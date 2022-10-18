Goldman Sachs Conference Call on 2022 Third Quarter Results
18 Oct 2022
An audio broadcast of our conference call to discuss the firm's 2022 Third Quarter financial results, outlook and related matters will be held at 9:30 am (ET), Tuesday, October 18, 2022. The conference call is available via the webcast link below or by dialing +1-800-753-0786 (in the U.S.) or +1-323-794-2410 (outside the U.S.) passcode number 7042022. The call will be open to the public.
A webcast replay of the conference call will be accessible on this page or by dialing +1-888-203-1112 (in the U.S.) or +1-719-457-0820 (outside the U.S.) passcode number 7042022 beginning approximately three hours after the event.
The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. published this content on 18 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2022 11:32:00 UTC.