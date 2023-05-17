Advanced search
Goldman Sachs : Bank Europe SE – 2022 IFRS Financial Information (English)
PU
11:11aGoldman Sachs : Bank Europe SE – 2022 IFRS Financial Information (English)
PU
10:39aPet food manufacturer Alphia explores sale - sources
RE
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Goldman Sachs : Bank Europe SE – 2022 IFRS Financial Information (English)

05/17/2023 | 11:11am EDT
Financial Information

December 31, 2022

Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE

GOLDMAN SACHS BANK EUROPE SE

FINANCIAL INFORMATION FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2022

INDEX

Page No.

Introduction

2

Income Statement

3

Statement of Comprehensive Income

3

Balance Sheet

4

Statement of Changes in Equity

5

Note 1

Basis of Preparation

6

Note 2

Summary of Significant Accounting Policies

6

Note 3

Net Revenues

13

Note 4

Net Operating Expenses

13

Note 5

Collateralised Agreements

14

Note 6

Trading Assets and Liabilities

14

Note 7

Other Assets

14

Note 8

Collateralised Financings

14

Note 9

Deposits

14

Note 10

Unsecured Borrowings

15

Note 11

Other Liabilities

15

Note 12

Share Capital

15

Note 13

Financial Instruments

15

Independent auditor's report

18

1

GOLDMAN SACHS BANK EUROPE SE

FINANCIAL INFORMATION FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2022

Introduction

Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE (GSBE or the bank) is engaged in a wide range of activities primarily in the E.U., including underwriting and market making in debt and equity securities and derivatives, asset and wealth management services, deposit-taking, lending (including securities lending) and advisory services. The bank is a primary dealer for government bonds issued by E.U. sovereigns. The bank also commenced providing transaction banking services from September 2022 onwards. The bank serves a diversified client base that includes corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals, from its registered office in Frankfurt am Main and branches in Amsterdam, Athens, Copenhagen, Dublin, London, Luxembourg, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Stockholm and Warsaw. The bank is registered with the commercial register number HRB 114190.

The bank is directly supervised by the European Central Bank (ECB) and additionally by the Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) and the Deutsche Bundesbank in the context of the E.U. Single Supervisory Mechanism.

The bank is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Goldman Sachs Bank USA (GS Bank USA), a New York State-chartered bank and a member of the Federal Reserve System (FRB). The bank's ultimate parent undertaking and controlling entity is The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Group Inc.). Group Inc. is a bank holding company and a financial holding company regulated by the FRB. In relation to the bank, "GS Group affiliate" means Group Inc. or any of its subsidiaries. Group Inc., together with its consolidated subsidiaries, form "GS Group". GS Group is a leading global financial institution that delivers a broad range of financial services to a large and diversified client base that includes corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals.

The non-statutory financial information of the bank has been prepared for the limited purpose of supporting regulatory filings.

The bank's Annual Financial Statements and Management report for the year ended December 31, 2022 prepared in accordance with the requirements of the German Commercial Code in English and German can be found at www.goldmansachs.com/investor-relations/financials/ subsidiary-financial-info/gsbe/index.html.

The bank generates revenues from the following business activities: Investment Banking; Fixed Income, Currency and Commodities (FICC); Equities; and Investment Management, which includes Asset management and Wealth management.

All references to December 2022 refer to the year ended, or the date, as the context requires, December 31, 2022. All references to December 2021 refer to the year ended, or the date, as the context requires, December 31, 2021.

2

GOLDMAN SACHS BANK EUROPE SE

Income Statement

€ in millions

Note

Year Ended December

2022

2021

Gains or losses from financial instruments at fair value through profit or loss

€ 928

€ 642

Fees and commissions

1,054

1,075

Non-interest income

1,982

1,717

Interest income from financial instruments measured at fair value through profit or loss

739

140

Interest income from financial instruments measured at amortised cost

406

97

Interest expense from financial instruments measured at fair value through profit or loss

(951)

(166)

Interest expense from financial instruments measured at amortised cost

(228)

(92)

Net interest expense

(34)

(21)

Net revenues

3

1,948

1,696

Impairments on financial instruments

(32)

(9)

Net operating expenses

4

(1,226)

(1,078)

Profit before taxation

690

609

Income tax expense

(237)

(174)

Profit for the financial year

€ 453

€ 435

Net revenues and profit before taxation of the bank are derived from continuing operations in the current and prior period.

Statement of Comprehensive Income

Year Ended December

€ in millions

2022

2021

Profit for the financial year

€ 453

€ 435

Other comprehensive income

Items that will not be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss

Actuarial gain relating to the pension scheme

48

9

Debt valuation adjustment

(1)

(1)

Deferred tax attributable to the components of other comprehensive income

(15)

(2)

Other comprehensive income for the financial year, net of tax

32

6

Total comprehensive income for the financial year

€ 485

€ 441

The accompanying notes are an integral part of this financial information.

3

GOLDMAN SACHS BANK EUROPE SE

Balance Sheet

As of December

€ in millions

Note

2022

2021

Assets

Cash and cash equivalents

€ 12,642

€ 18,148

Collateralised agreements

5

12,985

14,126

Customer and other receivables

22,378

17,292

Trading assets (includes €2.84 billion and €500 million pledged as collateral)

6

190,132

69,022

Investments

-

43

Loans

1,210

633

Other assets

7

756

473

Total assets

€240,103

€119,737

Liabilities

Collateralised financings

8

€ 7,830

€ 6,536

Customer and other payables

18,731

13,779

Trading liabilities

6

190,180

68,462

Deposits

9

6,764

3,461

Unsecured borrowings

10

6,506

20,672

Other liabilities

11

1,064

1,014

Total liabilities

231,075

113,924

Shareholder's equity

Share capital

12

329

329

Share premium account

26

26

Other equity instruments

7,316

4,586

Retained earnings

1,351

898

Accumulated other comprehensive income

6

(26)

Total shareholder's equity

9,028

5,813

Total liabilities and shareholder's equity

€240,103

€119,737

The accompanying notes are an integral part of this financial information.

4

Disclaimer

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. published this content on 17 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 May 2023 15:10:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
