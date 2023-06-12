Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GS   US38141G1040

THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.

(GS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:49:06 2023-06-12 pm EDT
338.84 USD   +0.84%
01:40pBofA CEO Moynihan says inflation is still too high - CNBC
RE
01:29pGoldman Sachs CEO says U.S. economy 'more resilient' than expected
RE
11:48aINTERVIEW - Richard Gnodde, CEO of Goldman Sachs International: signs of recovery in IPOs
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Goldman Sachs CEO says U.S. economy 'more resilient' than expected

06/12/2023 | 01:29pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

June 12 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Chief Executive David Solomon told CNBC on Monday that the U.S. economy has been more resilient than feared, even though inflation was proving somewhat stickier.

Solomon said he expected a pick-up in recent "anemic" capital markets activity, adding this had not been unusual after 2022's adjustment of valuations and capital costs.

"I would expect capital markets activity to pick up as we head into 2024," Solomon told CNBC in an interview.

"At the end of the day people need capital. They can defer some of these activities, but at the end of the day they can't postpone them indefinitely." Despite a rebound in fundraising and block trade activity, IPO volumes in the first quarter were their lowest since 2019. (Reporting by Mehnaz Yasmin in Bengaluru and Saeed Azhar in New York; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli and Alexander Smith)


© Reuters 2023
All news about THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.
01:40pBofA CEO Moynihan says inflation is still too high - CNBC
RE
01:29pGoldman Sachs CEO says U.S. economy 'more resilient' than expected
RE
11:48aINTERVIEW - Richard Gnodde, CEO of Goldman Sachs In..
MT
10:26aGoldman Sachs CEO says economy 'more resilient than expected' - CNBC
RE
08:48aAmgen to present at the goldman sachs 44th annual global healthcare conference
AQ
07:40aSeasoned Wall Street Trader James Barclay Returns to His Roots to Help UK Retail Invest..
AQ
07:00aThe skip's party
MS
06:45aSocial Buzz: Wallstreetbets Stocks Rise Premarket; Agora, Advanced Micro Dev..
MT
06:14aRecession risks still loom for markets calmer after banking turmoil
RE
06/11WALL ST WEEK AHEAD-Investors rethink recession plays, boosting U.S. stock market laggar..
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 48 270 M - -
Net income 2023 11 093 M - -
Net Debt 2023 323 B - -
P/E ratio 2023 10,5x
Yield 2023 3,06%
Capitalization 101 B 101 B -
EV / Sales 2023 8,80x
EV / Sales 2024 8,47x
Nbr of Employees 45 400
Free-Float 36,0%
Chart THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 336,02 $
Average target price 388,33 $
Spread / Average Target 15,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David Michael Solomon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John Edward Waldron President & Chief Operating Officer
Denis P. Coleman Chief Financial Officer
Marco Argenti Co-Chief Information Officer
George C. Lee Co-Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.-2.14%101 420
MORGAN STANLEY1.40%143 981
CHARLES SCHWAB-33.94%100 102
CITIGROUP INC.6.79%94 028
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-0.30%39 577
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.22.55%23 242
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer