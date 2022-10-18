Advanced search
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.

07:52 2022-10-18 am EDT
317.70 USD   +3.58%
Goldman Sachs : Conference Call on 2022 Third Quarter Results

10/18/2022 | 07:33am EDT
Goldman Sachs Conference Call on 2022 Third Quarter Results
18 Oct 2022

An audio broadcast of our conference call to discuss the firm's 2022 Third Quarter financial results, outlook and related matters will be held at 9:30 am (ET), Tuesday, October 18, 2022. The conference call is available via the webcast link below or by dialing +1-800-753-0786 (in the U.S.) or +1-323-794-2410 (outside the U.S.) passcode number 7042022. The call will be open to the public.

A webcast replay of the conference call will be accessible on this page or by dialing +1-888-203-1112 (in the U.S.) or +1-719-457-0820 (outside the U.S.) passcode number 7042022 beginning approximately three hours after the event.

Disclaimer

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. published this content on 18 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2022 11:32:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 47 264 M - -
Net income 2022 12 074 M - -
Net Debt 2022 327 B - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,01x
Yield 2022 2,95%
Capitalization 99 810 M 99 810 M -
EV / Sales 2022 9,04x
EV / Sales 2023 8,77x
Nbr of Employees 47 000
Free-Float 37,0%
Chart THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 306,71 $
Average target price 387,79 $
Spread / Average Target 26,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David Michael Solomon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Tamim Hamad Abdulaziz Al-Kawari Managing Director
John Edward Waldron President & Chief Operating Officer
Denis P. Coleman Chief Financial Officer
Marco Argenti Co-Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.-21.58%99 810
MORGAN STANLEY-21.41%130 675
CHARLES SCHWABB-19.82%126 907
CITIGROUP INC.-27.82%84 421
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-31.16%35 194
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.-27.32%22 862