Goldman Sachs : Bank Europe SE – 2022 IFRS Financial Information (English)

GOLDMAN SACHS BANK EUROPE SE

FINANCIAL INFORMATION FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2022

Introduction

Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE (GSBE or the bank) is engaged in a wide range of activities primarily in the E.U., including underwriting and market making in debt and equity securities and derivatives, asset and wealth management services, deposit-taking, lending (including securities lending) and advisory services. The bank is a primary dealer for government bonds issued by E.U. sovereigns. The bank also commenced providing transaction banking services from September 2022 onwards. The bank serves a diversified client base that includes corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals, from its registered office in Frankfurt am Main and branches in Amsterdam, Athens, Copenhagen, Dublin, London, Luxembourg, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Stockholm and Warsaw. The bank is registered with the commercial register number HRB 114190.

The bank is directly supervised by the European Central Bank (ECB) and additionally by the Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) and the Deutsche Bundesbank in the context of the E.U. Single Supervisory Mechanism.

The bank is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Goldman Sachs Bank USA (GS Bank USA), a New York State-chartered bank and a member of the Federal Reserve System (FRB). The bank's ultimate parent undertaking and controlling entity is The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Group Inc.). Group Inc. is a bank holding company and a financial holding company regulated by the FRB. In relation to the bank, "GS Group affiliate" means Group Inc. or any of its subsidiaries. Group Inc., together with its consolidated subsidiaries, form "GS Group". GS Group is a leading global financial institution that delivers a broad range of financial services to a large and diversified client base that includes corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals.

The non-statutory financial information of the bank has been prepared for the limited purpose of supporting regulatory filings.

The bank's Annual Financial Statements and Management report for the year ended December 31, 2022 prepared in accordance with the requirements of the German Commercial Code in English and German can be found at www.goldmansachs.com/investor-relations/financials/ subsidiary-financial-info/gsbe/index.html.