Goldman Sachs : Bank Europe SE – 2022 IFRS Financial Information (English)
05/17/2023 | 11:11am EDT
Financial Information
December 31, 2022
Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE
GOLDMAN SACHS BANK EUROPE SE
FINANCIAL INFORMATION FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2022
INDEX
Page No.
Introduction
2
Income Statement
3
Statement of Comprehensive Income
3
Balance Sheet
4
Statement of Changes in Equity
5
Note 1
Basis of Preparation
6
Note 2
Summary of Significant Accounting Policies
6
Note 3
Net Revenues
13
Note 4
Net Operating Expenses
13
Note 5
Collateralised Agreements
14
Note 6
Trading Assets and Liabilities
14
Note 7
Other Assets
14
Note 8
Collateralised Financings
14
Note 9
Deposits
14
Note 10
Unsecured Borrowings
15
Note 11
Other Liabilities
15
Note 12
Share Capital
15
Note 13
Financial Instruments
15
Independent auditor's report
18
1
GOLDMAN SACHS BANK EUROPE SE
FINANCIAL INFORMATION FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2022
Introduction
Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE (GSBE or the bank) is engaged in a wide range of activities primarily in the E.U., including underwriting and market making in debt and equity securities and derivatives, asset and wealth management services, deposit-taking, lending (including securities lending) and advisory services. The bank is a primary dealer for government bonds issued by E.U. sovereigns. The bank also commenced providing transaction banking services from September 2022 onwards. The bank serves a diversified client base that includes corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals, from its registered office in Frankfurt am Main and branches in Amsterdam, Athens, Copenhagen, Dublin, London, Luxembourg, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Stockholm and Warsaw. The bank is registered with the commercial register number HRB 114190.
The bank is directly supervised by the European Central Bank (ECB) and additionally by the Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) and the Deutsche Bundesbank in the context of the E.U. Single Supervisory Mechanism.
The bank is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Goldman Sachs Bank USA (GS Bank USA), a New York State-chartered bank and a member of the Federal Reserve System (FRB). The bank's ultimate parent undertaking and controlling entity is The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Group Inc.). Group Inc. is a bank holding company and a financial holding company regulated by the FRB. In relation to the bank, "GS Group affiliate" means Group Inc. or any of its subsidiaries. Group Inc., together with its consolidated subsidiaries, form "GS Group". GS Group is a leading global financial institution that delivers a broad range of financial services to a large and diversified client base that includes corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals.
The non-statutory financial information of the bank has been prepared for the limited purpose of supporting regulatory filings.
The bank's Annual Financial Statements and Management report for the year ended December 31, 2022 prepared in accordance with the requirements of the German Commercial Code in English and German can be found at www.goldmansachs.com/investor-relations/financials/subsidiary-financial-info/gsbe/index.html.
The bank generates revenues from the following business activities: Investment Banking; Fixed Income, Currency and Commodities (FICC); Equities; and Investment Management, which includes Asset management and Wealth management.
All references to December 2022 refer to the year ended, or the date, as the context requires, December 31, 2022. All references to December 2021 refer to the year ended, or the date, as the context requires, December 31, 2021.
2
GOLDMAN SACHS BANK EUROPE SE
Income Statement
€ in millions
Note
Year Ended December
2022
2021
Gains or losses from financial instruments at fair value through profit or loss
€ 928
€ 642
Fees and commissions
1,054
1,075
Non-interest income
1,982
1,717
Interest income from financial instruments measured at fair value through profit or loss
739
140
Interest income from financial instruments measured at amortised cost
406
97
Interest expense from financial instruments measured at fair value through profit or loss
(951)
(166)
Interest expense from financial instruments measured at amortised cost
(228)
(92)
Net interest expense
(34)
(21)
Net revenues
3
1,948
1,696
Impairments on financial instruments
(32)
(9)
Net operating expenses
4
(1,226)
(1,078)
Profit before taxation
690
609
Income tax expense
(237)
(174)
Profit for the financial year
€ 453
€ 435
Net revenues and profit before taxation of the bank are derived from continuing operations in the current and prior period.
Statement of Comprehensive Income
Year Ended December
€ in millions
2022
2021
Profit for the financial year
€ 453
€ 435
Other comprehensive income
Items that will not be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss
Actuarial gain relating to the pension scheme
48
9
Debt valuation adjustment
(1)
(1)
Deferred tax attributable to the components of other comprehensive income
(15)
(2)
Other comprehensive income for the financial year, net of tax
32
6
Total comprehensive income for the financial year
€ 485
€ 441
The accompanying notes are an integral part of this financial information.
3
GOLDMAN SACHS BANK EUROPE SE
Balance Sheet
As of December
€ in millions
Note
2022
2021
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
€ 12,642
€ 18,148
Collateralised agreements
5
12,985
14,126
Customer and other receivables
22,378
17,292
Trading assets (includes €2.84 billion and €500 million pledged as collateral)
6
190,132
69,022
Investments
-
43
Loans
1,210
633
Other assets
7
756
473
Total assets
€240,103
€119,737
Liabilities
Collateralised financings
8
€ 7,830
€ 6,536
Customer and other payables
18,731
13,779
Trading liabilities
6
190,180
68,462
Deposits
9
6,764
3,461
Unsecured borrowings
10
6,506
20,672
Other liabilities
11
1,064
1,014
Total liabilities
231,075
113,924
Shareholder's equity
Share capital
12
329
329
Share premium account
26
26
Other equity instruments
7,316
4,586
Retained earnings
1,351
898
Accumulated other comprehensive income
6
(26)
Total shareholder's equity
9,028
5,813
Total liabilities and shareholder's equity
€240,103
€119,737
The accompanying notes are an integral part of this financial information.
The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. published this content on 17 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 May 2023 15:10:08 UTC.