series M Preferred Stock') and the corresponding 2,000,000 depositary shares ('Depositary Shares') each representing a 1/25th interest in a share of Series M Preferred Stock, on February 5, 2021 (the 'Redemption Date').

The Depositary Shares will be redeemed for a redemption price equal to $1,000 per Depositary Share (equivalent to $25,000 per share of Series M Preferred Stock) plus an amount equal to any dividends that have accrued but not been paid for the then-current dividend period to but excluding the Redemption Date attributable to 1/25th of a share of Series M Preferred Stock (together, the 'Redemption Payment'). From and after the Redemption Date, all dividends will cease to accrue on the Series M Preferred Stock.

Simultaneously with the redemption of the Series M Preferred Stock, the outstanding Depositary Shares will be redeemed on the Redemption Date in accordance with the applicable procedures of The Depositary Trust Company ('DTC'), for an amount per Depositary Share equal to the Redemption Payment. All Depositary Shares are held in book-entry form through DTC and will be redeemed in accordance with the procedures of DTC.

The Bank of New York Mellon's address is as follows:

First Class/Registered/Certified
The Bank of New York Mellon
Global Corporate Trust
P.O. Box 396
East Syracuse, New York 13057
Express Delivery Only

The Bank of New York Mellon
Global Corporate Trust
111 Sanders Creek Parkway
East Syracuse, New York 13057

Investors in the Depositary Shares should contact the bank or broker through which they hold a beneficial interest in the Depositary Shares for information about obtaining the Redemption Payment for the Depositary Shares in which they have a beneficial interest.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. is a leading global investment banking, securities and investment management firm that provides a wide range of financial services to a substantial and diversified client base that includes corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. Founded in 1869, the firm is headquartered in New York and maintains offices in all major financial centers around the world.

###

Media Contact:
Jake Siewert
Tel: +1 212 902 5400

Investor Contact:
Heather Kennedy Miner
Tel: +1 212 902 0300

Disclaimer

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. published this content on 06 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 January 2021 21:17:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
All news about THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.
04:32pStocks End Mixed as Democrats Set to Take Control of Senate, Pro-Trump Rioter..
MT
04:18pGOLDMAN SACHS : Announces Redemption of All Outstanding Depository Share Represe..
PU
03:53pEVONIK : Goldman Sachs keeps its Buy rating
MD
01:47pGOLDMAN SACHS : Deutsche Bank Adjusts Goldman Sachs Group PT to $290 From $230, ..
MT
12:39pMIDDAY REPORT : Wall Street Firmer on More Stimulus Bets as Democrats Appear Set..
MT
11:42aHow safe is it to switch and space COVID-19 vaccine doses?
RE
11:37aGoldman Sachs Nears a Share-Price Record -- Update
DJ
11:27aGOLDMAN SACHS : On Pace for Record High Close -- Data Talk
DJ
10:37aStocks Head Mostly Higher in Early US Trading After Georgia Senate Runoff Sho..
MT
10:36aSTREET COLOR : Street Reaction to December ADP Payroll Report (-123K vs 75K Est ..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 42 489 M - -
Net income 2020 7 129 M - -
Net Debt 2020 274 B - -
P/E ratio 2020 13,4x
Yield 2020 1,85%
Capitalization 97 201 M 97 201 M -
EV / Sales 2020 8,73x
EV / Sales 2021 9,70x
Nbr of Employees 40 900
Free-Float 37,9%
Chart THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 284,78 $
Last Close Price 270,93 $
Spread / Highest target 50,2%
Spread / Average Target 5,11%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
David Michael Solomon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John E. Waldron President & Chief Operating Officer
Stephen M. Scherr Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Marco Argenti Co-Chief Information Officer
Atte Lahtiranta Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.0.49%97 201
MORGAN STANLEY1.40%125 721
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION-0.51%99 159
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED0.75%53 331
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.12.43%43 775
CHINA INTERNATIONAL CAPITAL CORPORATION LIMITED3.81%38 239
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ