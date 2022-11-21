Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GS   US38141G1040

THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.

(GS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:35 2022-11-21 am EST
376.75 USD   -0.65%
11:20aGoldman Sachs : Conference Call to Announce Fourth Quarter 2022 Results
PU
11/18Industrials Up as Traders Hedge on Growth Views -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
11/17Capital Management Options For Aristocrat Leisure
AQ
Goldman Sachs : Conference Call to Announce Fourth Quarter 2022 Results

11/21/2022 | 11:20am EST
NEW YORK, NY - November 21, 2022 - The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE: GS) plans to announce its Fourth Quarter 2022 financial results on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 in a press release that will be issued at approximately 7:30 am (ET). The press release will also be available on the firm's website, https://www.goldmansachs.com.

A conference call to discuss the firm's financial results, outlook and related matters will be held at 9:30 am (ET) on the date noted above. The call will be open to the public.

Members of the public who would like to listen to the conference call should dial +1-888-205-6786 (in the U.S.) and +1-323-794-2558 (outside the U.S.) passcode number 7042022. The number should be dialed at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the conference call. The conference call will also be accessible as an audio webcast through the Investor Relations section of our website, www.goldmansachs.com/investor-relations. There is no charge to access the call. For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available on our website beginning approximately three hours after the event.

Please direct any questions regarding obtaining access to the conference call to Goldman Sachs Investor Relations, via e-mail, at gs-investor-relations@gs.com.

Goldman Sachs is a leading global financial institution that delivers a broad range of financial services across investment banking, securities, investment management and consumer banking to a large and diversified client base that includes corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. Founded in 1869, the firm is headquartered in New York and maintains offices in all major financial centers around the world.

###

Media Contact:
Andrea Williams
Tel: +1 212 902 5400

Investor Contact:
Carey Halio
Tel: +1 212 902 0300

Attachments

Disclaimer

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. published this content on 21 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 November 2022 16:19:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
