  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    GS   US38141G1040

THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.

(GS)
  Report
2023-01-27
354.88 USD   -0.03%
11:58aGoldman Sachs CEO touts bank performance as some investors balk
RE
11:43aGoldman Sachs Cuts CEO Solomon's Annual Pay by $10 Million
DJ
11:20aGoldman Sachs slashes CEO David Solomon's pay by 29% to $25 million
RE
Goldman Sachs Cuts CEO Solomon's Annual Pay by $10 Million

01/27/2023 | 11:43am EST
By Will Feuer


Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut Chief Executive David Solomon's 2022 compensation by about 29% to $25 million as the company contends with a broad slump in dealmaking across Wall Street.

The bank's compensation committee weighed the company's results, both on an absolute basis and compared with peers, in making a decision on Mr. Solomon's compensation, the company said Friday in securities filing. Mr. Solomon also serves as the company's chairman.

"These factors were considered in the context of a challenging operating environment," Goldman Sachs said.

For 2022, Mr. Solomon was paid a base salary of $2 million and annual variable compensation, which is mostly performance-based restricted stock units, of $23 million. In 2021, Mr. Solomon made $35 million in total compensation.

The disclosure comes after The Wall Street Journal reported the bank planned to cut 3,200 jobs earlier this month and slash annual bonuses.


Write to Will Feuer at Will.Feuer@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-27-23 1142ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 47 697 M - -
Net income 2022 11 734 M - -
Net Debt 2022 308 B - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,8x
Yield 2022 2,56%
Capitalization 124 B 124 B -
EV / Sales 2022 9,05x
EV / Sales 2023 8,97x
Nbr of Employees 48 500
Free-Float 36,7%
