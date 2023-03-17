Goldman Sachs : Annual Report 2022

our current targets of 14-16 percent return on equity (ROE) and 15-17 percent return on tangible equity (ROTE).2

When you look at our 2022 results specifically, there's no question that the operating environment was challenging. The same business mix that did so well in 2021 faced headwinds, such as low capital markets issuance activity and falling equity and fixed income asset prices. At the same time, we continued to make strategic investments in our acquisitions and technology that, though important to the firm's long- term strength, weighed on our financial performance in the short run.

Despite those difficulties, we delivered for shareholders in 2022. Net revenues were $47.4 billion, net earnings were $11.3 billion and diluted earnings per common share were $30.06. ROE was 10.2 percent and ROTE2 was 11.0 percent. We also grew our book value per share by 6.7 percent and continued to make significant progress on our strategic evolution. As a result, in a macro environment where equity issuance hit a nearly two-decade low, we performed better than we would have three years ago.

In the pages that follow, we lay out in detail the state of our franchise as well as the progress we've made in our businesses, and as you'll see, our strategy is a reflection of our purpose: We aspire to