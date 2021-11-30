Goldman Sachs : Conference Call to Announce Fourth Quarter 2021 Results

NEW YORK, NY, November 30, 2021 - The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE: GS) plans to announce its Fourth Quarter 2021 financial results on Tuesday, January 18, 2021 in a press release that will be issued at approximately 7:30 am (ET). The press release will also be available on the firm's website, https://www.goldmansachs.com.

A conference call to discuss the firm's financial results, outlook and related matters will be held at 9:30 am (ET) on the date noted above. The call will be open to the public.

Members of the public who would like to listen to the conference call should dial +1-888-281-7154 (in the U.S.) and +1-706-679-5627 (outside the U.S.). The number should be dialed at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the conference call. The conference call will also be accessible as an audio webcast through the Investor Relations section of our website, www.goldmansachs.com/investor-relations. There is no charge to access the call. For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available on our website or by dialing +1-855-859-2056 (in the U.S.) or +1-404-537-3406 (outside the U.S.) passcode number 64774224 beginning approximately three hours after the event.

Please direct any questions regarding obtaining access to the conference call to Goldman Sachs Investor Relations, via e-mail, at gs-investor-relations@gs.com.

Goldman Sachs is a leading global financial institution that delivers a broad range of financial services across investment banking, securities, investment management and consumer banking to a large and diversified client base that includes corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. Founded in 1869, the firm is headquartered in New York and maintains offices in all major financial centers around the world.

Media Contact:

Andrea Williams

Tel: +1 212 902 5400

Investor Contact:

Carey Halio

Tel: +1 212 902 0300