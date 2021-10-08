Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GS   US38141G1040

THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.

(GS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Goldman Sachs : Declares Preferred Stock Dividends

10/08/2021 | 04:12pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, October 8, 2021 -- The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE: GS) today announced that it has declared dividends on the following series of its non-cumulative preferred stock (represented by depositary shares, each representing a 1/1,000th interest in a share of preferred stock, except for the Series O Preferred Stock, the Series P Preferred Stock and the Series T Preferred Stock in which each depositary share represents a 1/25th interest in a share):

  • $239.58 per share of Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series A;
  • $255.56 per share of Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series C;
  • $255.56 per share of Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series D;
  • $343.75 per share of 5.50% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series J;
  • $398.44 per share of 6.375% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series K;
  • $662.50 per share of 5.30% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series O;
  • $625.00 per share of 5.00% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series P; and
  • $511.94 per share of 3.80% Fixed-Rate Reset Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series T.

In addition, The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has declared a dividend of $1,011.11per share of Perpetual Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series E, and a dividend of $1,011.11 per share of Perpetual Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series F.

The dividends on the Series A Preferred Stock, Series C Preferred Stock, Series D Preferred Stock, Series J Preferred Stock, Series K Preferred Stock, Series O Preferred Stock, Series P Preferred Stock and Series T Preferred Stock will be paid on November 10, 2021 to preferred shareholders of record on October 26, 2021. The dividends on the Series E Preferred Stock and Series F Preferred Stock will be paid on December 1, 2021 to preferred shareholders of record on November 16, 2021.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. is a leading global financial institution that delivers a broad range of financial services across investment banking, securities, investment management and consumer banking to a large and diversified client base that includes corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. Founded in 1869, the firm is headquartered in New York and maintains offices in all major financial centers around the world.

# # #

Media Contact:
Andrea Williams
Tel: +1 212 902 5400

Investor Contact:
Carey Halio
Tel: +1 212 902 0300

Disclaimer

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. published this content on 08 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2021 20:11:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.
04:12pGOLDMAN SACHS : Declares Preferred Stock Dividends
PU
03:30pUS Bank Stocks' Rally to Continue Beyond Third-Quarter Earnings Amid Favorable Conditio..
MT
02:05pVARTA AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities T..
DJ
10:46aUS Bank Stocks' Rally to Continue as Rates Increase, Delta Impact Fades, BofA Securitie..
MT
10/07GOLDMAN SACHS : BMO Capital Adjusts Price Target for Goldman Sachs to $432 From $435, Main..
MT
10/07GOLDMAN SACHS : Wolfe Research Adjusts Price Target on Goldman Sachs to $474 From $456, Ma..
MT
10/07ENCAVIS AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities..
DJ
10/07DELIVERY HERO SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Secu..
DJ
10/07Eneos Plans to Buy Japan Renewable Energy for Y200 Billion, Nikkei Reports
DJ
10/06Australia's Openpay secures $271 million debt funding for U.S. launch
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 55 672 M - -
Net income 2021 19 057 M - -
Net Debt 2021 311 B - -
P/E ratio 2021 7,29x
Yield 2021 1,69%
Capitalization 126 B 126 B -
EV / Sales 2021 7,85x
EV / Sales 2022 9,84x
Nbr of Employees 40 800
Free-Float 37,0%
Chart THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Last Close Price 390,62 $
Average target price 428,33 $
Spread / Average Target 9,65%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David Michael Solomon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John Edward Waldron President & Chief Operating Officer
Stephen M. Scherr Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Marco Argenti Co-Chief Information Officer
George C. Lee Co-Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.48.12%125 731
MORGAN STANLEY44.17%180 267
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION44.02%144 225
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-12.41%47 522
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.-15.15%32 539
CHINA INTERNATIONAL CAPITAL CORPORATION LIMITED-1.90%30 962