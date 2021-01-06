Goldman Sachs : Announces Redemption of All Outstanding Depository Share Representing Interests in its 5.375% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series M

NEW YORK, NY, January 6, 2021 - The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE: GS) (the 'Company') today announced that it will redeem all outstanding shares of its 5.375% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series M ('Series M Preferred Stock') and the corresponding 2,000,000 depositary shares ('Depositary Shares') each representing a 1/25th interest in a share of Series M Preferred Stock, on February 5, 2021 (the 'Redemption Date').

The Depositary Shares will be redeemed for a redemption price equal to $1,000 per Depositary Share (equivalent to $25,000 per share of Series M Preferred Stock) plus an amount equal to any dividends that have accrued but not been paid for the then-current dividend period to but excluding the Redemption Date attributable to 1/25th of a share of Series M Preferred Stock (together, the 'Redemption Payment'). From and after the Redemption Date, all dividends will cease to accrue on the Series M Preferred Stock.

Simultaneously with the redemption of the Series M Preferred Stock, the outstanding Depositary Shares will be redeemed on the Redemption Date in accordance with the applicable procedures of The Depositary Trust Company ('DTC'), for an amount per Depositary Share equal to the Redemption Payment. All Depositary Shares are held in book-entry form through DTC and will be redeemed in accordance with the procedures of DTC.

The Bank of New York Mellon's address is as follows:

First Class/Registered/Certified

The Bank of New York Mellon

Global Corporate Trust

P.O. Box 396

East Syracuse, New York 13057

Express Delivery Only

The Bank of New York Mellon

Global Corporate Trust

111 Sanders Creek Parkway

East Syracuse, New York 13057

Investors in the Depositary Shares should contact the bank or broker through which they hold a beneficial interest in the Depositary Shares for information about obtaining the Redemption Payment for the Depositary Shares in which they have a beneficial interest.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. is a leading global investment banking, securities and investment management firm that provides a wide range of financial services to a substantial and diversified client base that includes corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. Founded in 1869, the firm is headquartered in New York and maintains offices in all major financial centers around the world.

