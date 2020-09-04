Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.    GS

THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.

(GS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Goldman Sachs : Charges Dropped In Malaysia

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/04/2020 | 02:48am EDT

By Chester Tay

Malaysia has dropped criminal charges against units of Goldman Sachs Group Inc. over the bank's role in the alleged theft of billions of dollars from a government investment fund, a key step under the terms of a recent $3.9 billion settlement.

Goldman was the main banker for 1Malaysia Development Bhd., or 1MDB, which Malaysia created in 2009 to help spur economic growth. The bank raised billions of dollars for the Malaysian fund, much of which was allegedly stolen by people who worked for the fund, government officials and two senior Goldman bankers.

In July, Goldman agreed to pay Malaysia $2.5 billion and guaranteed the recovery of $1.4 billion in assets allegedly stolen from the fund as part of efforts by the Wall Street bank to move on from one of the worst scandals in its history. Malaysia agreed to drop criminal proceedings against the bank related to the fund.

A Malaysian court Friday discharged and acquitted three subsidiaries of the bank over their alleged involvement in the scandal.

Goldman raised $6.5 billion for 1MDB through three bond sales in 2012 and 2013, much of which U.S. authorities say was stolen by a Malaysian government adviser, Jho Low. U.S. prosecutors say the bank ignored warning signs about Mr. Low and the fund in pursuit of fees that eventually reached about $600 million.

Goldman has said it was misled by two bankers who worked on the deals, Southeast Asia chairman Timothy Leissner and managing director Roger Ng. Mr. Leissner has pleaded guilty in the U.S. to charges of conspiracy to launder money and violate antibribery laws. Mr. Ng has been indicted on bribery and money-laundering charges. He has pleaded not guilty.

The July settlement and Friday's court decision don't cover proceedings against Messrs. Leissner and Ng.

Goldman is still in discussions with the U.S. Department of Justice for a settlement. Late last year, the bank was close to a deal to pay a fine of about $2 billion and was negotiating whether to plead guilty to violating antibribery laws, The Wall Street Journal has reported.

The scandal led to the downfall of former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak, who is on trial for money laundering and abuse-of-power charges relating to 1MDB. Mr. Najib, who denies wrongdoing, was in July found guilty in the first of a string of cases and sentenced to 12 years imprisonment and fined nearly $50 million. He is appealing the ruling in Malaysia's Court of Appeal.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.
02:48aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Wall Street Reaps a Windfall In Fees as the Economy..
DJ
02:48aGOLDMAN SACHS : Charges Dropped In Malaysia
DJ
01:52aYum China Indicates Price for Hong Kong Stock Offering
DJ
12:20aGOLDMAN SACHS : Malaysia Drops Goldman Sachs Criminal Charges Over 1MDB
DJ
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
09/03GOLDMAN SACHS : Correction to Goldman Sachs Article
DJ
09/03GOLDMAN SACHS : Malaysia Drops Criminal Charges Against Goldman Sachs After 1MDB..
DJ
09/03Emerging market currencies to hold gains into next year as confidence in doll..
RE
09/03AMADEUS IT : Receives a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
MD
09/03The Economy Is Limping, but Wall Street Is Booming
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 39 337 M - -
Net income 2020 5 464 M - -
Net Debt 2020 280 B - -
P/E ratio 2020 13,6x
Yield 2020 2,41%
Capitalization 74 467 M 74 467 M -
EV / Sales 2020 9,00x
EV / Sales 2021 9,53x
Nbr of Employees 39 100
Free-Float 37,9%
Chart THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 247,26 $
Last Close Price 207,56 $
Spread / Highest target 55,6%
Spread / Average Target 19,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,50%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Michael Solomon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John E. Waldron President & Chief Operating Officer
Stephen M. Scherr Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Marco Argenti Co-Chief Information Officer
Atte Lahtiranta Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.-9.73%74 467
MORGAN STANLEY3.19%83 963
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED24.58%55 154
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.68.45%50 716
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION-25.59%46 352
HUATAI SECURITIES CO., LTD.5.22%25 965
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group