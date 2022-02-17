Goldman Sachs : Clear Strategic Direction 1 2 3 Grow and Strengthen Diversify our Operate More Existing Businesses Products and Services Efficiently - Form 8-K

Clear Strategic Direction

1 2 3

Grow and Strengthen Diversify our Operate More Existing Businesses Products and Services Efficiently

Client-Oriented Strategy Delivered Record 2021 Revenues

ROE (%)

Leading Peer1

~150bps ex-litigation

Net Revenues (bn)

ROTE (%)2

15%

~400bps ex-litigation

13%

19%

10% 11%

23%

2019 2020 2021

$36.5 $44.6 $59.3 11% 12% 24%

Book Value Per Share Growth (%)

1-Year

3-Years

5-Years

10-Years

IPO

(2Q99)

GS

20% 37% 56% 118%

1,618%

Leading Peer1

8%

31%

49%

89%

407%

2

Strong Progress Against Our Goals

I N V E S T O R D A Y T A R G E T S

>13% ROE Profitability >14% ROTE

Efficiency & ~60% efficiency ratio Expenses $1.3bn efficiency plan

Capital 13-13.5% CET1 ratio

2021 P R O G R E S S

23.0% ROE

24.3% ROTE1

53.8% efficiency ratio

~$1.0bn expense efficiencies

14.2% CET1 ratio

3

Premier Client Franchise Driving Share Gains and Growth

Asset Investment Management Banking

Clients

Consumer

& Wealth Global Management Markets

O N E G O L D M A N S A C H S

2 0 1 9 - 2 0 2 1 W A L L E T

S H A R E G R O W T H 1

+360bps +250bps

Investment Banking Global Markets

G R O W T H I N I T I A T I V E S : K E Y M E T R I C S 2

Alternatives Wealth Management

$100bn+ 475

Fundraising Corporates Covered by Ayco

Transaction Banking Consumer Banking

>90% 8

Were Existing Partnerships and GS Clients Referral Programs

4

1 Investment Banking and Global Markets:

Synergies Delivering Integrated Execution Solutions

Asset Investment Management Banking

Clients

Consumer

& Wealth Global Management Markets

Multiplier Effect

Merger Advisory

Activism and Defense

Acquisition Bridge Financing

Capital Markets Takeout Financing

Secondary Market Liquidity

Derivatives

Investment Banking and Global Markets ROE 2019 - 2021 Improvement

+1,500bps

Goldman Sachs1

+800bps

Peer Average2

5

1 Investment Banking:

Robust Backlog Combined with Strategic Growth Opportunities

+ 30%+ More Clients Covered1

+ +360bps Wallet Share Gains2

+ Technology and Healthcare

+ Product Innovation

~$6bn

<$1 $2

$1

$2

2010 - 2016 Median Revenues

~$8bn $1

$2

$1

$3

~$12bn

<$1 $3

$4

$4

2017 - 2019 Median Revenues

2020 - 2021 Median Revenues

Financial Advisory Equity Underwriting Debt Underwriting Corporate Lending

F O R W A R D C A T A L Y S T S

Increasing Sponsor Capital Driving Transaction Velocity Technology Disruption Broadly across Industries

Accelerating Company Formation

Innovation in Client Solutions, Including ESG

Wallet Share Opportunity in Core Businesses

Transaction Banking

China Opportunity

6

1 Global Markets:

Solid Track Record and Strategic Growth

10-year CAGR: 8%

$5bn

$2bn

$8bn

$10bn $5bn $4bn $8bn

$5bn

Represents median, min and max 2012-2021 annual revenues

$16bn

2020 - 2021 2019 - 2021 FICC Equities Illustrative

Average Wallet Share Intermediation Intermediation Revenues

Financing Gains1

F O R W A R D C A T A L Y S T S

Deepen and Broaden Client Base

Grow Financing

Enhance Client Experience, Deploy Technology Platforms

Optimize Resource Consumption

7

2 Asset Management & Wealth Management:

Integrated, Client-Oriented Businesses At Scale

Asset Investment Management Banking

Clients

Consumer

& Wealth Global Management Markets

Top 5 Global Active Asset Manager 1

(Pro Forma for NNIP)

.

~$2.8 trillion AUS

Premier Ultra High Net Worth Franchise

. 2

Total Wealth Management client assets of >$1 trillion

Top 5 Alternative Asset Manager 1

.

$426 billion total alternative assets

8

2 Asset Management & Wealth Management:

Expanding From a Leading Position at Scale

Firmwide Management & Other Fees (bn)

AUS

$1.9 $2.1 ~$2.8 (tn)

(Pro Forma for NNIP)

$7.6

$6.7

$6.1

2019 2020 2021

F O R W A R D C A T A L Y S T S

Workplace ï,§ Holistic financial planning

Wealth programs for ~1.6mm employees

through Ayco

ï,§ ESG and impact strategies offered

Sustainability across asset classes; will be

strengthened by NNIP

ï,§ Proprietary and open architecture

Portfolio

Customization ï,§ #1 in retail Separately Managed

Accounts1

ï,§ Third-party funds across strategies

Alternatives ï,§ Expanding offerings across retail

channel, including RIAs

9

2 Asset Management & Wealth Management:

Targets

I N C R E A S I N G I N V E S T O R D A Y T A R G E T S

$350bn $225bn

Organic Traditional Gross Alternatives Long-Term Net Inflows1 Fundraising (2020 - 2024) (2020 - 2024)

N E W T A R G E T S

>$10bn Of> which: $2bn

Firmwide Management Alternatives Management and Other Fees in 2024 Fees in 2024

10

2 Transaction Banking:

Significant Long-Term Growth Opportunity at Scale

L A R G E D I S R U P T I V E A N D

R O E A C C R E T I V E A D D R E S S A B L E S C A L A B L E D I G I T A L

A T S C A L E M A R K E T P L A T F O R M

Market Size1

$150bn+

wallet

Revenues

$226mm ~$750mm

2021 2024 Target

Clients

~225 ~350

2020 2021

Partnerships

Deposits (bn)

>$100

Investor Day $54 target $29

2020 2021 2024 Target

11

2 Consumer:

Significant Long-Term Growth Opportunity at Scale

L A R G E D I S R U P T I V E A N D

R O E A C C R E T I V E A D D R E S S A B L E S C A L A B L E D I G I T A L

A T S C A L E M A R K E T P L A T F O R M

Market Size1

>$5tn ~$1tn

U.S. deposits U.S. loans

Revenues

$1.5bn >$4bn

2021 2024 Target

Customers

~6mm 10mm+

2020 2021

Partnerships

Deposits (bn)

Investor Day >$150 target $110

$36

2018 2021 2024 Target

Loans/Cards (bn)

Investor Day >$30 target $12 $5

2018 2021 2024 Target

12

3 Flexible Cost Structure Enables Investments, Supports Returns

Non-Compensation

Disciplined expense management

Focus on platforms and digitization

Prioritization of investment spend

Significant portion activity-related or discretionary

2 0 2 1 O P E R A T I N G

E X P E N S E S

( $ 3 1 . 9 B N )

Compensation & Benefits

Pay for performance culture with meaningful variable component

Shareholder-aligned compensation framework

2021 compensation ratio net of provisions declined ~200bps YoY

$14.2 $17.7

~60% ~$1.0bn

Efficiency Ratio Target Efficiency Savings Achieved1

13

3 Dynamic Capital Management

C A P I T A L M A N A G E M E N T P H I L O S O P H Y

Prioritize deploying capital to support client activity and grow our businesses

Continue to sustainably grow our dividend

Return excess capital in the form of buybacks

Stress Capital Buffer

6.4%

G-SIB

2.5%

Minimum

4.5%

Current Capital Requirement

Target Management Buffer:

50-100bps

K E Y F O R W A R D D R I V E R S

ï,§ Stress Capital Buffer:

Focused on reducing SCB toward ~5%

ï,§ G-SIB: 3.0% surcharge (effective 2023);

3.5% (effective 2024)

14

Driving Value for Shareholders

M E D I U M-T E R M 1 F I R M W I D E T A R G E T S

ROE ROTE Efficiency Ratio

14-16%15-17% ~60%

2 0 2 4 B U S I N E S S T A R G E T S

A S S E T M A N A G E M E N T & T R A N S A C T I O N

C O N S U M E R W E A L T H M A N A G E M E N T B A N K I N G

2020 - 2024 2020 - 2024 Firmwide Alternatives Organic Traditional Gross Alternatives Management Management

Long-Term Net Inflows2 Fundraising & Other Fees Fees Revenues Revenues

Of which:

$350bn $225bn >$10bn >$2bn ~$750mm >$4bn

Successfully Executing Our Strategic Plan

Clients are at the center of our firm

Operating with a growth mindset

Well-positioned to execute given our unique competitive advantages

Track record of driving returns and unlocking shareholder value

16

Goldman Sachs Strategic Update

Credit Suisse Financial Services Conference

David M. Solomon

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

February 17, 2022

Investor Day Targets and Selected KPI Progress

F I R M W I D E I N V E S T M E N T B A N K I N G G L O B A L M A R K E T S

Medium-Term1 Initiative Progress

>13% ROE 23.0% in 2021

>14% ROTE2 24.3% in 2021

17bps

30bps improvement in improvement in

funding spreads funding spreads

since YE19

$174bn raised

$100bn in deposit growth across channels

since YE19

55% deposits vs.

~50/50% deposits vs. unsecured funding

unsecured funding as of 4Q21

~60% efficiency ratio 53.8% in 2021

Achieved ~$1.0bn

$1.3bn efficiency plan expense

efficiencies since

YE193

13-13.5% CET1 ratio 14.2% as of 4Q21

Initiative

#1 in M&A, #1 Equity; Top 4

Debt U/W wallet share

Expand corporate client

footprint

$50bn TxB deposits in 5+ years

from YE19

$1bn TxB revenues in 5+ years

from YE19

Progress

#1 M&A, #1 Equity U/W, #3

Debt U/W wallet share in

20214

30%+ more clients covered

as of YE21 vs. YE17

Achieved in 3Q21; $54bn

as of 4Q21

$226mm in 2021

Initiative

ROE >10% in 3 years from YE19

Top 3 position with top 100 clients

Grow financing revenues

Deploy technology platform

$700mm efficiency plan in 3 years

from YE19

$2bn of capital redeployment in 3

years from YE19

Progress

15.3% in 2021

Top 3 with 72 of the top 100

clients6

$5.9bn in 2021; +33% vs.

2019

87K Marquee MAUs as of

4Q21 (+35K since 2019)7

Achieved ~$600mm expense

efficiencies since YE193

~$1.7bn since YE19

A S S E T M A N A G E M E N T

Initiative

$250bn Organic Firmwide

Traditional AUS net inflows in 5

years from YE195

$100bn Firmwide Alternative

AUS net inflows in 5 years from

YE19

($150bn Alternatives gross

fundraising)

$4bn capital reduction in 5

years from YE19

Progress

~$140bn net inflows

since YE19

~$30bn Firmwide

Alternative net inflows

($107bn Alternatives

gross fundraising)

since YE19

2021 average common

equity +$3.6bn vs.

2019 C O N S U M E R & W E A L T H M A N A G E M E N T Initiative Increase client facing professionals in UHNW globally Leverage corporate relationships and expand HNW franchise reach $20bn+ Consumer loan/card balances in 5 years from YE19 $125bn+ Consumer deposits in 5 years from YE19 Progress Hired ~240 client facing professionals since YE19 (~20% net growth) Cover 475 corporates (+35 since YE19); cover 1.6mm employees vs. 1mm in 2019 $12bn as of 4Q21 $110bn as of 4Q21 18

End Notes These notes refer to the financial metrics and/or defined term presented on: Slide 2: 1. Per company filings. Peer set includes MS, JPM, BAC, C 2 Return on average common shareholders' equity (ROE) is calculated by dividing net earnings applicable to common shareholders by average monthly common shareholders' equity. Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity (ROTE) is calculated by dividing net earnings applicable to common shareholders by average monthly tangible common shareholders' equity. Tangible common shareholders' equity is calculated as total shareholders' equity less preferred stock, goodwill and identifiable intangible assets. Management believes that ROTE is meaningful because it measures the performance of businesses consistently, whether they were acquired or developed internally and that tangible common shareholders' equity is meaningful because it is a measure that the firm and investors use to assess capital adequacy. ROTE and tangible common shareholders' equity are non-GAAP measures and may not be comparable to similar non-GAAP measures used by other companies. The table below presents a reconciliation of average common shareholders' equity to average tangible common shareholders' equity: Slide 3: 1. ROTE is a non-GAAP measure and may not be comparable to similar non-GAAP measures used by other companies. See end note 2 for slide 2 for further information about ROTE, including the reconciliation of average common shareholders' equity to average tangible common shareholders' equity 2. Annual run-rate expense efficiencies from YE 19 - YE21 Unaudited, $ in millions Total shareholders' equity Preferred stock Common shareholders' equity Goodwill and identifiable intangible assets Tangible common shareholders' equity AVERAGE FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2019 DECEMBER 31, 2020 90,297 $ 91,779 $ (11,203) (11,203) 79,094 80,576 (4,464) (4,855) 74,630 $ 75,721 $ DECEMBER 31, 2021 101,705 (9,876) 91,829 (4,863) 86,966

End Notes

These notes refer to the financial metrics and/or defined term presented on:

Slide 4:

1. Data based on reported revenues for Advisory, Equity underwriting and Debt underwriting for Investment Banking and for FICC and Equities for Global Markets. Total wallet includes GS, MS, JPM, BAC, C, DB, UBS, CS, BARC. BARC 2021 revenues reflect consensus estimates per Visible Alpha as of February 14, 2022

2. Alternatives fundraising reflects gross commitments from YE19 - YE21

Slide 5:

1. The table below presents net earnings applicable to common shareholders, average common equity and ROE for the firm's Investment Banking and Global Markets segments, and the reconciliation to the total of the two segments:

` INVESTMENT GLOBAL INVESTMENT BANKING +

Unaudited, $ in millions BANKING MARKETS GLOBAL MARKETS

YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2021

Net earnings applicable to common shareholders $6,705 $6,973 $13,678

Average common equity $ 10,341 $45,497 $55,838

ROE 64.8% 15.3% 24.5%

YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2019

Net earnings applicable to common shareholders $1,996 $2,729 $4,725

Average common equity $ 11,167 $40,060 $51,227

ROE 17.9% 6.8% 9.2%

The impact of net provisions for litigation and regulatory proceedings during 2021 reduced ROE for Investment Banking by 1.8 percentage points, for Global Markets by 0.4 percentage points and for the total of these two segments by 0.6 percentage points, and such provisions during 2019 reduced ROE for Investment Banking by 4.3 percentage points, for Global Markets by 1.5 percentage points and for the total of these two segments by 2.1 percentage points

2. Data based on reported ROEs. Peers include MS (Institutional Securities segment), JPM (Corporate & Investment Bank segment), BAC (Global Banking and Global Markets segments)

20

End Notes

These notes refer to the financial metrics and/or defined term presented on:

Slide 6:

1. Represents increase in Investment Banking covered clients from 2017 - 2021

2. Wallet share gains 2019 - 2021. See end note 1 for slide 4 for further information

Slide 7:

1. 2021 wallet share vs. 2019 wallet share, excluding growth in financing. Data based on reported FICC and Equities revenues. Total wallet includes GS, MS, JPM, BAC, C, DB, UBS, CS, BARC. BARC 2021 revenues reflect consensus estimates per Visible Alpha as of February 14, 2022

Slide 8:

1. Data as of 4Q21. Peer data compiled from publically available company filings, earnings releases and supplements, and websites, as well as eVestment databases and Morningstar Direct. Peer population represents key competitors tracked internally. GS total alternative assets at year-end 2021 includes $236 billion alternative AUS and $190 billion non-fee-earning alternative assets

2. Total Wealth Management client assets includes AUS and brokerage assets

Slide 9:

1. Source: Cerulli Associates; Largest Separate Account Consultant Program rankings as of 3Q21 total assets

Slide 10:

1. Traditional AUS represents fixed income and equity assets

Slide 11:

1. Data per McKinsey. Wallet includes U.S., UK, Japan, Germany, Italy, France, Spain, Netherlands, and Ireland

Slide 12:

1. U.S. retail deposits per FDIC call reports as of 4Q21; U.S. unsecured loans data per McKinsey

21

End Notes

These notes refer to the financial metrics and/or defined term presented on:

Slide 13:

1. Annual run-rate expense efficiencies from YE19 - YE21

Slide 15:

1. Medium-term refers to approximately 3 year time horizon

2. Traditional AUS represents fixed income and equity assets

Slide 18:

1. Medium-term refers to approximately 3 year time horizon

2. ROTE is a non-GAAP measure and may not be comparable to similar non-GAAP measures used by other companies. See end note 2 for slide 2 for further information about ROTE, including the reconciliation of average common shareholders' equity to average tangible common shareholders' equity

3. Annual run-rate expense efficiencies

4. M&A and Equity: per Dealogic; Debt U/W: data based on reported revenues. Total wallet includes GS, MS, JPM, BAC, C, UBS, CS, BARC. BARC 2021 revenues reflected consensus estimates per Visible Alpha as of February 14, 2022

5. Traditional AUS represents fixed income and equity assets

6. Sources: Top 100 client list and rankings compiled by GS through Client Ranking / Scorecard / Feedback and / or Coalition Greenwich 1H21 Institutional Client Analytics ranking

7. Unique monthly average users within the prior 30 days, as of December 2021 vs. December 2019

22

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

Statements about the firm's target metrics, including its target ROE, ROTE, efficiency ratio and CET1 capital ratios, and how they can be achieved, and statements about future operating expense (including future litigation expense), efficiency ratio targets and expense savings initiatives, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on its business, results, financial position and liquidity, fundraising initiatives and amount and composition of future Assets under Supervision and related revenues, anticipated asset sales, increases in wallet share, planned debt issuances, growth of deposits and other funding, asset liability management and funding strategies and associated interest expense savings, future geographic location of its employees, and the timing and profitability of its business initiatives, including the prospects of new businesses (including Transaction Banking and credit card partnerships) or new activities, its ability to increase its market share in incumbent businesses and its ability to achieve more durable revenues and higher returns from these initiatives, are forward- looking statements, and it is possible that the firm's actual results may differ, possibly materially, from the targeted results indicated in these statements.

Forward looking statements, including those about the firm's target ROE, ROTE, efficiency ratio, and expense savings, and how they can be achieved, are based on the firm's current expectations regarding its business prospects and are subject to the risk that the firm may be unable to achieve its targets due to, among other things, changes in the firm's business mix, lower profitability of new business initiatives, increases in technology and other costs to launch and bring new business initiatives to scale, and increases in liquidity requirements. Statements about the firm's target ROE, ROTE and CET1 capital ratios, and how they can be achieved, are based on the firm's current expectations regarding the capital requirements applicable to the firm and are subject to the risk that the firm's actual capital requirements may be higher than currently anticipated because of, among other factors, changes in the regulatory capital requirements applicable to the firm resulting from changes in regulations or the interpretation or application of existing regulations or changes in the nature and composition of the firm's activities or its expectations around the sale of assets. Statements about our AUS inflows targets and related revenues and capital reductions are based on our current expectations regarding our fundraising prospects and ability to sell assets and are subject to the risk that actual inflows and revenues and asset sales may be lower than expected due to, among other factors, competition from other asset managers, changes in investment preferences and changes in economic or market conditions. Statements about the projected growth of the firm's deposits and other funding, asset liability management and funding strategies and associated interest expense savings are subject to the risk that actual growth and savings may differ, possibly materially from that currently anticipated due to, among other things, changes in interest rates and competition from similar products. Statements about the timing, profitability, benefits and other prospective aspects of business and expense savings initiatives, the achievability of medium and long-term targets, the level and composition of more durable revenues and increases in market share are based on the firm's current expectations regarding its ability to implement these initiatives and achieve these targets and goals and may change, possibly materially, from what is currently expected. Statements about the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the firm's business, results, financial position and liquidity are subject to the risk that the actual impact may differ, possibly materially, from what is currently expected. Due to the inherent uncertainty in these forward-looking statements, investors should not place undue reliance on the firm's ability to achieve these results.

Statements about the firm's pending acquisitions of NN Investment Partners and GreenSky are subject to the risks that the transactions may not close on the timelines contemplated or at all, including due to a failure to obtain requisite regulatory approval, and that the firm may be unable to fully realize the expected benefits or synergies from the acquisitions in the time frames expected or at all.

For information about some of the risks and important factors that could affect the firm's future results, financial condition and liquidity and the forward-looking statements above, see "Risk

Factors" in Part I, Item 1A of the firm's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020. You should also read the cautionary notes on forward-looking statements in the firm's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2021 and Earnings Results Presentation for the Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2021.

The statements in the presentation are current only as of February 17, 2022 and the firm does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of subsequent events or circumstances.

23