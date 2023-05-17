Goldman Sachs : Bank Europe SE - 2022 Annual Financial Statements and Management Report (English)
Annual Financial Statements
and Management Report
December 31, 2022
Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE
INDEX
Page No.
Part I
Management Report
2
Introduction
2
Executive Overview
3
Business Environment
3
Results of Operations
3
Balance Sheet and Funding Sources
6
Regulatory Capital
7
Forecast and Opportunities Report
9
Principal Risks and Uncertainties
10
Risk Report
12
Changes in Risk Management
12
Overview and Structure of Risk Management
13
Liquidity Risk Management
16
Market Risk Management
19
Credit Risk Management
21
Operational Risk Management
24
Compliance Risk Management
25
Model Risk Management
26
Strategic and Business Environment Risk
26
Capital Adequacy
27
Relationship with Affiliated Companies
28
Non-Financial Disclosure
28
Page No.
Part II
Audited Financial Statements
29
Balance Sheet
29
Income Statement
30
Statement of Cash Flows
31
Notes to the Financial Statements
32
Note 1.
General Information
32
Note 2.
Accounting and Valuation Methods
32
Note 3.
Residual Maturity of Receivables and Liabilities
36
Note 4.
Receivables and Liabilities with Affiliates
36
Note 5.
Repurchase Agreements
36
Note 6.
Trading Assets and Liabilities
36
Note 7.
Assets and Liabilities Held In Trust
37
Note 8
Non-Current Assets
37
Note 9.
Other Assets and Liabilities
37
Note 10.
Deferred Tax Assets
37
Note 11.
Foreign Currency Volumes
37
Note 12.
Valuation Units
38
Note 13.
Other Provisions
38
Note 14.
Subordinated Debt
38
Note 15.
Shareholder's Equity
38
Note 16.
Off-Balance Sheet Transactions
39
Note 17.
Breakdown of Income by Geographical Markets
39
Note 18.
Other Operating Income and Expense
39
Note 19.
Profit Distribution
39
Note 20.
Statement of Cash Flows
39
Note 21.
Report on Subsequent Events
39
Note 22.
Other Information
40
Independent auditors' report
42
1
Introduction
Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE (GSBE or the bank) is engaged in a wide range of activities primarily in the E.U., including underwriting and market making in debt and equity securities and derivatives, asset and wealth management services, deposit-taking, lending (including securities lending) and advisory services. The bank is a primary dealer for government bonds issued by E.U. sovereigns. The bank also commenced providing transaction banking services from September 2022 onwards. The bank serves a diversified client base that includes corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals, from its registered office in Frankfurt am Main and branches in Amsterdam, Athens, Copenhagen, Dublin, London, Luxembourg, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Stockholm and Warsaw. The bank is registered with the commercial register number HRB 114190.
The bank is directly supervised by the European Central Bank (ECB) and additionally by the Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) and the Deutsche Bundesbank in the context of the E.U. Single Supervisory Mechanism.
The bank is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Goldman Sachs Bank USA (GS Bank USA), a New York State-chartered bank and a member of the Federal Reserve System (FRB). The bank's ultimate parent undertaking and controlling entity is The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Group Inc.). Group Inc. is a bank holding company and a financial holding company regulated by the FRB. In relation to the bank, "GS Group affiliate" means Group Inc. or any of its subsidiaries. Group Inc., together with its consolidated subsidiaries, form "GS Group". GS Group is a leading global financial institution that delivers a broad range of financial services to a large and diversified client base that includes corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals.
The bank seeks to be the advisor of choice for its clients and a leading participant in financial markets. As part of GS Group, the bank also enters into transactions with affiliates in the normal course of business as part of its market-making activities and general operations.
The bank generates revenues from the following business activities: Investment Banking; Fixed Income, Currency and Commodities (FICC); Equities; and Investment Management, which includes Asset management and Wealth management.
The bank strives to maintain a work environment that fosters professionalism, excellence, diversity, cooperation among employees and high standards of business ethics. The bank recognises that it needs the most talented people to deliver outstanding results for clients. A diverse workforce in terms of gender, ethnicity, sexual orientation, background, culture and education ensures the development of better ideas, products and services. For further information about Goldman Sachs' people, culture and commitment to diversity, see www.goldmansachs.com/our-commitments/diversity-and-inclusion/.
References to "the financial statements" are to the audited financial statements as presented in Part II of this report.
All references to December 2022 refer to the year ended, or the date, as the context requires, December 31, 2022. All references to December 2021 refer to the year ended, or the date, as the context requires, December 31, 2021. Any reference to a future year refers to a year ending on December 31 of that year. Any statements relating to future periods are subject to a high degree of uncertainty.
The bank uses certain key performance indicators (KPIs) to measure financial performance as well as to manage the development of its business and capital strength. The primary KPI's for the development of the bank's business are net revenues and net income. Net revenues is defined as the sum of interest income, interest expense, commission income, commission expense and net trading result. The primary KPI to manage the bank's capital strength is the total capital ratio. The bank's results presented in the management report have been prepared under the German Commercial Code (HGB).
2
Executive Overview
Income Statement
The Income Statement is set out on page 31 of this annual report.
Net revenues for the year ended December 2022 were €1.49 billion, 8% higher than the year ended December 2021, reflecting significantly higher net revenues in FICC and higher net revenues in Equities, partially offset by significantly lower net revenues in Investment Banking. Net revenues in Investment Management were essentially unchanged.
Total expenses were €913 million for the year ended December 2022, 4% higher than the year ended December 2021, primarily due to significantly higher other administrative expenses, higher provision for loan losses, partially offset by lower salaries and wages. Income tax expenses were €242 million for the year ended December 2022, 88% higher than the year ended December 2021, primarily due to the impact of certain permanent differences and non-deductible expenses.
As a result the bank's net income for the year ended December 2022 was €346 million, a decrease of 8% compared with the year ended December 2021.
The bank had expected a slight decrease in net revenues and a decrease in net income for the year ended December 2022 given the strong business environment during the year ended December 2021. Net revenues for the year ended December 2022 exceeded the bank's expectation while net income was largely in line with the bank's expectation. The business environment remained stronger than initially expected driving stronger revenues, though the effect of this was offset predominantly by higher income tax expense.
See "Results of Operations" below for further information about the bank's net revenues and expenses.
Capital Ratios
The bank uses International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as the basis of accounting, in accordance with Art. 24
of Regulation (EU) No 575/2013, while calculating its prudential capital requirements.
The total capital ratio as of December 2022 was 31.7% (December 2021: 22.6%). This exceeded the bank's expectation that the total capital ratio would decrease as of December 2022. The total capital ratio increased due to a contribution to the bank's capital reserve by the bank's sole shareholder in March 2022 as well as lesser than expected growth in risk-weighted assets.
See "Regulatory Capital" below for further information about the bank's risk-based capital ratios.
Balance Sheet
The balance sheet is set out on page 30 of this annual report. As of December 2022, total assets were €66.69 billion, an increase of €11.57 billion from December 2021, primarily reflecting an increase in trading assets of €10.64 billion and an increase in receivables from customers of €5.27 billion, partially offset by a decrease in total cash placements (overnight or on demand) with central banks of €5.44 billion.
As of December 2022, total liabilities were €57.86 billion, an increase of €8.50 billion from December 2021, primarily reflecting an increase in liabilities to customers of €15.27 billion, an increase in trading liabilities of €4.27 billion and an increase in other liabilities of €2.04 billion, partially offset by a decrease in liabilities to credit institutions of €13.39 billion.
As of December 2022, total shareholder's equity was €8.83 billion, an increase of €3.08 billion from December 2021, primarily reflecting an increase in the capital reserve of €2.73 billion and the bank's profit for the year ended December 2022 of €346 million.
See "Balance Sheet and Funding Sources - Balance Sheet Analysis and Metrics" below for further information about the bank's balance sheet.
Business Environment
In 2022, the global economy was impacted by persistent broad macroeconomic and geopolitical concerns, including Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the ongoing war, and inflationary and labour market pressures. Governments around the world responded to Russia's invasion of Ukraine by imposing economic sanctions, and global central banks sought to address inflation by increasing policy interest rates several times over the course of the year. These factors contributed to increased market volatility during the year, as well as a decrease in global equity and bond prices and wider corporate credit spreads compared with the end of 2021.
The economic outlook remains uncertain, reflecting concerns about the continuation or escalation of the war between Russia and Ukraine and other geopolitical risks, inflation, and supply chain complications.
Results of Operations
Net Revenues
Net revenues are defined as the sum of interest income, interest expense, commission income, commission expense and net trading result. Net revenues arise from transactions with both third parties and GS Group affiliates. The bank has revenue sharing agreements with GS Group affiliates related to certain activities under which it receives revenues from, and transfer revenues to, such affiliates. The bank generates a significant proportion of its total net revenues from revenue sharing agreements with affiliates but the proportion has decreased for the year ended December 2022 compared to the year ended December 2021.
The table below presents net revenues by business activity.
Year Ended December
€ in millions
2022
2021
Investment Banking
€
540
€
780
FICC
491
178
Equities
304
264
Investment Management
151
153
Total
€
1,486
€
1,375
3
The bank has updated the definition of net revenues for the year ended December 2022 to exclude other operating income. The bank has also updated its methodology for allocation of funding costs and trading related special reserve, reported within net revenues, to its business activities. As a result, in the table above, comparatives have been conformed to the current period presentation, with a decrease in net revenues by €10 million.
Investment Banking
Investment Banking primarily generates revenues from the following:
Advisory. Includes strategic advisory engagements with respect to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defence activities, restructurings and spin-offs.
Underwriting. Includes public offerings and private placements of a wide range of securities and other financial instruments, including local and cross-border transactions and acquisition financing.
Other. Includes lending to corporate clients, including through relationship lending and acquisition financing, and transaction banking services.
December 2022 versus December 2021. Net revenues in Investment Banking were €540 million for the year ended December 2022, 31% lower than the year ended December 2021, primarily due to significantly lower net revenues in Underwriting and lower net revenues in Advisory. The decrease in Underwriting reflected significantly lower net revenues in Equity underwriting and Debt underwriting. Advisory net revenues were lower reflecting a decrease in industry-wide completed mergers and acquisitions transactions.
FICC and Equities
FICC and Equities serve the bank's clients who buy and sell financial products, raise funding and manage risk. The bank does this by acting as a market maker and offering expertise primarily to European clients. FICC and Equities make markets and facilitate client transactions in fixed income, currency, commodity and equity products. In addition, the bank makes markets in, and clears client transactions on, major stock, options and futures exchanges in Europe.
The bank executes a high volume of transactions for its clients in large, highly liquid markets. The bank also executes transactions for its clients in less liquid markets for spreads and fees that are generally somewhat larger than those charged in more liquid markets. Additionally, the bank structures and executes transactions involving customised or tailor-made products that address its clients' risk exposures, investment objectives or other complex needs, as well as derivative transactions related to client advisory and underwriting activities.
The bank's net revenues are influenced by a combination of
interconnected drivers, including (i) client activity levels and
and (ii) changes in the fair value of its inventory, and interest
income and interest expense related to the holding, hedging
and funding of its inventory.
4
FICC. FICC generates revenues from intermediation and financing activities.
FICC intermediation. Includes client execution activities related to making markets in both cash and derivative instruments, as detailed below.
Interest Rate Products. Government bonds (including inflation-linked securities) across maturities, other government-backed securities, and interest rate swaps, options and other derivatives.
Credit Products. Investment-grade and high-yield corporate securities, credit derivatives, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), bank and bridge loans and municipal securities.
Currencies. Currency options, spot/forwards and other derivatives on G-10 currencies and emerging-market products.
Commodities. Commodity derivatives involving crude oil and petroleum products, natural gas, agricultural, base, precious and other metals, electricity, including renewable power, environmental products and other commodity products.
FICC financing. Includes secured lending to the bank's clients through structured credit, asset-backed lending and through securities purchased under agreements to resell (resale agreements).
December 2022 versus December 2021. Net revenues in FICC were €491 million for the year ended December 2022, €313 million higher than the year ended December 2021, due to significantly higher net revenues in FICC intermediation and higher net revenues in FICC financing. The increase in FICC intermediation reflected significantly higher net revenues in interest rate products and higher net revenues in currencies and commodities, partially offset by lower net revenues in credit products. The increase in FICC intermediation reflected significantly higher client activity as the bank supported clients amid an evolving macroeconomic environment. The increase in FICC financing was primarily driven by resale agreements and structured finance.
Equities. Equities generates revenues from intermediation and financing activities.
Equities intermediation. Includes client execution activities related to making markets in equity products and commissions and fees from executing and clearing institutional client transactions on major stock, options and futures exchanges in Europe, as well as over-the-counter (OTC) transactions.
Equities financing. Includes prime brokerage and other equities financing activities, including securities lending, margin lending and swaps and generates revenues primarily in the form of interest rate spreads or fees.
